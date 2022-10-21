Read full article on original website
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
A domestic abuse survivor won a milestone Supreme Court case. She was found dead four months later
Isacco Saada, an Italian citizen, and Narkis Golan, a US citizen, married in Italy in 2014.Four years later, she fled Italy for the US with their child and moved into a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse.Saada was violent towards Golan from the outset of their relationship, including in front of their son, according to court records. Golan sought a “get,” a Jewish document of divorce, from the beginning of their marriage.In June, the US Supreme Court unanimously issued a breakthrough decision that determined that Golan could not be legally forced to return her son to his abusive father, overriding...
Two new N.J. Supreme Court justices sworn in
The New Jersey Supreme Court’s two newest justices were sworn in on Friday. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. in the Supreme Court courtroom at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton as Douglas Fasciale, 61, of Westfield, and Rachel Wainer Apter, 42, of Englewood, were sworn in by current Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE — A former fraud analyst at Wells Fargo is now accused of fraud after allegedly taking nearly $1 million in a scheme to bilk a COVID-19 relief program, federal authorities tell Channel 9. The case involves money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to go to...
Another Trump-Appointed Judge Says She Will Stop Hiring Elite Yale Law School Graduates, Citing Concerns About ‘Lack of Free Speech’
A federal appellate judge became the first to signal that she will add her name to a boycott of hiring graduates from Yale Law School for clerkships, an idea first proposed by another appellate judge and fellow appointee of former president Donald Trump. On Friday, U.S. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch...
NJ is now a concealed carry state. Let’s adjust intelligently | Editorial
The Supreme Court put us all in a more dangerous place, expanding gun rights in a country where there are already 400 million firearms in circulation, and severely constraining a state’s ability to protect its people. The so-called Bruen decision in July slammed states with strict gun laws like...
In a blow to the NRA, judge allows New York's attorney general to seek a court-imposed monitor and demand Wayne LaPierre forfeit millions
NY AG Letitia James gets a green light to seek financial monitoring for the NRA and to pursue multi-million-dollar penalties from CEO Wayne LaPierre.
Judge rules federal law banning guns with serial numbers removed is unconstitutional
A federal judge blocked a federal law on Wednesday that prohibits the possession of a firearm with an “altered, obliterated or removed” serial number in light of the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling expanding gun rights earlier this year. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin ruled that no historical...
NJ police arrest 41 people during felony warrant sweep
New Jersey police arrested 41 fugitives as part of a warrant sweep called “Operation Essex,” authorities said Monday.
NYPD officers accused of misconduct appear before judge
NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man appeared before a judge Thursday.The family of the man who was killed says he didn't have to die, and the city's police watchdog wants the two officers fired.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, the family flew in from Georgia, eager to see this go to trial within the NYPD's disciplinary system, but the process was delayed until November because one officer didn't have a lawyer.Police body camera video shows the moment officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis opened the door to the apartment of...
NJ man arrested for opening bank accounts in strangers names to steal over $1M
A Secaucus man was arrested on Thursday for stealing stranger identities — both living and dead — and opening bank accounts in their name in order to steal their money, according to the Department of Justice.
NJ man charged for string of armed pharmacy robberies
A 28-year-old Irvington man was charged for the armed robbery of three pharmacies in Elizabeth carried out in June and July, according to the DOJ.
Cleveland judge suspended indefinitely for 'unprecedented' incidents of misconduct
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple "unprecedented" incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr's law license, precluding her from being a judge.
'Someone is going to end up dying' — chaos at Philadelphia's Juvenile Justice Services Center
Philadelphia City Council heard dramatic testimony Thursday about chaotic conditions caused by overcrowding at the Juvenile Justice Services Center. Council is now calling on the state to step in and remedy the increasingly dangerous situation.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
NYC woman who won landmark SCOTUS domestic abuse case found dead at 32
A 32-year-old mother and winner of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case was found dead in her home Wednesday, Jezebel reported Friday. Her family asked the public not to speculate about her death.
Watch what happened in court as judge got suspended: I-Team
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team reveals the moment a local judge got the word she’d been suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court.
New York court rulings signal trouble for New Jersey’s fresh attempt to regulate guns
New Jersey’s effort to establish firearm-free zones could be threatened by rulings against New York's new similar law. The post New York court rulings signal trouble for New Jersey’s fresh attempt to regulate guns appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
