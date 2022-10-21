Former Pier 1 Imports building in Clifton Park demolished

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The former Pier 1 Imports building in Clifton Park has been demolished, making way for Chick-fil-A to begin construction on the new restaurant. Crews were continuing to pick up the rubble at the site on Friday.

In September, Chick-fil-A was granted a building permit to begin construction at the site at 304 Clifton Park Center Road. The permit allowed the company to demolish the 9,000-square-foot building so they can start construction on the new 5,000-square-foot restaurant which will include outdoor seating and a drive-thru.

The Chick-fil-A plans for this location were approved during a Planning Board meeting on May 10. John Scavo, the Director of Planning for Clifton Park, told NEWS10 in September that he expects the restaurant to open in spring 2023.

Chick-fil-A is also opening a North Greenbush location and the company is looking at a late winter opening. Currently, you need a plane ticket at Albany International Airport to get Chick-fil-A in the Capital Region.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.