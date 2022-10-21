Read full article on original website
al jager
4d ago
Congratulations to the agencies involved in the recovery, looking forward to additional information......
KTVU FOX 2
Missing man, 35, found dead in Santa Monica Mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. - A man who went missing in July was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month, and according to a newly released report by the coroner's office, he had been shot to death. Jose Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo, was found dead on Oct. 3 near...
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
oc-breeze.com
La Palma police blotter, October 15 to October 21, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. October 15, 2022. Flag...
Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
3 Killed in Wrong-Way Driver Fiery Traffic Collision on 15 Freeway
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Three people were killed in a wrong-way driver traffic collision involving fire on the 15 Freeway late Monday night, Oct. 24, in… Read more "3 Killed in Wrong-Way Driver Fiery Traffic Collision on 15 Freeway"
Climbers rescued in Riverside County after being stuck in overnight storm
Search and rescue crews saved a pair of rock climbers who got stranded following an overnight storm in Riverside County. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to Tahquitz Peak Sunday morning to assist their counterparts in Riverside County in their effort to rescue the climbers. Rescuers and paramedics […]
Woman walking on freeway hit, killed in South Bay
A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
Santa Ana winds prompt advisories, power outage concerns across Southern California
Gusty Santa Ana winds have thousands of Southern California Edison customers in danger of losing power Monday morning. The quick-hitting wind event has prompted wind advisories in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The windy weather hit early Monday morning in the Inland Empire, where the advisory was issued until 2 p.m. […]
foxla.com
Man dies after jumping from Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A 44-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said Monday. The man, who was identified by Orange County Sheriff's Department authorities as Fenton Dee III of Norwalk, leapt off the pier Sunday evening with a 36-year-old woman, who was able to make it back to shore without injury, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for Huntington Beach.
newsantaana.com
A new bike path is coming to Santa Ana!
Construction alert: The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will provide a connection to nearby schools, parks and neighborhoods. Construction starts this month. The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians and will provide connections to the existing and future bikeways. It...
foxla.com
SoCal braces for Santa Ana winds, power outages
LOS ANGELES - An estimated 38,000 Southern California Edison customers in high-risk fire areas face possible power shutoffs amid the first Santa Ana wind event of the season. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday to Monday afternoon for communities in the San Bernardino, Riverside and Santa Ana mountains. The advisory also applies to the San Gorgonio Pass and throughout the Inland Empire, as well as wind-prone areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Females Temporarily Trapped in Overturned Crashed Vehicle After Leaving Party
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle overturned after crashing into a light pole temporarily trapping the female occupants early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Downey. The Downey Police and fire department responded to a traffic collision on the 82200 block of Firestone Boulevard around 1:55 a.m.
Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Whittier. The… Read more "Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier"
1 Person Killed, 3 Others Injured In Multi Vehicle Accident In Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)
The Fullerton Police Department reported a multi vehicle accident on Sunday. The collision began with the speeding of a Kia Forte northbound on Harbor Boulevard when it struck a Volkswagen Passat. The cars collided into a wall before spinning out and coming to a rest some distance away. A Dodge Neon also joined the collision when it tried to avoid the two cars and veered out of control.
El Monte police chief dies due to ‘health issues’
The chief of the El Monte Police Department died Monday due to “health issues,” officials announced. Chief Ben Lowry began his career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2000, and transitioned to the El Monte Police Department in 2002. He was appointed interim police chief last December, and was made […]
spectrumnews1.com
2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash, 8 others injured
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A hospitalized motorist is expected to face criminal charges following his recovery for triggering a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers who were inside his vehicle and injuring eight other people, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday...
2urbangirls.com
Two injured after being stabbed in the Long Beach area
BELMONT SHORES, Calif. – Two were injured in a stabbing that took place in the Belmont Shore neighborhood of Long Beach, Monday Night. The stabbing occurred around 10:45 p.m., in the area of Bay Shore Avenue and E. Ocean Boulevard. When officers arrived from the Long Beach Police Department,...
newsantaana.com
A garage fire at a Santa Ana residence was quickly extinguished by firefighters last night
It took firefighters about 10 minutes to knock down a fire in a detached garage in the 600 block of N Golden Circle Dr. at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Thanks to the quick extinguishment, the fire was contained to the original unit. No injuries reported, and the...
Mom charged with killing 2-year-old son in Eastvale
A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged today with murder and other offenses.
Sheriff’s deputies investigate body found on Azusa road
An investigation was underway Saturday after a body was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area. Angeles National Forest officials contacted the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 12:34 p.m. to report the discovery of the body, according to Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas with the fire department.
