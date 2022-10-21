ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, OK

247Sports

Podcast: Special guest 5-star commit Jackson Arnold talks big year | Dealing w/recruiting rumors | 2023 class

SPECIAL GUEST: Sooners 5-star QB commit Jackson Arnold talks about his season, rumors surrounding his recruitment, his excitement about getting to Norman soon, 2023 class update/where things stand with certain OU targets. Android:. SPOTIFY:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Topics Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast Intro as 2023 5-star QB Jackson Arnold joins Brandon...
NORMAN, OK
KLAW 101

Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard

I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Yorkshire Terrier mix turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare by a community member who found her as a stray. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 22.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Traffic diverted after Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

High speed chase ends in crash in Kiowa County

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A high speed pursuit ended in a crash in Kiowa County Sunday afternoon. Altus Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pursued a white vehicle, starting around 1 p.m. Law enforcement followed the driver as they headed north on 283. The chase ended before...
Purcell Register

Blackwood draws 4-year prison term

A Byars man is back behind bars after a McClain County jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday in his trial for first degree manslaughter. James S. Blackwood, 64, was booked into the McClain County Detention Center shortly after midnight this morning. He had been free on $100,000 bond since the...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
WIBW

Oklahoma men arrested after deputies find meth in U-Haul

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Oklahoma were arrested after deputies found meth in the U-Haul they were driving during a traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Timothy Wayne Lucas, 63, of Yukon, Okla., and Fredrick Andrew Gooch, 42, of Oklahoma City, were arrested after a traffic stop that involved a U-Haul on Thursday morning, Oct. 20, south of Holton.
YUKON, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Officer And Wife's Drug Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Charges And Arrests In Grady County

An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on administrative leave following the man’s drug-related arrest and charges. Grady County authorities arrested Dean Yancy Forbes, 49, and his wife Sandra Forbes, 49, this week for allegedly possessing and selling drugs from their home in Alex, Oklahoma. The couple is currently booked in the Grady County jail on felony drug charges.
GRADY COUNTY, OK

