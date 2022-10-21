ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thorsby, AL

Clanton Advertiser

CCA breaks through to state final in 6-man division

In 2021, Chilton Christian Academy made the Alabama Christian 6-man state playoffs. The Patriots fell 55-20 in the semifinals to Clay County Christian Academy. On Oct. 20 in 2022, CCA righted its wrongs from a year before thrashing Marshall Christian Academy 59-9 to advance to the 2022 Alabama Christian 6-man state final. The Patriots take on the winner of Pineview Christian Academy and Conecuh Springs Christian Academy who play their semifinal on Oct. 27. The state championship will be held on Nov. 3 at Cahawba Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m.
JEMISON, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s Own Jay $orento

Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election

Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama

A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater

The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Regional tournaments spell end to volleyball season in Chilton County

Five high school volleyball teams from the Chilton County area entered the AHSAA South Volleyball Regional tournaments on Oct. 19-20 with their chances still alive at advancing to the state tournament. While two schools advanced to the second round, all five schools fell short of the semifinals in Montgomery and a berth into the state finals.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

