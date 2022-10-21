Zara is going in circles — in the U.K. at least. As part of its 360-degree circularity and sustainability strategy, the fast-fashion brand is launching a three-pronged “Pre-Owned” pilot project Nov. 3. It aims to help customers repair, resell or recycle their clothing.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04A Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in Germany Repair will be offered on any used Zara garments no matter the age, which can be taken to any of the U.K.’s 60 Zara stores or sent in online. Users will pay a fee for service...

3 DAYS AGO