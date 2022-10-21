ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potosi, MO

Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award

This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri

2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Car Cruise rolls into Union

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 297 played host to their inaugural Car Cruise Saturday at its post in Union. The car show attracted 17 vehicles shortly after it started at 3 p.m., with more rolling in.
UNION, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Meeting set for proposed Love’s truck stop

Herculaneum city officials have scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 25, to provide information about a proposed Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores facility on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way. The meeting is set from 7-8 p.m....
HERCULANEUM, MO
mymoinfo.com

James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
kfmo.com

Bonne Terre Family Fun Weekend

(Bonne Terre, MO) Bonne Terre City Officials are excited about upcoming events on Saturday, October 29th that includes a Trunk n Treat. The City Administrator of Bonne Terre, Shawn Kay, says the last weekend of October will be full of fun for the entire family.
BONNE TERRE, MO
nomadlawyer.org

Chesterfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chesterfield, Missouri

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chesterfield, Missouri. Chesterfield is a suburban city located in St. Louis, Missouri. Its population is estimated to be 49,999 as of the 2020 census. It is the fourteenth largest city in Missouri. It is home to a large number of businesses and is an ideal place to live and work.
CHESTERFIELD, MO

