ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating

NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations

WEST MICHIGAN — With the COVID-19 testing and vaccine more available throughout the region, Bronson is expected to close their drive-thru testing locations Oct. 26, according to Bronson health officials. After two years of curbside service, the Bronson team will now return to standard protocol after 75,000 of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?

This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Parkview Avenue reopens after $3 million infrastructure project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More ways to get around Kalamazoo opened up Monday. After a $3 million project to improve utilities and reconstruct the street, Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive re-opened to two-way traffic, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Nichols Road: Road construction continues on Nichols...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Burton woman killed in head on collison

Marshall, Mich. — A Burton woman was killed in a head on collision on M-60 Saturday morning, in Branch County. The crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road in Sherwood Township around 12:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Burton resident Mollie Royce, 45, was heading east on M-60...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy