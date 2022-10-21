Read full article on original website
Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
1960s revue set for Salina Senior Center in November
The 1960 are back as the Salina Senior Center Theatre Project presents the '60s revue Peace, Love & Tie-Dye on Nov. 4-5. The performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. in the third floor ballroom of the Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth Street. Admission is by donation at the door.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Opera House Has New Executive Director
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Opera House Company Board of Directors recently announced that Karissa Hoffman has been named as the new Executive Director for the McPherson Opera House. Hoffman is from Marquette and currently resides in McPherson with her husband and two little girls. She graduated from Central...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Kansas middle school
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a gun to school on Friday. Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school Friday, according to a statement from USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson. "Through...
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
High school football game scores from Friday and Wichita-area league champion winners
Varsity Kansas has you covered with the league champions and game scores from Week 8 for teams in South Central Kansas.
🏀 Papa John's Blue Dragon Jamboree set for Sunday
The Hutchinson Community College men's basketball team will host 11 other teams in the Papa John's Blue Dragon Jamboree on Sunday. Action starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Admission is $10 per person. Doors open at 8 a.m. All fans will enter through the South Arena Entrance.
Students arrested at two Kansas schools over gun threats
Four students have been arrested after Salina police investigated an alleged gun threat at Salina South High School.
KAKE TV
12-year-old student had loaded handgun at Hutchinson middle school, police say
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police say officers found a loaded handgun in a 12-year-old boy's backpack at a local middle school on Friday. Officers were first notified Thursday that a student had pointed a gun at another 12-year-old at Hutchinson Middle School 7 earlier that day. Officers were stationed at the school Friday and contacted the student upon his arrival. A search of his backpack revealed a loaded firearm, and the student was taken into custody.
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Halloween fun, comedy, car show, concerts
Halloween is almost here, and there’s plenty to do in Wichita.
Cris Corey gives response to party release
Cris Corey provided a response to Hutch Post Thursday after the Republican Central Committee issued a press release clarifying their official support for his opponent. Below is that response. I am a proud Republican. Recently there has been a conflict within the local Republican Party between traditional pro-business moderates and...
Lawrence man wins Lottery promotion; 2 Salinans among finalists
TOPEKA – David Garza of Lawrence is feeling out of this world today after winning the $75,000 Grand Prize in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka!. There were a total of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot...
KWCH.com
Four students arrested following Salina South shooting threat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four Salina South High School students, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were arrested following a shooting threat made Thursday at the school. According to police, a student made a statement to three other boys about shooting up the school. Then all four boys were allegedly seen putting their hands together, which police interpreted as an agreement to participate. The statement and the gesture were witnessed by another student, who reported it to a parent. The four students were identified after school resource officers and school officials reviewed the video from the cafeteria.
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights. Games covered: Game of the WeekGoddard […]
KWCH.com
Wichita mayor responds to police union’s calls for resignation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple responded after receiving calls for his resignation if he doesn’t apologize following a verbal confrontation with a Wichita Police Department officer, recorded on the officer’s bodycam. In the bodycam footage, timestamped a little after 3 p.m. Sept. 24 Whipple is...
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 23
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Clair, Robert Andrew; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 21-23)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
Firefighters dealing with windy Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews had to close 56th Street Sunday afternoon as they were working a structure fire in the 3300 block of East 56th. According to a release from the department, they were called just before 4:30 p.m. Heavy fire was showing outside the home and brush was burning.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
