Wayne County, NC

Pansy Delora Edwards Dobson

Pansy Delora Edwards Dobson, age 91, of 215 North Second Street, died October, 24, 2022, at Smithfield Manor Nursing and Rehab in Smithfield, North Carolina. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park in Smithfield. Officiating will be the Reverend Lee Colbert and the Reverend Kristen Tucker. Following the service, the family requests privacy at home and appreciates continued prayers.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Man Unknowingly Pays Cash For Stolen Car

CLAYTON – A Butner, NC man is out thousands of dollars after he purchased a car that turned out to be stolen. The 35 year-old victim said he saw an ad on Facebook Marketplace for a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro. He contacted the seller and agreed on a cash price of $18,500. They agreed to meet on E. Main Street in Clayton.
CLAYTON, NC
Teen wanted in Pitt County arrested in Edgecombe County

Pitt County — According to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, a citizen reported an armed robbery on October 5th, 2022. After an investigation, the deputies said they determined the suspect to be Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops. The Sheriff's Office said warrants were obtained, charging Staton with Robbery...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Kevin Wayne Draper

Selma- Kevin Wayne Draper, age 50, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home in Selma. Born in Wilson County on December 9, 1971, he was a son to Carolyn Jeannette Frantom Eversoll and husband John of Murphy, and the late Alvis Paul Draper. Kevin worked as a...
SELMA, NC
Elderly Man Tricked Out Of $3,000

SMITHFIELD – A 77 year-old Smithfield man was defrauded out of $3,000. Smithfield Police said the victim received a phone call from a scammer who convinced the man someone had hacked into his Amazon.com account and needed to pay $3,000 to have his account restored, and to avoid any problems.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Fire Hydrant Assessment Bid Awarded

SMITHFIELD – The Town of Smithfield has awarded a bid to locate and assess the Town’s fire hydrants east of the Neuse River. The council awarded the low bid to Vision NC. Previously, the NC Division of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Asset Inventory and Assessment (AIA) grant was awarded to the town in the amount of $150,000. A portion of those funds, $57,600, will be paid to Vision NC for the work.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Former Investment Advisory Found Guilty In Healthcare Fraud That Targeted The Elderly And Disabled

RALEIGH – A federal jury convicted a Raleigh man on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud, Healthcare Fraud, Wire Fraud, and Aggravated Identity Theft on October 19, 2022. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Furman Alexander Ford, age 52, and his co-conspirator Jimmy Guess, who plead guilty on September 16, 2020 to healthcare fraud, conspired in a scheme to defraud Medicare by submitting false claims to Medicare for mental health services that were never provided to Medicare beneficiaries.
RALEIGH, NC
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...

