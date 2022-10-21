ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Cadrene Heslop

Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores

Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday. Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth-grader Alexandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire. Sack read Harris’ note in which the young man lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. In the note, he called it the “perfect storm for a mass shooter.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
morningbrew.com

Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years

The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
PYMNTS

Kroger Makes Long-Game Gen-Z Play with University Partnership

Kroger is making a long-term bet on the growth of eCommerce and Gen-Z consumers via a new grocery delivery partnership with the University of Kentucky. In announcing the new pact, the nation’s largest pure-play grocer said it would drop off online grocery orders to a parking lot at the school’s Kroger Field to give students a more convenient option than going to the store in town, yet still more affordable than full door-to-door delivery.
pymnts.com

Citi Adds Walmart as Latest ‘Shop With Points’ Partner

With the growth in popularity of credit card rewards programs, Citi has announced that Walmart has been added as a Shop With Points partner for the investment banking company’s ThankYou Rewards program. The partnership is the latest in a line of corporate rewards partnerships for Citi ThankYou card members,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy