Rochelle News-Leader
Hansen’s Halloween House haunts 2022
ROCHELLE — The Hansen’s Halloween House is set to host a spooktacular haunting for all ages! This family friendly event is located at 1021 4th Ave. and will start at 5 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. This is a free event, however Karl and Dhana Hansen and family wanted to give back to their community. They are partnering with the Rochelle Area Community Foundation (RACF) to raise funds for the RACF Endowment Fund. This fund is the largest endowment at the foundation and is responsible for granting funds to local area nonprofits through the competitive Community Needs Grants process. A donation box will be onsite to collect money should you wish to donate. The Rochelle Christian Food Pantry is the other recipient of support. The Hansens will be collecting any food donations of canned goods and nonperishable items that evening as well.
Extensive MRI upgrade taking place at RCH
ROCHELLE — The MRI unit at Rochelle Community Hospital is currently undergoing an extensive upgrade to Canon Medical’s newest MRI system, the Encore Vantage Orian. The current magnet will not be replaced but virtually everything else in the MRI room is being updated and upgraded to the newest technology available. Benefits include increased acceleration which will reduce the time of an exam and up to 99 percent noise reduction. RCH is always looking to improve the patient experience and keep technology current.
How did Rochelle receive her name?
At the end of the 1962 movie, “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” Ransom Stoddard (played by Jimmy Stewart) says, “You’re not going to use the story, Mr. Scott?” Maxwell Scott (played by Carleton Young) replies, “No, sir. This is the west, sir. When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 21-23
OREGON — On Oct. 21 at approximately 10:34 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3,700 block of West Illinois Route 64. After a brief investigation, Matthew Trump, 19, of Mt. Morris, was arrested for no valid driver's license. Trump was released on scene with a return court date. Trump was also cited for two equipment violations.
City council: 2022 Tax levy discussed
ROCHELLE — At its meeting Monday, the Rochelle City Council heard a presentation on its 2022 tax levy by City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. The state requires cities like Rochelle to annually adopt and file a property tax levy ordinance on or before the last Tuesday in December. Last year,...
No injuries, charges after Saturday police standoff situation on School Avenue
ROCHELLE — No injuries or charges resulted from a two-hour police standoff situation on Saturday evening in Rochelle at a home in the 200 block of School Avenue, Rochelle Police Chief Eric Higby said. Police were called to the home around 5:30 p.m. “A couple at this residence had...
St. Paul releases honor roll from 2022-2023 first quarter
ROCHELLE — St. Paul Lutheran School recently released its high honor roll and honor roll for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. High honor roll: Charlie Frankenberry, Leni Haedt, Sophia Mueller, Reed Rowley, Axel Alsop, Annaliese Cox, Esam Farraj, Makenzie Johnson, Jillian Bruns, Cohen Haedt, DeLaney Heal, Mia Heitkamp, Tyler Johnson, John Chadwick and Magdalene Good.
Volleyball: Lady Hubs bounce Fenton in IHSA 3A Regional Semifinals
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team overcame some early nerves to score a decisive win over Fenton in the IHSA 3A Rochelle Regional Semifinals on Tuesday. Despite a handful of errors near the start of the first set, the fifth-seeded Lady Hubs settled in and secured...
Cross Country: Rochelle teams compete at IHSA 2A Sterling Regional
STERLING — Junior Luis Hernandez and senior Yuelma Ortiz each earned at-large individual qualifying berths during the IHSA 2A Sterling Regional at Hoover Park on Saturday, when the Rochelle Hub and Lady Hub varsity cross country teams raced against 10 other schools for the opportunity to continue their season at the IHSA 2A Kaneland Sectional in Maple Park.
