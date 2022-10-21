ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

YourErie

Victim of fatal E. 10th St. car accident identified

Investigators have released the identity of the victim killed in a one-vehicle crash in the City of Erie. That accident happened Monday morning in the 1500 block of East 10th Street just east of Payne Avenue. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, Dominique Williams, 31, of Erie was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of Harboring, Hindering Apprehension of Wanted Man

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is accused of harboring and hindering the apprehension of a wanted man in Howe Township. Court documents indicate the Forest County Sheriff’s office filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jonna Marie Arnold, of Sheffield, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Friday, October 21.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Coroner called to car accident on E. 10th St. in Erie

Erie emergency crews responded to a reported fatal accident Monday morning that shut down traffic along East 10th Street. That accident happened just after 10 a.m. along East 10th Street just east of Payne Ave. in Erie. When Erie Police and emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found an SUV had left the roadway, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man faces charges for porch explosion at Poplar Street apartment

An Erie man faced charges on Monday after an explosion outside a westside Erie apartment. The explosion happened last week outside of an entryway in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Erie police arrested Roderick Caldwell, 55, on felony counts of arson and other charges. Investigators said surveillance video from the neighborhood helped police make […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash

BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Robbery Suspect Now Facing Meth Charges

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man who is already in jail following an alleged robbery is now facing drug charges. Scotty Allen Peterson, 31, was arraigned on the following charges on Monday:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony. Int. Possession Controlled Substance...
FRANKLIN, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Charged After Vehicle Crashes into Tree

A Jamestown man is facing charges following an investigation into a vehicle that crashed into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police were called to the scene on Hunt Road shortly before 10:15 PM Saturday and found the damaged vehicle, but nobody else was around. The investigation found that the driver was 26-year-old Deontae Martin, who was located at his residence. Officers say Martin admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash. He allegedly failed all field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He will appear in Busti Town Court at a later date on charges of DWI and crossing over a hazard marking.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Oil City Man Facing Corruption of Minors Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing marijuana to two children and then ingesting it with them. Oil City Police Department filed two first-degree misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors against Jonathan David Leonard Sr. on Monday. According to a criminal complaint...
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Two-car accident on West 26th Street sends one to hospital

A late-night wreck sent one person to the hospital with head injuries. According to Millcreek Police, this happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of West 26th Street. Two vehicles crashed and one female was taken to a local hospital with head injuries. We are not sure how serious the injuries […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

The 50-Year-Old Unsolved Murder of Cyrena Jane Manning, Part Two

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The day was January 23, 1973, and Frank Howard Sydlowski was standing in a Franklin courtroom being arraigned for the 1972 murder of Cyrena Jane Manning. This is Part Two in a three-part series about the 1972 stabbing murder of Cyrena Jane “Janie” Manning. Read...
FRANKLIN, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Deputies Arrest Fredonia Man for Leandra's Law Violation in Hanover

A report of a suspicious situation involving a vehicle late Friday night led to the arrest of a Fredonia man under Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received the report just before midnight and located the vehicle on Hanover Road in the Town of Hanover. Further investigation found that the driver, 24-year-old Steven Gardner, was allegedly intoxicated and had a child in his vehicle at the time. Gardner was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated DWI and was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FREDONIA, NY
YourErie

One injured in stabbing near Glendale Avenue and McCain Avenue

One person is in custody after a stabbing Saturday evening. According to Erie Police, this happened around 4:45 p.m. near the Glendale Avenue and McCain Avenue intersection. Two people got into an argument and one stabbed the other in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was […]
ERIE, PA

