Oklahoma City, OK

Overnight Showers Cause Several Crashes Around Oklahoma City

Rainy weather and slick conditions posed a hazard for drivers across the Oklahoma City metro on Monday night. Crews were called to the scene of several crashes overnight. Authorities say one driver rolled their vehicle over near North Ann Arbor Avenue and Northwest 17th Street. According to authorities a semi jackknifed along I-44 and another semi driver crashed into a concrete wall at the Fort Smith Junction.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tornado In Mustang Prompts Warning, Damages Building Across 3-Mile Area

Severe storms in Oklahoma spurred six tornadoes Monday morning and brought much-needed rain through the state. One EF-0 tornado touched down roughly 6.5 miles West-Northwest of Mustang in Canadian County. The storm traveled three miles and spanned about 50 yards. The News 9 Weather Team issued a tornado warning for...
MUSTANG, OK
Fire Crews Battle Grass Fire In NE OKC

Fire crews are responding to the scene of a grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire is near I-44 and North Midwest Boulevard. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
All Lanes Reopened After I-35 Crash Near Guthrie

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has reopened all lanes of southbound I-35 near Guthrie after a crash Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to a crash that happened around 6:55 a.m. on southbound I-35 approximately two miles north of State Highway 33. According to ODOT, southbound I-35 had been narrowed to one...
GUTHRIE, OK
Lane Reopened After I-44 Wreck In NW OKC

All lanes have been reopened after wreck that happened at around 12:30 p.m. Monday blocked one lane on westbound I-44 near Lake Hefner Parkway. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, at least one vehicle, a waste management truck, was involved and blocked the left lane, and forced traffic to a single lane.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC Woman Recounts Moments Possible Tornado Tore Roof Off Home

A metro woman talked to News 9 Monday about a possible tornado that caused significant damage to her home in southwest Oklahoma City. The possible small tornado touched down around 8:30 a.m. near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road. After the cyclone appeared out of thin air, Sheila Owen...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder

The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Edmond Fast-Food Employee Saves Man After Bike Crash

A man says he was saved this weekend by a fast-food employee after a serious bike crash just off of Broadway in Edmond. David Ermon says the cause of the crash is still a bit fuzzy. “I really don’t remember,” said Ermon, “I really don’t.”. He...
EDMOND, OK
2 Arrested In Connection With Deadly Motel Shooting, Victim Identified

The United States Marshals Service and Oklahoma City police tracked down two fugitives last week wanted in connection to a murder on city's southeast side. Law enforcement arrested Jarrett Johnson, 30, and Carion Lenox, 28, on Friday following the fatal shooting. Police released the victim’s name on Monday as 51-year-old Samuel Grisby. Police said the suspects were quickly identified by their street names and car tag number.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
New Class Of Future OKC Firefighters Kicks Off Training

A brand new class of future Oklahoma City firefighters kicked off training this week. Recruits started off with the basics, navigating their gear and hooking up hoses to fire hydrants. They'll train for 16 weeks on everything from scaling buildings putting out flames to first aid and water rescues. Training...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Man Accused Of Being Passed Out Drunk While Baby Wandered Toward Road

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man accused of being so intoxicated that he passed out while his young child crawled toward a busy road, prompting a bystander to intervene. At about 9 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Northwest 5th Street and North Walker Avenue after someone called about 41-year-old Cotcha Walker being passed out drunk on a bus station bench, according to the police report. The caller said Walker's very young son was crawling toward Northwest 5th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

