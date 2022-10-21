Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Chastised For Role In Russell Westbrook Deal By ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith
As we have discussed multiple times just today, $47.1 million starting point guard Russell Westbrook has been absolutely brutal during your Los Angeles Lakers' 0-3 kickoff to the 2022-23 regular season. View the original article to see embedded media. Around the basketball and sports media landscape, a lot of talking...
Centre Daily
Thunder One of Four NBA Teams Still Searching for Win
Ahead of what is likely to be a competitive back-to-back versus the Los Angeles Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves as one of the four teams left in the NBA without a win. The Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, all for various reasons, also continue to...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Ex-Laker Nick Young Has Piping Hot Take About L.A.’s 2020 Title-Winning Team
Retired journeyman shooting guard Nick Young has weighed in with a piping hot take about how well Russell Westbrook, your Los Angeles Lakers' current starting point guard, could fit in with Lakers clubs of the recent past. View the original article to see embedded media. Young, as you'll no doubt...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How Rival Teams Perceive The Lakers Right Now
Your Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade. They know it, and so does everybody else. The team boasts two incredibly appetizing future first-round draft picks available to flip this year in its 2027 and 2029 firsts. Given how bad the team looks now with All-NBA forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis in relatively fine form (though no longer in their primes, it would appear), one could reasonably expect the team to be pretty darn bad five and seven years from now.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't like Anthony Edwards' diet: 'We're high-level athletes'
Minnesota Timberwolves' All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns says teammate Anthony Edwards needs to change up his diet after a rough performance on Monday.
Centre Daily
Will Facundo Campazzo Make Mavs Debut in New Orleans?
If you’re wondering why you haven’t seen recently-signed veteran point guard Facundo Campazzo suit up for the Dallas Mavericks yet, it’s because he had been dealing with visa issues. Campazzo had to have his visa recalibrated so he could continue working in the U.S. According to coach...
Centre Daily
Kevin Garnett: This is Steph Curry’s Era, Not LeBron’s
View the original article to see embedded media. Fresh off his fourth championship in the last eight seasons, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is having another great start to the new season. He and his team are determined to repeat last year's title, and continue expanding upon what has been one of the most dominant dynasties in NBA history.
Centre Daily
Beal limited by back, but Wizards roll past Pistons 120-99
Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal's back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night. Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
Centre Daily
Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins Playing Best Basketball of Career
View the original article to see embedded media. Andrew Wiggins has been one of the brightest spots for the Golden State Warriors in this early season. So much so, that he's earned some tremendous praise from Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "This is the best I've ever seen Wiggs," Kerr said....
