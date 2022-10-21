Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
Good News Network
She Built a $15,000 Cottage in the Back Yard For a Brother With Autism: ‘The change has been incredible’
A woman built her brother a little house in her back garden and says it’s been a “game-changer” to give him the independence he needs. Tiffany Chou moved back to Hawaii from New York City to look after her 33-year-old brother, who has autism, after hearing that he was unhappy in his residential home.
FDA: Stop using Mighty Bliss heatings pads and contact company to return them
The recall covers hundreds of thousands of the heating pads distributed and sold, with customers urged to stop using them because of the risk of burns and other issues.
Wichita Eagle
Amazon union push at California warehouse stalls
A group of Amazon workers at a fulfillment center in Moreno Valley, California, seeking to join the independent Amazon Labor Union have withdrawn a petition to hold a union election, mere weeks after launching their campaign, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed. The move Friday to withdraw the petition came...
Wichita Eagle
MSC Puts Royal Caribbean, Carnival on Notice With Huge Move
The cruise line industry is dominated by three main players. If you picture the whole cruise experience (beautiful poolside views, drink packages, and even roller coasters these days) you’re probably thinking of a ship from Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report.
Comments / 0