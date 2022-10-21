WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four Salina South High School students, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were arrested following a shooting threat made Thursday at the school. According to police, a student made a statement to three other boys about shooting up the school. Then all four boys were allegedly seen putting their hands together, which police interpreted as an agreement to participate. The statement and the gesture were witnessed by another student, who reported it to a parent. The four students were identified after school resource officers and school officials reviewed the video from the cafeteria.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO