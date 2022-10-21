ROCHELLE — The Hansen’s Halloween House is set to host a spooktacular haunting for all ages! This family friendly event is located at 1021 4th Ave. and will start at 5 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. This is a free event, however Karl and Dhana Hansen and family wanted to give back to their community. They are partnering with the Rochelle Area Community Foundation (RACF) to raise funds for the RACF Endowment Fund. This fund is the largest endowment at the foundation and is responsible for granting funds to local area nonprofits through the competitive Community Needs Grants process. A donation box will be onsite to collect money should you wish to donate. The Rochelle Christian Food Pantry is the other recipient of support. The Hansens will be collecting any food donations of canned goods and nonperishable items that evening as well.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO