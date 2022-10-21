Read full article on original website
Zara to launch pre-owned service for shoppers to resell, repair or donate items
Zara is set to launch a pre-owned service that will let UK customers resell, repair or donate clothing from the brand.The Spanish fashion giant, owned by Inditex, will launch Zara Pre-Owned on 3 November as part of its environmental sustainability commitments.Shoppers can post second-hand Zara items for sale through the service, as well as book repairs and donate unwanted items online or through a store.The platform will be hosted on Zara’s website and app, with transactions going through the Stripe system.Similar to existing resale apps like Vinted, shopper can upload pictures of their items with detailed product information. The...
Zara enters resale market with Pre-owned service
Shoppers can book repairs and donate unwanted items as fashion chain seeks to cut carbon footprint
CNBC
Warby Parker, once online-only eyeglasses retailer, plans hundreds of more stores
Warby Parker, the eyewear brand founded to lower costs in a market dominated by players including Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, was among the first retail startups to use a direct-to-consumer business model. Since making the first Disruptor 50 list in 2013, Warby Parker has expanded its eyeglass business to include a...
EBay Bids on Luxury Recommerce to Woo Young Shoppers
After spending years in a losing battle with Amazon, eBay is returning to its roots. In an interview with the Financial Times (FT) Friday (Oct. 21), CEO Jamie Iannone said the company is confident that a rise in demand for second-hand luxury goods — as well as a move back to its origins as a place for used items — will help eBay turn things around.
Luxury Resale Competition Spikes as ‘What Goes Around’ Opens Amazon Storefront
For over 20 years, New York City’s original luxury reseller, What Goes Around Comes Around, has enjoyed a robust niche catering to the designer apparel and accessories needs of its high-end neighbors in Manhattan and Beverly Hills. While publicly traded upstarts like The RealReal and Rent the Runway have...
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
The Verge
Amazon is quietly shutting down Fabric.com, one of the largest online fabric stores
Crafters, home sewists, and small businesses will soon lose a major online fabric source. Fabric.com, a longtime retailer of fabrics, trims, notions, and other supplies, is shutting down. Since launching in the late ’90s, Fabric.com has been a mainstay for casual crafters and small business owners alike, offering by-the-yard fabric...
Clothes, electronics, and toys are set to get cheaper this holiday season. That doesn't really help most Americans deal with inflation.
Americans are set to receive discounts on clothing, electronics, and toys this holiday season. But consumers are more in need of price relief on healthcare, tuition, and housing. The Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes are unlikely to resolve the problem. In the coming months, US shoppers are expected to see holiday-season...
Black Friday 2022 early deals: Price drops at Samsung, Walmart, Target, Amazon and more
Black Friday 2022 is still over a month away, but that doesn’t mean shoppers have to wait for a good deal on their must-haves for the holidays. The traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season typically is on Black Friday on Nov. 25, 2022. But several retailers, such as...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Retail Expert: Shoppers Seeking Sales Have Manifested “Black October”
One of the best-known holiday events in retail is Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, when people used to flock to the mall to do some post-dinner shopping. Now, that idea has shifted in 2022 to Black October—and stores everywhere need to pay attention, one consumer expert says. Thanks...
Shop the best early Black Friday furniture deals at Wayfair, Target, Macy's and West Elm
Upgrade your home's interiors with early Black Friday furniture deals at Wayfair, Macy's, Target and Amazon. Enjoy Way Day furniture prices today.
Business Insider
Mark Zuckerberg's private jet made 28 trips in just 2 months, emitting 15 times more carbon than the average American does in a year, report says
Flight data shows how Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's frequent private jet usage has a costly carbon footprint far more than the average American's.
modernretail.co
‘A recipe for disaster’: Apparel retailers, crushed by inventory challenges, ramp up markdowns ahead of the holidays
Hit hard by inventory challenges, apparel retailers are finding themselves in a precarious position in the lead-up to the holidays. The same items that saw soaring demand a year ago are seeing that momentum fizzle. Many customers are curbing spending in the face of high inflation, with holiday sales expected to rise just 4% to 6%, compared to 2021’s 15.1% increase, according to Deloitte. Supply chain disruptions first felt in 2021 continue to bleed into 2022, affecting how much merchandise companies have on hand. And, consumers’ pandemic-era shopping preferences have increasingly shifted towards experiences like dining and travel.
studyfinds.org
‘Discount’ claims on Amazon are often more expensive, study reveals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Finding a great deal online can be a satisfying feeling, but new research suggests many sellers on Amazon are being less than honest to shoppers. A collaborative study finds over a quarter of vacuum cleaners sold on Amazon have at some point pretended to offer a discount when in actuality the price increased.
Zara Launches Repair, Resale in U.K.
Zara is going in circles — in the U.K. at least. As part of its 360-degree circularity and sustainability strategy, the fast-fashion brand is launching a three-pronged “Pre-Owned” pilot project Nov. 3. It aims to help customers repair, resell or recycle their clothing.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04A Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in Germany Repair will be offered on any used Zara garments no matter the age, which can be taken to any of the U.K.’s 60 Zara stores or sent in online. Users will pay a fee for service...
Save up to $250 on coveted Le Creuset cookware with this Amazon Prime deal—ends soon
Le Creuset is known for their high-quality cookware, and quality often comes at a price. Le Creuset cookware is up to $250 off thanks to this Amazon Prime deal.
What if There was a Way to Unlock Some of Luxury Retail’s Resilience?
Like models strutting down the catwalk one after the other, so too has the stream of strong sales results come lately from the world’s leading luxury retailers and brands. In a veritable “Who’s Who” of high-end brands giving high-growth forecasts, the likes of LVMH, Hermes and Kering have all reported earnings this month that not only show that the world’s wealthy still has an appetite for luxury but that they also still have the means on hand to buy five-, ten- or twenty-thousand-dollar shoes, bags and gowns.
New York Post
Black Friday predictions and trends for 2022, per retail experts
Though it’s still October, we’re mesmerized by how people are. talking about Black Friday. With the advent of online shopping (hallelujah for that, let’s just start there), many retailers are beginning their Black Friday 2022 promotions early — and we’re just getting started. Namely, Amazon...
