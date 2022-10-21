Over the past year the city’s Department of Traffic, Parking & Transportation has been at the center of controversy related to its implementation of the Cycling Safety Ordinance (adopted in 2019, and amended in 2020) mandating 25 miles of separated bike lanes. Many residents have written to the City Council and the department asking for a voice in the implementation of the separated bike lane mandate – essentially a major redesign of our city’s streets – by submitting letters and at least one petition with more than 1,000 signatures. One group has even filed a lawsuit. Although the department has held “informational” community meetings on Zoom, questions and concerns have been answered only with generalities and minor modifications.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO