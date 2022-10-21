Read full article on original website
Related
Halloween candy rankings: Floridians love their Reese's
What's happening: Bulk candy sellers at Candystore.com analyzed their sales data over 15 years to map out 2022's most popular Halloween candy in the U.S. by state. Floridians' fave treats were, in order of popularity:. Reese's Cups — Candystore sold 687,288 pounds of them to us!. Skittles — 580,002...
Halloween candy favorites see price spike
Candies like Skittles and M&M's are jumping in price, with some of the most popular brands seeing increases of more than 30%, according to recent data from Datasembly.
It’s Official, the McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Buckets are Back
Oh yes! A couple of weeks back, Chad wrote about the rumor that McDonald's would be bringing back their Halloween Happy Meal pails for this spooky season. Well, the rumor is true!. THE BEST TRICK-OR-TREATING VESSEL. The fast food company announced today/Thursday, they will be bringing back the Happy Meal...
Thrillist
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween
Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There's a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it's still a holiday about costumes and treats. It's a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
Fourteen items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
COSTCO fans have been crushed to learn several of their beloved products will soon be discontinued and taken off the shelves. Luckily, The U.S. Sun has compiled a list of 14 products that will soon get the boot from the warehouse, thanks to YouTube shopping gurus, and a list from the blog Eat This Not That.
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Hypebae
Krispy Kreme Adds Pumpkin Spice Kremey Chiller to its Halloween Line-Up
This Halloween, much-loved donut brand Krispy Kreme is adding to its existing Krispy Skreme offering with an all new range of donuts and drinks. First up is the highly-anticipated Pumpkin Spice Kremey Chiller, a white chocolate and pumpkin spice-flavored drink, topped with fresh “Kreme” and Halloween sprinkles. The new drink follows the recently introduced Freaky Frozen Chiller, made with green apple and wild grape.
Elite Daily
Dunkin’s Halloween 2022 Menu Includes Spider Donuts & More Spookiness
Halloween wouldn’t be complete without some treats, and Dunkin’ has a lineup of festive goodies that’ll make you scream with excitement on your next coffee run — try not to spill your caffeine boost when you see them. With three returning faves, including the Peanut Butter Macchiato, and some new Rewards perks, Dunkin’s Halloween menu has all of the treats with none of the tricks. But you won’t want to wait too long to snag the themed menu items, because they’ll be gone so quick it’s almost scary.
Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?
If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
CNET
Halloween Deals at Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin', Chipotle and More
Halloween season is here, and even if you're too old to go trick-or-treating (like there is such a thing), you can still snag great deals from some of your favorite quick-service eateries. Trick-or-treating as we know it didn't become a Halloween custom in the US until the 1930s. The tradition...
NBC New York
There's a ‘Pumpkin Spice Tax,' and It's Costing Consumers Up to 161% More at the Store
Pumpkin spice is a fall-flavor juggernaut, its the seasoning blend that has launched a thousand dips and it’s the undisputed champion of the cozy comfort of the autumn season, to be sure. Still, according to researchers, your pumpkin spiced items may also contain an uncomfortable truth. A study that...
CNET
Halloween Deals and Freebies from McDonald's, Burger King, Krispy Kreme and More
Halloween is right around the corner, and even if you're too old to go trick-or-treating (like there is such a thing), you can still enjoy delicious deals from some of your favorite quick-service eateries. Trick-or-treating as we know it didn't become a Halloween custom in the US until the 1930s....
Check Out This Interactive Map of the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State
Wait, there's a state full of people who love Candy Corn?
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Homemade chicken bites
My chicken bites are similar to chicken nuggets, or popcorn chicken, but I honestly didn't want to name my recipe for something that's been so overused. So, that's how the name "chicken bites" came about. Y'all the batter is made with an egg and milk mixture, then coated with instant potato flakes, flour, and seasonings. The end results are so delicious!
therecipecritic.com
Chilaquiles
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Fried tortilla chips drowning in salsa verde with your choice of toppings make this Chilaquiles recipe irresistible! Serve it with a fried egg and crema on top for a filling breakfast that is ready in minutes. You’ll come back to this recipe again and again!
snapshotsincursive.com
Scoop Chili Cheese Nachos
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Scoop Chili Cheese Nachos! Before you sit down to watch your favorite sports team or series on Netflix, throw together a sheet pan of nachos to snack on. It’s the perfect food for grazing because everyone seems to like them. First of all, nachos are finger food. They’re also snackable ( is that a made-up word?) They feel like a treat or a party’s going on. And there’s enough for everyone. Add some sour cream, guacamole, and sliced jalapeños, if you choose. On second thought, better double the recipe if you’re expecting more than two or four. Be forewarned.
Comments / 0