Connecticut State

The Independent

Zara to launch pre-owned service for shoppers to resell, repair or donate items

Zara is set to launch a pre-owned service that will let UK customers resell, repair or donate clothing from the brand.The Spanish fashion giant, owned by Inditex, will launch Zara Pre-Owned on 3 November as part of its environmental sustainability commitments.Shoppers can post second-hand Zara items for sale through the service, as well as book repairs and donate unwanted items online or through a store.The platform will be hosted on Zara’s website and app, with transactions going through the Stripe system.Similar to existing resale apps like Vinted, shopper can upload pictures of their items with detailed product information. The...
CNBC

Warby Parker, once online-only eyeglasses retailer, plans hundreds of more stores

Warby Parker, the eyewear brand founded to lower costs in a market dominated by players including Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, was among the first retail startups to use a direct-to-consumer business model. Since making the first Disruptor 50 list in 2013, Warby Parker has expanded its eyeglass business to include a...
PYMNTS

EBay Bids on Luxury Recommerce to Woo Young Shoppers

After spending years in a losing battle with Amazon, eBay is returning to its roots. In an interview with the Financial Times (FT) Friday (Oct. 21), CEO Jamie Iannone said the company is confident that a rise in demand for second-hand luxury goods — as well as a move back to its origins as a place for used items — will help eBay turn things around.
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

Amazon is quietly shutting down Fabric.com, one of the largest online fabric stores

Crafters, home sewists, and small businesses will soon lose a major online fabric source. Fabric.com, a longtime retailer of fabrics, trims, notions, and other supplies, is shutting down. Since launching in the late ’90s, Fabric.com has been a mainstay for casual crafters and small business owners alike, offering by-the-yard fabric...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Retail Expert: Shoppers Seeking Sales Have Manifested “Black October”

One of the best-known holiday events in retail is Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, when people used to flock to the mall to do some post-dinner shopping. Now, that idea has shifted in 2022 to Black October—and stores everywhere need to pay attention, one consumer expert says. Thanks...
modernretail.co

‘A recipe for disaster’: Apparel retailers, crushed by inventory challenges, ramp up markdowns ahead of the holidays

Hit hard by inventory challenges, apparel retailers are finding themselves in a precarious position in the lead-up to the holidays. The same items that saw soaring demand a year ago are seeing that momentum fizzle. Many customers are curbing spending in the face of high inflation, with holiday sales expected to rise just 4% to 6%, compared to 2021’s 15.1% increase, according to Deloitte. Supply chain disruptions first felt in 2021 continue to bleed into 2022, affecting how much merchandise companies have on hand. And, consumers’ pandemic-era shopping preferences have increasingly shifted towards experiences like dining and travel.
studyfinds.org

‘Discount’ claims on Amazon are often more expensive, study reveals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Finding a great deal online can be a satisfying feeling, but new research suggests many sellers on Amazon are being less than honest to shoppers. A collaborative study finds over a quarter of vacuum cleaners sold on Amazon have at some point pretended to offer a discount when in actuality the price increased.
WWD

Zara Launches Repair, Resale in U.K.

Zara is going in circles — in the U.K. at least. As part of its 360-degree circularity and sustainability strategy, the fast-fashion brand is launching a three-pronged “Pre-Owned” pilot project Nov. 3. It aims to help customers repair, resell or recycle their clothing.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04A Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in Germany Repair will be offered on any used Zara garments no matter the age, which can be taken to any of the U.K.’s 60 Zara stores or sent in online. Users will pay a fee for service...
PYMNTS

What if There was a Way to Unlock Some of Luxury Retail’s Resilience?

Like models strutting down the catwalk one after the other, so too has the stream of strong sales results come lately from the world’s leading luxury retailers and brands. In a veritable “Who’s Who” of high-end brands giving high-growth forecasts, the likes of LVMH, Hermes and Kering have all reported earnings this month that not only show that the world’s wealthy still has an appetite for luxury but that they also still have the means on hand to buy five-, ten- or twenty-thousand-dollar shoes, bags and gowns.
New York Post

Black Friday predictions and trends for 2022, per retail experts

Though it’s still October, we’re mesmerized by how people are. talking about Black Friday. With the advent of online shopping (hallelujah for that, let’s just start there), many retailers are beginning their Black Friday 2022 promotions early — and we’re just getting started. Namely, Amazon...

Community Policy