SMITHFIELD – The Town of Smithfield has awarded a bid to locate and assess the Town’s fire hydrants east of the Neuse River. The council awarded the low bid to Vision NC. Previously, the NC Division of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Asset Inventory and Assessment (AIA) grant was awarded to the town in the amount of $150,000. A portion of those funds, $57,600, will be paid to Vision NC for the work.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO