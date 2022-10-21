ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Channel 6000

Second soaking of October arrives Monday in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we have another round of rain for Portland. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, you will already see and hear the rain outside. That will arrive before sunrise. Grab the rain jacket and get the kids ready for the wet commute.
PORTLAND, OR
Post Register

The weekend storm was just the start

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Thanks to viewer Tom Gresham from Cascade, we’re able to see a beautiful sighta burst of snow with the recent storm. Granted, it didn’t amount to a huge accumulation, but, it is a good sign of things to come as additional storms are on the horizon and all are pointed at Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Channel 6000

Shortwave ridging means Sunday dry time in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A quick shot of shortwave ridging is going to be moving through Sunday. That means we have some dry time to use before our next shot of rain that slides in by Monday. A good day to go check out some of the leaves that may have received a shot of color.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

More rain and snow coming

We're looking at more snow and rain, with a freeze warning in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning. Convective rain and mountain snow showers have been increasing Saturday afternoon. Snow showers continue to fall over the Oregon Cascades and the Northern Blue Mountains above 4,500 feet. We're expecting additional snow accumulations in these areas of at least a few more inches.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ First Central Oregon snow of the season draws a crowd

Central Oregon’s October fever broke Saturday morning as a dose of wintry weather blew into the Cascades ending weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures. There were plenty of people itching to play in the first snow of the season. We went up to Dutchman Flat Sno-Park and Mount Bachelor’s West...
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
columbiagorgenews.com

Record fish caught in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Oregon from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Bolter born a Central Oregon pioneer

Her parents were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly and she was in a family of 14 childrenBertha Ellen "Ella" Brown was born near Grizzly, Oregon on Feb. 14, 1881. Her parents were Samson and Bette Brown, who were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly. There were 14 children in the family. She left home when she was very young as there were some domestic issues at her home. She walked from Grizzly to the Edward Bolter ranch on Trout Creek, where she got a job. She met John Bolter while working at the ranch. Bertha, commonly known as "Ella,"...
MADRAS, OR
thelundreport.org

Oregon Emergency Room Data Shows Firearm Injuries Are Now Twice As Common

This article was republished from Oregon Public Broadcasting. The number of firearm injuries treated in Oregon emergency departments nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021, according to a statewide report from Oregon Health & Science University. The report was compiled by the Gun Violence Prevention Research Center at OHSU, a new...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Smoke advisory extended to Monday, N95 masks offer protection, officials say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The air quality advisory from the Oregon DEQ has been extended to Monday, and now includes Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties as multiple fires continue to burn in Oregon and southwest Washington. The extended advisory continues to cover Columbia, Clackamas, Douglass, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and...
PORTLAND, OR

