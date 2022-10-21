Read full article on original website
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Yorkshire Terrier mix turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare by a community member who found her as a stray. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 22.
High School Students In Norman Walkout To Protest School Bathroom Policy
Students at Norman North and Norman High School planned to walk out of school Friday in response to the district's bathroom policies. Organizers posted a photo to Instagram, which said youth who are transgender are facing disciplinary actions for breaking school bathroom policies implemented by a new state law. The...
Head-On Collision Near Lexington Leaves 3 Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a head-on collision that happened at approximately 7:54 p.m. on State Highway 39 near County Road 156, approximately 6 miles east of Lexington. Troopers on scene said a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Kelley Kennedy was traveling westbound on State Highway 39 when they crossed...
32-year-old Oklahoma woman killed in crash
Officials say a 32-year-old Oklahoma woman is dead following an accident in Washita County.
kswo.com
Traffic diverted after Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
kswo.com
High speed chase ends in crash in Kiowa County
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A high speed pursuit ended in a crash in Kiowa County Sunday afternoon. Altus Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pursued a white vehicle, starting around 1 p.m. Law enforcement followed the driver as they headed north on 283. The chase ended before...
Purcell Register
Blackwood draws 4-year prison term
A Byars man is back behind bars after a McClain County jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday in his trial for first degree manslaughter. James S. Blackwood, 64, was booked into the McClain County Detention Center shortly after midnight this morning. He had been free on $100,000 bond since the...
WIBW
Oklahoma men arrested after deputies find meth in U-Haul
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Oklahoma were arrested after deputies found meth in the U-Haul they were driving during a traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Timothy Wayne Lucas, 63, of Yukon, Okla., and Fredrick Andrew Gooch, 42, of Oklahoma City, were arrested after a traffic stop that involved a U-Haul on Thursday morning, Oct. 20, south of Holton.
21-Year-Old Dead Following Garvin County Crash
A 21-year-old is dead after sustaining injuries in a crash in Garvin County earlier this month, according to authorities. On Oct. 15, Joseph Tatum, 21, was heading northbound on US-177 when another vehicle hit the motorcyclist from behind, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The driver and passengers in...
OKC Officer And Wife's Drug Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Charges And Arrests In Grady County
An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on administrative leave following the man’s drug-related arrest and charges. Grady County authorities arrested Dean Yancy Forbes, 49, and his wife Sandra Forbes, 49, this week for allegedly possessing and selling drugs from their home in Alex, Oklahoma. The couple is currently booked in the Grady County jail on felony drug charges.
OCPD Officer Arrested In Grady Co., Accused Of Selling Drugs
An Oklahoma City police officer was arrested on Thursday, accused of selling drugs. Dean Yancy Walt Forbes was booked into the Grady County jail on multiple charges. Sandra Joy Forbes, the officer's wife, was also booked into the jail at the same time. OCPD has confirmed that Forbes is on...
