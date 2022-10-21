ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Parkview Avenue reopens after $3 million infrastructure project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More ways to get around Kalamazoo opened up Monday. After a $3 million project to improve utilities and reconstruct the street, Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive re-opened to two-way traffic, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Nichols Road: Road construction continues on Nichols...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Safety Service Patrol expands service coverage to Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A traffic safety service will be rolling out on Kent County roads this November. Launching Nov. 1, the Safety Service Patrol is expected to help create safer and more efficient roads by helping drivers during traffic accidents, and working to clear the scene as soon as possible, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating how a car ended up crashing into a Battle Creek home Tuesday afternoon. The car smashed into the home on N. 20th Street, south of Goguac Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Loud boom: Butane sparks...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating

NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations

WEST MICHIGAN — With the COVID-19 testing and vaccine more available throughout the region, Bronson is expected to close their drive-thru testing locations Oct. 26, according to Bronson health officials. After two years of curbside service, the Bronson team will now return to standard protocol after 75,000 of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

New multi-family homes available in Vine Neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate a new housing development in the Vine Neighborhood. Located near the corner of Rose and Wall Streets, the city partnered with Kalamazoo Neighborhood Homeownership Services to build three new homes that can house multiple families.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Binder Park Zoo to end 2022 season Halloween weekend

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There is still time to make a final trip or two to Binder Park Zoo, but visitors are quickly running out of time. “Peaking fall color in the park, smaller crowds, and cooler daily temperatures make it a fabulous time to be at the zoo,” said Leslie Walsh, the zoo's Director of Marketing & Development.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Burton woman killed in head on collison

Marshall, Mich. — A Burton woman was killed in a head on collision on M-60 Saturday morning, in Branch County. The crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road in Sherwood Township around 12:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Burton resident Mollie Royce, 45, was heading east on M-60...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Marshall student in custody, accused of school threat

MARSHALL, Mich — A Marshall student was taken to Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges related to threats of violence, according to Marshall Police Department. The school resource officer and the district's threat assessment team determined that a threat made Tuesday was "legitimate," prompting an arrest, police said. In...
MARSHALL, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman

Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the woman unresponsive at a home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street, according to police. Police and EMS responded to the home and...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

DEA educates youth at kickball event before 23rd annual takeback day

ATHENS, Mich. — Officials in West Michigan gathered in Athens for the Operation Engage Youth kickball event to teach kids about drug safety. The event taught kids about safe use, storage and disposal of prescription medication. Closing up shop: Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations. The Drug Enforcement...
ATHENS, MI

