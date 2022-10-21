Local supplement shop fuels your workout

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Complete Health in Odessa has got its customers covered with everything they may need pre and post-workout. Not only is it a one-stop shop for all fueling needs, but this store will also work with its customers to make sure they walk out with the right product in hand.

Pre-workout supplements are designed to provide gym-goers with energy and give them that extra boost of endurance to get through the workout. Most of the time, these supplements are taken about 30 minutes prior to working out with some to be taken during the actual workout itself.

“I always suggest looking for a pre-workout that includes caffeine because it’s one of the key ingredients that will really give you that jump start to get going.” Matt Ruiz, owner of Complete Health in Odessa also says finding a pre-workout that includes natural vitamins like Vitamin D can be beneficial in providing natural motivation as well.

Numerous studies over the years have also emphasized the importance of supplying the body with the right nutrients post-workout. Many of these types of supplements are marketed to consumers to increase muscle mass through enhanced muscle repair, recovery, and growth. Protein is one of the biggest ingredients to look out for when choosing the right one, but carbohydrates, amino acids, and electrolytes are just as important.

For any newcomers or the average fitness guru that wants to track their results, Complete Health offers its customers a full body examination on their “BodyComp” machine. This piece of equipment will run test results providing customers with information like muscle mass, body fat percentage, BMI and more. This information is also used to steer customers in the right direction for what supplements would benefit them best.

Complete Health in Odessa also offers its customers a variety of different vitamins and supplements to help with everyday life and functions, all with the end goal of making sure their customers are seeing results and feeling their best.

