ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Local supplement shop fuels your workout

By Matt Fontes
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9M9I_0ihwsF5b00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Complete Health in Odessa has got its customers covered with everything they may need pre and post-workout. Not only is it a one-stop shop for all fueling needs, but this store will also work with its customers to make sure they walk out with the right product in hand.

Pre-workout supplements are designed to provide gym-goers with energy and give them that extra boost of endurance to get through the workout. Most of the time, these supplements are taken about 30 minutes prior to working out with some to be taken during the actual workout itself.

“I always suggest looking for a pre-workout that includes caffeine because it’s one of the key ingredients that will really give you that jump start to get going.” Matt Ruiz, owner of Complete Health in Odessa also says finding a pre-workout that includes natural vitamins like Vitamin D can be beneficial in providing natural motivation as well.

Numerous studies over the years have also emphasized the importance of supplying the body with the right nutrients post-workout. Many of these types of supplements are marketed to consumers to increase muscle mass through enhanced muscle repair, recovery, and growth. Protein is one of the biggest ingredients to look out for when choosing the right one, but carbohydrates, amino acids, and electrolytes are just as important.

For any newcomers or the average fitness guru that wants to track their results, Complete Health offers its customers a full body examination on their “BodyComp” machine. This piece of equipment will run test results providing customers with information like muscle mass, body fat percentage, BMI and more. This information is also used to steer customers in the right direction for what supplements would benefit them best.

Complete Health in Odessa also offers its customers a variety of different vitamins and supplements to help with everyday life and functions, all with the end goal of making sure their customers are seeing results and feeling their best.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

MFD talks Halloween fire safety

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As children across the Basin prepare to go door to door collecting sweets, the Midland Fire Department is sharing some tips on how to keep the holiday safe and fire free.  “Our main thing we want to talk about is decorations- we want to be cautious of having flammable decorations next to […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Firehawk Aerospace to test hybrid rockets in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Firehawk Aerospace will be coming to Midland after signing a two-year lease with the Midland Development Corporation. This will be the third aerospace company to make a home in Midland. The lease will grant them use of land owned by the MDC. The land will be...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Railroad Commissioner tours weatherization efforts at natural gas facility

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick recently toured a natural gas facility in Midland to review their weatherization efforts that will help to ensure their preparedness during weather emergencies. In response to legislation passed after Winter Storm Uri, the state’s first natural gas infrastructure weatherization rule was adopted by the Railroad Commission in August. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Spitz Mediterranean opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – There’s not a ton of Mediterranean food around west Texas but Spitz owner Debra Holt is working to change that. It all started on a vacation to Salt Lake City, Utah with her family. Holt says she stopped in to a Spitz franchise location for lunch and was so impressed with […]
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Top 5 Rules Everyone Should Know About Driving on 191

If you commute between Midland and Odessa on Hwy 191, then these are things you definitely know. You know that if you are going the speed limit on Hwy 191 you are a hazard because no one goes 75, that is just a suggestion. Everyone is going 80-85 and you need to keep up if you are driving on 191.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Haunted firehouse returns to Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department’s haunted firehouse is back for a 6th year and the team behind it says it’s bigger and better than ever. “We change it up every year. That way the people that came through it last year don’t have the same idea of what it is this […]
GARDENDALE, TX
cbs7.com

Rink ’n’ Roll hosts Fright Night

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fright Night kicked off Sunday evening at Music City Mall many people attended the event dressed up in the Halloween spirit. Music City Mall’s manager Greg Morgan says the turnout surprised him. “It’s really amazing to see the community coming back out, especially post-covid,” Morgan...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Oncor customers without power in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Around 305 customers were reported without power early Monday morning. The customers affected are reported to be around University Blvd. The cause was by vehicle, although Oncor did not go into details. Power is estimated to be restored by noon Monday. Be sure to check back...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Inflation not slowing down local Halloween shoppers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Retail Federation says that Americans are expected to spend 500 million dollars more on Halloween this year compared to last year. And the team at Party City says they are not surprised by that considering how busy their Odessa location has been.  “We’re seeing a lot of people coming […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

RSV season: what parents need to know:

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Typically, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) circulates through communities from late November through March. However, local healthcare providers said the illness never truly went away last season- they saw many patients with RSV in the summer, which is not normal. And now, providers are seeing a spike in the illness among children.  Medical […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Darla, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Darla, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Darla is a six-month-old female heeler mix weighing around 20-25 pounds. She has unique markings with a solid black head and a speckled body. Her tiny features may indicate she may stay...
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

O'Rourke hits education hard during Midland visit

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke held a rally at the Grand Texan Hotel three days before early voting for state elections begin on Monday. O’Rourke talked about his stance on education, expanding Medicaid and investing in...
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian comes all the way back to stun Frenship

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After trailing 35-14 at the half, the Permian Panthers (7-1, 2-1) stormed all the way back on the road against the Frenship Tigers (6-2, 2-1) for another furious comeback win 42-41. Permian is now in a four-way tie for first place in District 2-6A with Legacy, Frenship and San Angelo Central. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy