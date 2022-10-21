ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sweater weather returns to the Natural State!

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to clear overnight. This along with a northwest wind will allow temperatures to drop into the low 40s. WEDNESDAY: Grab the sweatshirt and enjoy a beautiful Arkansas fall day. Temperatures will start in the 40s and only get into the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be sunny with a north wind 5-10 mph.
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: An isolated shower this afternoon; but a very high chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight

Do you want some rain? There is only a very small chance of a light rain shower this afternoon in Central Arkansas, but tonight will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms. This morning started off very mild. Temperatures were in the upper 60s and low 70s to start our Monday. And they will get into the 80s this afternoon. Little Rock will top out at 83° on what will be a windy afternoon.
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Small rain chance today; a much higher rain and thunderstorm chance tonight

Rain is coming. There’s only a very small chance of light rain showers today in Central Arkansas, but tonight will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms. After reaching the low and mid-80s Saturday and Sunday, this morning is starting off very mild. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll reach the mid and upper 70s in the middle of the day. Little Rock will top out at 83° on what will be a windy afternoon.
Ozarks First.com

Monday, October 24 AM Forecast – Much-needed rain arrives

Here’s the best Monday forecast we’ve had in a long time; rain is likely for the next two days!. Monday morning will be breezy with an elevated fire danger ahead of the rain. Moisture will stream in from the south throughout the morning hours. I do expect the Monday morning commute to stay mostly dry.
KFVS12

First Alert: Warm and windy day, followed by wet weather this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Warm and windy weather will continue (along with an elevated fire danger) a couple more days before a strong low pressure area brings wet weather Monday night into Tuesday. Brian Alworth says high cloud cover looks to be a bit less extensive today, allowing for...
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
dequeenbee.com

Record fish caught in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Arkansas from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
