Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain likely through the morning hours Tuesday, then just windy and cooler
Rain is most likely this morning. A cool front has already dropped temperatures in West Arkansas, but Central Arkansas is starting in the upper 60s and 70s this morning. But as the front and rain move through temperatures will fall. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, but rain is expected...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Windy and cooler Tuesday with a few more showers
TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A few light showers may linger over northern Arkansas as our system gradually moves out. Clouds still linger in most cases with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s, then falling into the mid and upper 50s by sunset. An additional quarter to a half inch is possible in eastern and northern Arkansas.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sweater weather returns to the Natural State!
TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to clear overnight. This along with a northwest wind will allow temperatures to drop into the low 40s. WEDNESDAY: Grab the sweatshirt and enjoy a beautiful Arkansas fall day. Temperatures will start in the 40s and only get into the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be sunny with a north wind 5-10 mph.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: An isolated shower this afternoon; but a very high chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight
Do you want some rain? There is only a very small chance of a light rain shower this afternoon in Central Arkansas, but tonight will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms. This morning started off very mild. Temperatures were in the upper 60s and low 70s to start our Monday. And they will get into the 80s this afternoon. Little Rock will top out at 83° on what will be a windy afternoon.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Small rain chance today; a much higher rain and thunderstorm chance tonight
Rain is coming. There’s only a very small chance of light rain showers today in Central Arkansas, but tonight will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms. After reaching the low and mid-80s Saturday and Sunday, this morning is starting off very mild. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll reach the mid and upper 70s in the middle of the day. Little Rock will top out at 83° on what will be a windy afternoon.
Ozarks First.com
Monday, October 24 AM Forecast – Much-needed rain arrives
Here’s the best Monday forecast we’ve had in a long time; rain is likely for the next two days!. Monday morning will be breezy with an elevated fire danger ahead of the rain. Moisture will stream in from the south throughout the morning hours. I do expect the Monday morning commute to stay mostly dry.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is finally here
Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There's a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.
KFVS12
First Alert: Warm and windy day, followed by wet weather this week
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Warm and windy weather will continue (along with an elevated fire danger) a couple more days before a strong low pressure area brings wet weather Monday night into Tuesday. Brian Alworth says high cloud cover looks to be a bit less extensive today, allowing for...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms to start the week
MONDAY: Monday will start warm and windy and end wet. During the morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s with a south wind of around 10 mph. By the afternoon, we will warm into the low and mid 80s with increasing clouds. Rain and thunderstorms will move in around...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Two chances for severe storms
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rain returns to the forecast on Monday and so does the chance for strong to severe storms. The chance for severe weather is set to arrive around the dinner time hours on Monday, and through the first half of the day on Tuesday. RISKS: For...
Wildfires burn nearly two thousand acres across Arkansas over the weekend
ARKANSAS, USA — Much of Arkansas remains under a burn ban after the weather has brought little to no rain lately. Just this past weekend nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across the state, and officials said that it’s an important reminder that the fire danger isn't over just yet.
Wildfire Risk and Burn Bans Still in Effect in Parts of Arkansas
As dry conditions continue throughout the state, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is reminding Arkansans that wildfire danger is elevated across the state and, currently, 62 counties remain under a burn ban. “Conditions are dry with low humidity statewide,” said State Forester Joe Fox. “We are seeing...
Wildfire danger increases in the Natural State
Wildfire danger is still at a high concern for the state of Arkansas.
Final weekend of the Arkansas State Fair brings food, music, rides and fun
For Arkansans that have not experienced the 2022 Arkansas State Fair yet, this weekend is their last chance.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
Arkansas State Fair attendance reaches 2nd highest ever with 2022 event
Attendance at the 82nd Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock reached a near record-breaking number by the time the gates closed on Sunday.
dequeenbee.com
Record fish caught in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Arkansas from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
Mississippi family-owned grocery chain – operating since 1969 – sold to Arkansas company
A Mississippi-based family-owned grocery store chain that started in 1969 has been purchased by an Arkansas company looking to expand. Springdale-based Harps Food Stores Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, a family-owned business that operates three stores in Louisiana and four in Mississippi. Harps is...
Comments / 0