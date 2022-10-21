Read full article on original website
Victim of fatal E. 10th St. car accident identified
Investigators have released the identity of the victim killed in a one-vehicle crash in the City of Erie. That accident happened Monday morning in the 1500 block of East 10th Street just east of Payne Avenue. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, Dominique Williams, 31, of Erie was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams […]
Erie County Coroner Provides Information on Fatal Crash Along Erie's Eastside
The Erie County coroner has confirmed the name of a man who died Monday morning in a crash along Erie's Eastside. Coroner Lyell Cook said 31-year-old Dominique Williams of Erie died near the intersection of East 10th Street and Gilson Avenue, in front of Saia LTL Freight, after the vehicle he has in flipped over.
Two men arrested for rape of a minor in Chautauqua County in the past two days
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the past two days, two men have been arrested by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for charges related to intercourse with a child. On Monday, Oct. 24, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of an 18-year-old Conewango, New York, man. The office alleges that an investigation found that the man had sexual […]
Area Woman Accused of Harboring, Hindering Apprehension of Wanted Man
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is accused of harboring and hindering the apprehension of a wanted man in Howe Township. Court documents indicate the Forest County Sheriff’s office filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jonna Marie Arnold, of Sheffield, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Friday, October 21.
Coroner called to car accident on E. 10th St. in Erie
Erie emergency crews responded to a reported fatal accident Monday morning that shut down traffic along East 10th Street. That accident happened just after 10 a.m. along East 10th Street just east of Payne Ave. in Erie. When Erie Police and emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found an SUV had left the roadway, […]
Erie man faces charges for porch explosion at Poplar Street apartment
An Erie man faced charges on Monday after an explosion outside a westside Erie apartment. The explosion happened last week outside of an entryway in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Erie police arrested Roderick Caldwell, 55, on felony counts of arson and other charges. Investigators said surveillance video from the neighborhood helped police make […]
Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash
BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
District attorney’s office seeks severe punishment for Erie teens involved in 2020 murder
An Erie County district attorney is seeking more severe consequences for two Erie teens that were allegedly involved in a 2020 murder. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office is seeking first-degree murder convictions against James Garcia and Deangelo Troop Jr., who were both 15 years old at the time of the murder of Kasir Gambill. […]
State Police investigating stolen tractor in Chautauqua County
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Police are investigating a stolen tractor that was found in Chautauqua County. The model of the tractor is a 2015 Kabota M9960HD12. The serial number ends in 174. The tractor was seen in the area of State Route 62 in the town of Ellington. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Police: Motorcyclist ‘Distracted by Local Scenery’ Slams into Back of Pickup Truck on Franklin Road
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Jackson Center Borough on Saturday afternoon. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Franklin Road, in Jackson Center Borough, Mercer County.
Robbery Suspect Now Facing Meth Charges
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man who is already in jail following an alleged robbery is now facing drug charges. Scotty Allen Peterson, 31, was arraigned on the following charges on Monday:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony. Int. Possession Controlled Substance...
Police: Local Man Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes Vehicle in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was rushed to a nearby hospital after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle on State Route 62 on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Route 62 (Allegheny Boulevard), in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Jamestown Man Charged After Vehicle Crashes into Tree
A Jamestown man is facing charges following an investigation into a vehicle that crashed into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police were called to the scene on Hunt Road shortly before 10:15 PM Saturday and found the damaged vehicle, but nobody else was around. The investigation found that the driver was 26-year-old Deontae Martin, who was located at his residence. Officers say Martin admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash. He allegedly failed all field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He will appear in Busti Town Court at a later date on charges of DWI and crossing over a hazard marking.
Oil City Man Facing Corruption of Minors Charges
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing marijuana to two children and then ingesting it with them. Oil City Police Department filed two first-degree misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors against Jonathan David Leonard Sr. on Monday. According to a criminal complaint...
State Police Calls: Oil City Man Arrested for Drug Possession, Providing False ID Following Traffic Stop
FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Oil City Man Arrested for Multiple Offenses Following Traffic Stop. PSP Franklin conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Ford Focus near West 3rd Street and Petroleum Street in Oil City, Venango County, on July 15.
Two-car accident on West 26th Street sends one to hospital
A late-night wreck sent one person to the hospital with head injuries. According to Millcreek Police, this happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of West 26th Street. Two vehicles crashed and one female was taken to a local hospital with head injuries. We are not sure how serious the injuries […]
The 50-Year-Old Unsolved Murder of Cyrena Jane Manning, Part Two
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The day was January 23, 1973, and Frank Howard Sydlowski was standing in a Franklin courtroom being arraigned for the 1972 murder of Cyrena Jane Manning. This is Part Two in a three-part series about the 1972 stabbing murder of Cyrena Jane “Janie” Manning. Read...
Deputies Arrest Fredonia Man for Leandra's Law Violation in Hanover
A report of a suspicious situation involving a vehicle late Friday night led to the arrest of a Fredonia man under Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received the report just before midnight and located the vehicle on Hanover Road in the Town of Hanover. Further investigation found that the driver, 24-year-old Steven Gardner, was allegedly intoxicated and had a child in his vehicle at the time. Gardner was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated DWI and was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
One injured in stabbing near Glendale Avenue and McCain Avenue
One person is in custody after a stabbing Saturday evening. According to Erie Police, this happened around 4:45 p.m. near the Glendale Avenue and McCain Avenue intersection. Two people got into an argument and one stabbed the other in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was […]
No Injuries Reported in Crash Between School Bus, Car in Venango Township
No injuries were reported following a crash involving a school bus and car in Venango Township on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hill Rd. in Venango Township. The 22-year-old woman behind the wheel of a BMW car was heading south on Backus Rd....
