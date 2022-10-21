The Fullerton Police Department reported a multi vehicle accident on Sunday. The collision began with the speeding of a Kia Forte northbound on Harbor Boulevard when it struck a Volkswagen Passat. The cars collided into a wall before spinning out and coming to a rest some distance away. A Dodge Neon also joined the collision when it tried to avoid the two cars and veered out of control.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO