2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets
The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
Official pairings for the 2022 girls volleyball state tournament
The NJSIAA girls volleyball state tournament is close to being underway for the 2022-23 season. Let’s take a look at the pairings for each section. All tournament brackets can be found here. 2022 Girls Volleyball - Central Jersey, Group 1 Tournament. • Tournament Bracket. First Round Pairings. 8-University vs....
Girls soccer: Schalick’s Jackson sets school record in win over Overbrook
Senior Kerri Jackson scored five goals to break her own single-season school scoring record as Schalick defeated Overbrook 7-0 in Pittsgrove. Jackson increased her season total to 40 goals, one more than the record she set last year. She also recorded her 10th assist of the year. Emily Miller added...
Picks, previews for every 1st round Group 4 girls soccer playoff matchup
Check out all you need to know about this Wednesday’s Group 4 first round games as NJ Advance Media highlights the top playmakers and storylines, and picks a winner. Projected winners are selected in bold and italics.
Terranova leads Elmwood Park past Garfield - Girls soccer recap
Cali Terranova scored five goals to lead Elmwood Park past Garfield 6-1 in Elmwood Park. Isabella Ramirez added a goal and an assist with Brooke Kessler and Sahara Lomeli also tallying assists. Paige Roberts had one save. Elmwood Park (2-10) held a 4-0 lead at the half. Garfield falls to...
No. 6 Pingry and No. 8 Hunterdon Central play to tie - Boys soccer recap
A battle between two powerhouses in the state ended in a tie as Pingry, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and No. 8 Hunterdon Central ended 2-2. Anthony Bugliari and Sebastian Sampedro finished with goals for Pingry (9-1-5). Samuel Hecht and Nikolaos Deliargyris dished out assists. Hunterdon Central (10-1-3)...
Matawan over Sayreville - Boys soccer recap
Sean Hart scored two goals to lead the offensive attack as Matawan outscored Sayreville 6-5 in a battle in Matawan. Nico Skeete added a goal while Aaron Kalish finished with one goal and two assists for Matawan (6-8-1). Andrew Battipaglia and Evan Arendt also found the back of the net...
Boys soccer: Becton blanks McNair for 3rd straight shutout
Senior Sal Fonseca tallied a hat trick to lead Becton to a 3-0 win over McNair in East Rutherford. Sophomores Steven Longo and Liam Stigh and senior Martin Lipinkski each had an assist for Becton (11-6), which earned its third straight shutout. Junior keeper Domenic Maucione finished with six saves. Becton is seeded eighth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Hackettstown on Thursday in the first round.
Deptford tops Triton - Boys soccer recap
Tommy Newman posted a hat-trick for Deptford as it defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Deptford (8-5-1) held a 1-0 lead over Triton at the half. Matthew Schilling and Aidan Doerr also had an assist each with Collin Peters posting seven saves in goal. Mark Barry had seven saves for Triton...
Boys soccer: Statewide and conference stat leaders through Oct. 24
These were the top goal scorers, playmakers and goalkeepers statewide and in all 15 conferences through Monday, Oct. 24. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com*. SEASON STAT LEADERS. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
South Jersey Times girls tennis notebook: Deptford savors first winning season since ‘14
Dan Fishman has been coaching girls tennis at Deptford High School long enough that he can’t even remember exactly when it all started. “It was either 2009 or 2010,” he said with a laugh. “I still love it. In August you start to get the itch, and then you get rolling and it’s nice to get in the swing of things. This year especially, without having any COVID restrictions, it made life a lot easier and we were able to get the girls to merge as a family. Seasons like this are nerve-wracking but they’re exciting when we actually pull it off.”
Girls soccer: West Milford takes down Caldwell
Sophomore Lindsay Wittner produced a hat trick to lead West Milford to a 3-1 win over Caldwell in West Milford. Senior Mei Dennison had two assists and senior Olivia Kinahan chipped in with one for West Milford (10-9), which has won two of its last three games. Junior keeper Madison Trout finished with eight saves.
No. 5 DePaul over Indian Hills - Girls soccer recap
Tami Adedeji scored two goals as DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 4-0 victory over Indian Hills in Wayne. DePaul (14-1) scored three goals in the first half to gain control. Tommi Valente and Kendall Cox added goals in the victory. Ella Guarini and Kieran...
Montgomery over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls soccer recap
Morgan Lopez netted a pair of goals and had an assist, while Grace Seamon scored and collected three assists to lead Montgomery to a 5-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Trenton. Sofia Bohn and Emma Radley also scored in the victory. Montgomery and West Windsor-Plainsboro South are both now...
Oratory over Johnson - Boys soccer recap
Sean Van Hoven and Jack Maenpaa each scored to lead Oratory in a 2-0 win over Johnson, in Clark. George Fagan made six saves to earn the shutout for Oratory (8-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
West Milford over Sparta - Boys soccer recap
West Milford scored twice after the break to overcome a 2-1 halftime deficit and edge Sparta 3-2 in West Milford. The hosts improved to 8-12 with the win. Troy Joseph scored off an assist from Timmy Mulkerin for Sparta (7-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
No. 6 Ridge over Pingry - Field hockey recap
Ridge, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, scored an overtime goal to secure a 2-1 victory over Pingry in Basking Ridge. Sophie McCain and Jenna Narleski finished with goals for ridge (15-2-2). Pingry (10-5) jumped out to a first quarter led with a goal before Ridge was able to...
West Morris over Warren Hills - Boys soccer recap
Josh Thies finished with one goal and one assist as West Morris earned a come-from-behind victory over Warren Hills in Chester. Warren Hills (3-15) scored a first half goal to jump on top but West Morris (6-9-2) was up for the challenge. Joey Ferraro scored a goal for Wet Morris...
Girls volleyball: Princeton goes on perfect run for BCSL title
The Little Tigers did it. Soaring to a perfect 3-0 record in the BCSL Tournament, Princeton did not surrender a set to corral the conference trophy on Thursday over Notre Dame. Naomi Lygas led the way for Princeton with 10 kills and four digs, marking her seventh match of the...
Pennington over Princeton Day - Girls soccer recap
Morgan Kotch scored two goals as Pennington used a big second half to earn a 3-0 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton. Katie Dwyer and Ava Brochon made two saves each to preserve the shutout for Pennington (15-0-1), who scored all three goals in the second half. Hailey Adamsky also...
