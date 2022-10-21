ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

abc27.com

UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
WGAL

FedEx looking to fill up to 400 positions in York County

FedEx Supply Chain is recruiting seasonal warehouse workers. The company is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the York Fairgrounds. FedEx is looking to fill about 400 positions at its facility on South Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit

The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Two boroughs split $300,000 in grant funds to reduce environmental damage

Two Lebanon County municipalities will split $300,000 in Pennsylvania grant money to use on projects to protect the local watershed. Palmyra and Myerstown boroughs will each receive $150,000 from the Watershed Restoration Protection Program of the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The program is funded through the impact fee paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers for fracking in the Marcellus Shale region.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Book ban meeting held in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — UPDATE: The board voted 6 to 3 in favor of keeping the book in the library. On Wednesday, the Elizabethtown school board in Lancaster County met to consider removing a book from the school library due to sexually explicit content. It comes down to the bible...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA

- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Families sue Lancaster County nursing home after alleged inadequate COVID protection

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Families of 11 former residents of a Lancaster County nursing home are suing, saying residents of the home weren’t adequately protected against COVID-19 in 2020. The families are suing The Gardens at Stevens, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, the lawsuit alleges that the owners of the […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Shuey’s Pretzels (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.

During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Solar farm proposed for Barry Township land

BARRY TWP., Pa. - Schuylkill County zoners are considering a request for a solar farm on land in Barry Township. The county's zoning hearing board will hear an appeal for solar panels to be installed at 1287 Deep Creek Road, not far from the Schuylkill County Airport, according to a notice of public hearing.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday

State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

