Former Pier 1 Imports building in Clifton Park demolished
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The former Pier 1 Imports building in Clifton Park has been demolished, making way for Chick-fil-A to begin construction on the new restaurant. Crews were continuing to pick up the rubble at the site on Friday.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
In September, Chick-fil-A was granted a building permit to begin construction at the site at 304 Clifton Park Center Road. The permit allowed the company to demolish the 9,000-square-foot building so they can start construction on the new 5,000-square-foot restaurant which will include outdoor seating and a drive-thru.
The Chick-fil-A plans for this location were approved during a Planning Board meeting on May 10. John Scavo, the Director of Planning for Clifton Park, told NEWS10 in September that he expects the restaurant to open in spring 2023.Chick-fil-A in Latham still in the early planning stages
Chick-fil-A is also opening a North Greenbush location and the company is looking at a late winter opening. Currently, you need a plane ticket at Albany International Airport to get Chick-fil-A in the Capital Region.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1