jocoreport.com
Pansy Delora Edwards Dobson
Pansy Delora Edwards Dobson, age 91, of 215 North Second Street, died October, 24, 2022, at Smithfield Manor Nursing and Rehab in Smithfield, North Carolina. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park in Smithfield. Officiating will be the Reverend Lee Colbert and the Reverend Kristen Tucker. Following the service, the family requests privacy at home and appreciates continued prayers.
jocoreport.com
Man Unknowingly Pays Cash For Stolen Car
CLAYTON – A Butner, NC man is out thousands of dollars after he purchased a car that turned out to be stolen. The 35 year-old victim said he saw an ad on Facebook Marketplace for a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro. He contacted the seller and agreed on a cash price of $18,500. They agreed to meet on E. Main Street in Clayton.
wcti12.com
Teen wanted in Pitt County arrested in Edgecombe County
Pitt County — According to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, a citizen reported an armed robbery on October 5th, 2022. After an investigation, the deputies said they determined the suspect to be Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops. The Sheriff's Office said warrants were obtained, charging Staton with Robbery...
ncdps.gov
Anthony Perry Named Warden at North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women
The Division of Adult Correction has named Anthony Perry as the new warden of the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Since 2015, Perry had been the warden at Wake Correctional, where he spent much of his more than three-decade career. “Warden Perry is a truly remarkable leader...
Funeral services held for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres who was killed in mass shooting
Torres, who was off-duty and on his way to work, was one of five killed in a mass shooting
cbs17
Victims in separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County identified
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the victims in two separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County. The county sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Lamichael Everette, 29, was shot early Sunday morning off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. Deputies got to the scene around 3 a.m. and found...
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Edgecombe County homicide, deputies say
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Edgecombe County, deputies say. Deputies said they received a call around 3 a.m. that a man had been shot off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they got to the scene, they said they found LaMichael Everette,...
WRAL
2 men murdered in Edgecombe County over the weekend, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
jocoreport.com
Kevin Wayne Draper
Selma- Kevin Wayne Draper, age 50, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home in Selma. Born in Wilson County on December 9, 1971, he was a son to Carolyn Jeannette Frantom Eversoll and husband John of Murphy, and the late Alvis Paul Draper. Kevin worked as a...
jocoreport.com
Elderly Man Tricked Out Of $3,000
SMITHFIELD – A 77 year-old Smithfield man was defrauded out of $3,000. Smithfield Police said the victim received a phone call from a scammer who convinced the man someone had hacked into his Amazon.com account and needed to pay $3,000 to have his account restored, and to avoid any problems.
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
WITN
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
jocoreport.com
Fire Hydrant Assessment Bid Awarded
SMITHFIELD – The Town of Smithfield has awarded a bid to locate and assess the Town’s fire hydrants east of the Neuse River. The council awarded the low bid to Vision NC. Previously, the NC Division of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Asset Inventory and Assessment (AIA) grant was awarded to the town in the amount of $150,000. A portion of those funds, $57,600, will be paid to Vision NC for the work.
WITN
Grifton police officer out of hospital; driver charged for not moving over
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer is out of the hospital after state troopers say he was seriously injured during a traffic stop Friday afternoon. The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 11, just inside Lenoir County around 4:15 p.m Friday. Sgt. Jared January said the Grifton...
jocoreport.com
Former Investment Advisory Found Guilty In Healthcare Fraud That Targeted The Elderly And Disabled
RALEIGH – A federal jury convicted a Raleigh man on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud, Healthcare Fraud, Wire Fraud, and Aggravated Identity Theft on October 19, 2022. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Furman Alexander Ford, age 52, and his co-conspirator Jimmy Guess, who plead guilty on September 16, 2020 to healthcare fraud, conspired in a scheme to defraud Medicare by submitting false claims to Medicare for mental health services that were never provided to Medicare beneficiaries.
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
cbs17
‘Way too fast’: Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon, displacing family, NC trooper says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen driver traveling about 100 mph crashed into a home in Johnston County late Friday night, displacing at least five members of a family who live there, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to...
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
cbs17
1 dead after shooting in Edgecombe County, hours after first shooting: deputies
CONETOE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday evening, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a “shots fired” call on Thigpen Road in Conetoe. After arriving, deputies found two males with gunshot wounds. One of the males succumbed from his injuries.
