WILX-TV
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
Second Two Fellas Restaurant Opening On Gull Road In Kalamazoo
Two Fellas Grill has been a staple here in Kalamazoo since it opened up on the campus of Western Michigan University. WMU students would spend hours on end at sporting events, studying, working, and partying, and then would crowd the small lobby of Two Fellas while they waited for their wrap.
WWMT
Butane sparks explosion in Three Rivers home, police report says
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The cause of a Sept. 11 Three Rivers home explosion has been identified, according to the police report. The police records show the home on 1502 8th Street in Three Rivers exploded due to butane. Butane was believed to be used to excrete THC from...
Dispatch: Two shot in Muskegon Heights
Two people were hurt in a shooting in Muskegon Heights on Monday.
WNDU
St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
PD: Man shot, killed in Battle Creek
Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning.
WWMT
Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
WWMT
Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating
NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
WWMT
Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations
WEST MICHIGAN — With the COVID-19 testing and vaccine more available throughout the region, Bronson is expected to close their drive-thru testing locations Oct. 26, according to Bronson health officials. After two years of curbside service, the Bronson team will now return to standard protocol after 75,000 of the...
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
WWMT
Parkview Avenue reopens after $3 million infrastructure project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More ways to get around Kalamazoo opened up Monday. After a $3 million project to improve utilities and reconstruct the street, Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive re-opened to two-way traffic, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Nichols Road: Road construction continues on Nichols...
WWMT
18-year-old Kalamazoo man charged in high speed chase across Calhoun, Kalamazoo Counties
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged in connection to the group of five teens who lead law enforcement in a high-speed chase in multiple counties over the weekend, according to deputies. James Jackson, 18, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two...
WWMT
Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County
FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Burton woman killed in head on collison
Marshall, Mich. — A Burton woman was killed in a head on collision on M-60 Saturday morning, in Branch County. The crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road in Sherwood Township around 12:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Burton resident Mollie Royce, 45, was heading east on M-60...
45-Year-Old Mollie Royce Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Branch County (Branch County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on M-60 near Blosson Road in Branch County on Saturday around 1 a.m.
Student hit by car while waiting for bus in Southwest Michigan
STURGIS, MI – A student was hit by a car while waiting for a school bus Monday morning. A Sturgis Middle School student was hit by a car Oct. 24, on Fawn River Road before the school bus arrived, the school district said in a letter to parents. The...
22-year-old woman shot in Lansing
An investigation is now underway following the shooting of a 22-year-old woman on Sunday evening.
Ottawa Co. Road Commission adds 4-way stops to 2 troubled intersections
Crews from the Ottawa County Road Commission are making changes to two key intersections across the county in the name of safety.
