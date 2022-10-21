ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Youngkin calls new reading and math test scores ‘catastrophic’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration says new test scores are “catastrophic” and “devastating.”. In a press conference on Monday, Gov. Youngkin blamed decisions made under previous Democratic administrations and laid out a plan of action. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, often...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Democrats hold edge in Michigan, Pennsylvania governor races; Wisconsin a toss-up: CNN polling

Democratic gubernatorial candidates are leading their Republican counterparts in Michigan and Pennsylvania, while the nominees in Wisconsin are polling within the margin of error, according to new CNN polling. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is leading Republican challenger Tudor Dixon among likely voters, 52 percent to 46 percent, according to CNN polling. Among registered voters, […]
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy