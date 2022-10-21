Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Urgent food desert warning after second major retailer announces store closure following Kroger’s bombshell
DOLLAR General has revealed it's closing one of its stores, sparking fears that its departure will create a food desert for regular shoppers. The bombshell news comes as Kroger announced plans to shut down branches in Atlanta and Connecticut after closing a store in Indiana. A Dollar General store is...
Major Grocery Retailer Slashes Prices To Help Customers
The cost of groceries in America is high. It is because of rising inflation levels in the country. A retailer wants to ease the financial burden and has decided to slash prices.
Column: Think food inflation is bad now? Wait till Kroger and Albertsons merge
Albertsons and Kroger say their merger would benefit consumers. The history of mergers, in the grocery business and elsewhere, offers cause for skepticism.
Which Grocery Stores Accept SNAP EBT for Online Orders?
Americans who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits have no shortage of food stores to choose from. Most major grocery chains accept SNAP payments using an electronic benefits...
Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores
Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
I’m a criminologist – Walmart & Kroger use ‘zones of control’ at self-checkout – they know shoppers are guilty
RETAILERS such as Walmart and Kroger should create “zones of control” as part of their efforts to tackle self-checkout thefts, a criminologist has suggested. Adrian Beck believes it would make it harder for thieves to steal groceries when they use the machines. Reports of self-checkout thefts have become...
Walmart & Kroger shoppers caught doing a ‘switcheroo’ at the self-checkout are at risk of arrest & even jail time
WALMART and Kroger shoppers that are caught swapping the barcodes of items at the self-checkout risk arrest and could even face jail time. The tactic, known as a “switcheroo”, involves customers peeling the sticker off a cheap product and putting it over the pricing label of something more expensive.
Walmart issues major Thanksgiving opening update that is terrible news for shoppers
WALMART has announced its upcoming Thanksgiving opening hours. The brand's decision may be something that will hinder early Black Friday shoppers. This Thanksgiving, Walmart stores will be closed, Good Housekeeping reported. Last year, the brand made a statement that the holiday closure was them saying "thank you" to their hardworking...
Kohl's, Target, Best Buy and more stores will close on Thanksgiving Day
BOSTON - It's almost time for the holiday shopping season to kick into high-gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores are announcing they'll be closed on Thanksgiving. In Massachusetts, "Blue Laws" prevent most retailers from opening on the Thursday holiday. And it...
School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday. Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth-grader Alexandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire. Sack read Harris’ note in which the young man lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. In the note, he called it the “perfect storm for a mass shooter.”
Walmart announces holiday shopping schedule and early sales – including a key day all stores will be closed
AS holiday shopping moves earlier each year, Walmart has announced its sales event will now take place two weeks before Thanksgiving. Walmart US CEO John Furner told Today that the company plans to do things differently this year. Instead of starting on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the company will begin...
Easy Walmart trick turns a phone into a mobile self-checkout saving shoppers time & money but be aware of the pitfalls
AN easy Walmart trick turns a phone into a mobile self-checkout, saving shippers time and money but you'll need to be aware of the pitfalls. It isn't hard to see why so many people love shopping at Walmart, it's convenient and the prices are hard to beat. However, that convenience...
morningbrew.com
Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years
The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
Kroger Makes Long-Game Gen-Z Play with University Partnership
Kroger is making a long-term bet on the growth of eCommerce and Gen-Z consumers via a new grocery delivery partnership with the University of Kentucky. In announcing the new pact, the nation’s largest pure-play grocer said it would drop off online grocery orders to a parking lot at the school’s Kroger Field to give students a more convenient option than going to the store in town, yet still more affordable than full door-to-door delivery.
Mesa's Foster360 is top grantee in Republic, Gannett-sponsored Community Thrives program
Amiagh Jade Scott’s long journey into foster care began at age 11. Throughout her adolescence, she lived in group homes and a shelter. By age 20, she was living out of her car. Daily life was a struggle. But seven months ago, she learned about Foster360, a Mesa United...
Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Oct. 24, 2022
Did you forget to check your lottery ticket numbers? You could be America's next millionaire. Last night's Powerball drawing produced no jackpot winners so now the pool up for grabs has grown to $700 million. ...
pymnts.com
Citi Adds Walmart as Latest ‘Shop With Points’ Partner
With the growth in popularity of credit card rewards programs, Citi has announced that Walmart has been added as a Shop With Points partner for the investment banking company’s ThankYou Rewards program. The partnership is the latest in a line of corporate rewards partnerships for Citi ThankYou card members,...
Comments / 0