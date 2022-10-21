Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
York County's historic Shoe House is officially available for renters
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Have you ever wanted to spend the night in a shoe? The Haines Shoe House can now be your short-term vacation rental!. Located at 197 Shoe House Road in Hellam Township, York County, the house has been converted for the ultimate mini-getaway. Listed on VRBO,...
abc27.com
UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
Center that serves thousands of children each year, to begin $10M expansion
Officials have broken ground on a $10 million expansion at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in Lancaster County. The construction project is expected to take about 15 months and add 14,700 square feet of space at the center on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township. The center offers therapy services...
WGAL
FedEx looking to fill up to 400 positions in York County
FedEx Supply Chain is recruiting seasonal warehouse workers. The company is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the York Fairgrounds. FedEx is looking to fill about 400 positions at its facility on South Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township.
lebtown.com
Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit
The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
abc27.com
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
WGAL
Elizabethtown School District Board considers removing controversial book from library
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Elizabethtown school board in Lancaster County is considering whether to remove a book from the school library. "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews is being discussed at a meeting Tuesday evening. Some people want the book banned because of sexually explicit...
lebtown.com
Two boroughs split $300,000 in grant funds to reduce environmental damage
Two Lebanon County municipalities will split $300,000 in Pennsylvania grant money to use on projects to protect the local watershed. Palmyra and Myerstown boroughs will each receive $150,000 from the Watershed Restoration Protection Program of the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The program is funded through the impact fee paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers for fracking in the Marcellus Shale region.
WGAL
Book ban meeting held in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — UPDATE: The board voted 6 to 3 in favor of keeping the book in the library. On Wednesday, the Elizabethtown school board in Lancaster County met to consider removing a book from the school library due to sexually explicit content. It comes down to the bible...
PhillyBite
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA
- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
Families sue Lancaster County nursing home after alleged inadequate COVID protection
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Families of 11 former residents of a Lancaster County nursing home are suing, saying residents of the home weren’t adequately protected against COVID-19 in 2020. The families are suing The Gardens at Stevens, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, the lawsuit alleges that the owners of the […]
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Shuey’s Pretzels (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
'The Lights Festival' fills Chester County sky with messages of hope, dreams
It's a traveling festival where participants light up paper lanterns, and when the time is right, they all let them float up into the night sky.
abc27.com
York County junk yard, auto repair shop ordered to pay restitution, lose license
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County junkyard and auto repair shop will be stripped of its licenses and must pay restitution after a court order announced by the state Attorney General’s office. Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the verdict against junkyard and auto repair shop...
WFMZ-TV Online
Solar farm proposed for Barry Township land
BARRY TWP., Pa. - Schuylkill County zoners are considering a request for a solar farm on land in Barry Township. The county's zoning hearing board will hear an appeal for solar panels to be installed at 1287 Deep Creek Road, not far from the Schuylkill County Airport, according to a notice of public hearing.
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
Mail-in voting; Little League lawsuit; Hershey development: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. High: 70; Low: 57. Mostly cloudy. Blue thoughts: In once-blue Pittsburgh, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by almost 20 points in 2020, going all-in for Democrats may not happen this time. Vote early: Voting by mail? Get your ballot...
Some Members 1st customers experience unauthorized charges and transactions
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Members 1st Federal Credit Union confirmed an external incident involving customers' bank accounts on Oct. 24 in the area of Middletown, Dauphin County. According to Mike Wilson, the chief experience officer with Members 1st, a small group of customers experienced unauthorized transactions. Wilson says the incident...
