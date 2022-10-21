ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hutch Post

Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

1960s revue set for Salina Senior Center in November

The 1960 are back as the Salina Senior Center Theatre Project presents the '60s revue Peace, Love & Tie-Dye on Nov. 4-5. The performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. in the third floor ballroom of the Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth Street. Admission is by donation at the door.
SALINA, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson Opera House Has New Executive Director

MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Opera House Company Board of Directors recently announced that Karissa Hoffman has been named as the new Executive Director for the McPherson Opera House. Hoffman is from Marquette and currently resides in McPherson with her husband and two little girls. She graduated from Central...
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Student in custody after bringing gun to Kansas middle school

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a gun to school on Friday. Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school Friday, according to a statement from USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson. "Through...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Papa John's Blue Dragon Jamboree set for Sunday

The Hutchinson Community College men's basketball team will host 11 other teams in the Papa John's Blue Dragon Jamboree on Sunday. Action starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Admission is $10 per person. Doors open at 8 a.m. All fans will enter through the South Arena Entrance.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

12-year-old student had loaded handgun at Hutchinson middle school, police say

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police say officers found a loaded handgun in a 12-year-old boy's backpack at a local middle school on Friday. Officers were first notified Thursday that a student had pointed a gun at another 12-year-old at Hutchinson Middle School 7 earlier that day. Officers were stationed at the school Friday and contacted the student upon his arrival. A search of his backpack revealed a loaded firearm, and the student was taken into custody.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Cris Corey gives response to party release

Cris Corey provided a response to Hutch Post Thursday after the Republican Central Committee issued a press release clarifying their official support for his opponent. Below is that response. I am a proud Republican. Recently there has been a conflict within the local Republican Party between traditional pro-business moderates and...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Four students arrested following Salina South shooting threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four Salina South High School students, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were arrested following a shooting threat made Thursday at the school. According to police, a student made a statement to three other boys about shooting up the school. Then all four boys were allegedly seen putting their hands together, which police interpreted as an agreement to participate. The statement and the gesture were witnessed by another student, who reported it to a parent. The four students were identified after school resource officers and school officials reviewed the video from the cafeteria.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights. Games covered: Game of the WeekGoddard […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita mayor responds to police union’s calls for resignation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple responded after receiving calls for his resignation if he doesn’t apologize following a verbal confrontation with a Wichita Police Department officer, recorded on the officer’s bodycam. In the bodycam footage, timestamped a little after 3 p.m. Sept. 24 Whipple is...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 23

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Clair, Robert Andrew; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 21-23)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Firefighters dealing with windy Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews had to close 56th Street Sunday afternoon as they were working a structure fire in the 3300 block of East 56th. According to a release from the department, they were called just before 4:30 p.m. Heavy fire was showing outside the home and brush was burning.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE

