Bayonne, NJ

The Independent

A domestic abuse survivor won a milestone Supreme Court case. She was found dead four months later

Isacco Saada, an Italian citizen, and Narkis Golan, a US citizen, married in Italy in 2014.Four years later, she fled Italy for the US with their child and moved into a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse.Saada was violent towards Golan from the outset of their relationship, including in front of their son, according to court records. Golan sought a “get,” a Jewish document of divorce, from the beginning of their marriage.In June, the US Supreme Court unanimously issued a breakthrough decision that determined that Golan could not be legally forced to return her son to his abusive father, overriding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Two new N.J. Supreme Court justices sworn in

The New Jersey Supreme Court’s two newest justices were sworn in on Friday. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. in the Supreme Court courtroom at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton as Douglas Fasciale, 61, of Westfield, and Rachel Wainer Apter, 42, of Englewood, were sworn in by current Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.
TRENTON, NJ
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
CBS New York

NYPD officers accused of misconduct appear before judge

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man appeared before a judge Thursday.The family of the man who was killed says he didn't have to die, and the city's police watchdog wants the two officers fired.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, the family flew in from Georgia, eager to see this go to trial within the NYPD's disciplinary system, but the process was delayed until November because one officer didn't have a lawyer.Police body camera video shows the moment officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis opened the door to the apartment of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

