ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Notebook: Iowa Letting QB Competition Play Out

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The decision hasn’t been made on who will be Iowa’s quarterback for Saturday’s game against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium. Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla were listed with an “OR” on the depth chart released Monday, and coach Kirk Ferentz didn’t take that designation away during his Tuesday press conference.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy