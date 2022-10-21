Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
wcbu.org
Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria
An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
Sports Extra OT Correspondents Break Down Week 9 Games and Playoff Outlook
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sports Extra Overtime correspondents Steve Suess and John Komosa break down key games in central Illinois on Oct. 21, 2022. They also take a look at the upcoming high school football playoffs.
augustanaobserver.com
Party on 7th Avenue: A day of community and celebration
On Saturday, Oct. 15, 7th Ave. was more alive than ever. Music performed by Augustana’s jazz ensembles and various other musical groups replaced the usual bustle of traffic as students, families and alumni gathered to celebrate the inauguration of President Andrea Talentino, Augustana’s first female president. Following the...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Falls to Princeton on Senior Night.
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans football team was back in action on Friday night for their final regular season game at Coach Dobry field. A busy night at M-R saw homecoming festivities, senior night, and a big game all in one, as the Titans hosted the undefeated state ranked Tigers of Princeton. Monmouth-Roseville unfortunately could not give the Tigers their only loss of the season, losing by a score of 48-0.
agupdate.com
Multiple combines in the field get harvest off to a good start
STANFORD, Ill. — The Loeffler family in McLean County had some of the first combines in cornfields in central Illinois, harvesting on Sept. 12. Two weeks later they had harvested 2,000 acres of corn and started soybeans. Most of the time they have two combines in the field at...
25newsnow.com
Celebrating the past: Another Second Chance to take place Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A concert at an event center in Peoria is celebrating the history of the once popular teen hangout, and is raising money for TAPS in Pekin. The 3300 Event Center on Willow Knolls was called the Second Chance in the 80′s, and included acts like Van Halen and Stevie Ray Vaughn.
Central Illinois Proud
Festival of Lights under new leadership this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
agupdate.com
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
1470 WMBD
Teen shot Friday night in Central Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager was injured after he was shot Friday evening in Central Peoria. Peoria Police were called to an area near Hanssler Place and Broadway around 6:00 p.m. for a ten round ShotSpotter alert, followed by a three-round alert. The teen, officials say, was taken to...
1470 WMBD
Peoria has 21st homicide when man shot and killed Saturday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a man is dead after he was shot outside a South Peoria home — marking the city’s 21st homicide this year. Peoria Police say they were called to a home on West Seibold, inbetween Idaho and Oregon, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 16 rounds fired.
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages garage at East Peoria senior living facility
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – No one was hurt but a garage at a senior living facility in East Peoria was damaged by fire late Thursday morning. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says when crews were called to the Accolade Healthcare facility off Centennial Drive, an evacuation had begun.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington City Councilwoman on leave for undisclosed illness
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington City Councilwoman Julie Emig announced Friday’s she’s on medical leave through the end of November. Emig, first elected as Ward 4 alderwoman in 2019, did not disclose the health issue that prompted her to take time off from her council duties. Emig...
tspr.org
Knox, Warren counties at high COVID-19 transmission level
As Illinois surpasses the 1 million mark for bivalent COVID-10 booster shots, some local counties are dealing with high virus transmission. The CDC reports Knox and Warren counties are among three counties statewide at High Community Level for COVID-19. Knox County had a 15% percent increase in cases for the...
25newsnow.com
Pekin council agenda shows plans to terminate City Manager
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Agenda items for Pekin City Council show plans to terminate City Manager Mark Rothert and appoint an interim in his place. Council member Becky Cloyd confirmed the plans to 25News Sunday. She is not speaking for the entire council but said there is a disagreement over the future direction between the manager and the council.
WSPY NEWS
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
