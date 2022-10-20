ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Is Keeping Marijuana Illegal Putting People's Health At Risk?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. With marijuana still listed as a Schedule 1 drug, it simply is not possible to treat marijuana the same as other plants that are consumed by American citizens. Some argue that marijuana is far less toxic...
The Independent

Shocking farm footage shows piglets with tails cut off and mothers crammed into tiny cages

Footage shot on British factory farms that show piglets with tails cut off, mother pigs in metal cages the size of a fridge and chickens struggling to breathe highlights typical conditions in which meat animals are reared, say activists.The World Animal Protection organisation says the photos and video “expose the myth” of the UK’s world-leading animal-welfare standards. It is calling on the government to ban new factory farms and prevent them from expanding.Investigators visited two UK pig factory farms housing both farrowing – breeding – pigs and those for slaughter.They said they saw pigs destined for meat crammed into...
The Associated Press

SpartanNash Foundation Launches Fundraiser to Support Local Food Pantries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) will launch its annual in-store fundraiser this week through Nov. 6, 2022, in support of local food banks in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. All 147 Company-owned stores under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Dan’s Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, Supermercado, VG’s Grocery, Forest Hill Foods and Ada Fresh Market are participating in this fundraiser. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005278/en/ This program allows shoppers to make quick, easy donations at checkout or online through Fast Lane. Through this fundraiser, SpartanNash will support local families through food pantry donations to provide meals for those struggling with food insecurity this holiday season.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Here Are The Reasons Your Dog Pees On Your Bed

Do you know what is worse than stepping in doggie poo? Getting into bed with a wet puddle your dog left for you. Not only do you have to change clothes but you have to clean the sheets and the mattress. That adds a lot of work if you have had a long day already. Everyone agrees that dogs should only use the bathroom outside. Dogs haven’t 100% decided to do so because they can’t talk.
EatingWell

Is It Safe to Eat Freezer-Burned Food?

Have you ever opened up the freezer, ready to pull out some meat or another frozen food, only to find it looks like it's covered in a layer of ice? That's freezer burn. But if you've chucked your freezer-burned food immediately in the past, you might want to reconsider. For everything you need to know about freezer-burned foods, including why it happens and how to prevent it, read on.
Healthline

Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety

Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dogster.com

Dogs with a Brindle Coat Pattern

Across all the different dog breeds, there are several different coat textures that come in a variety of hair types, lengths, colors and patterns. A brindle dog coat is a very distinctive “tiger stripe” of darker streaks over a lighter base coat color running along a dog’s back. Brindle is a coat pattern and not a dog breed; there is no brindle dog breed.
fcfreepress

CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week

Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
The Guardian

Why is hoarding on the rise? We ask an expert

Hoarding behaviours are on the rise, with some councils even setting up specialist teams to deal with the issue. But why? And what should you do if you’re worried? I asked Jo Cooke, director of Hoarding Disorders UK and a professional declutterer. What’s the difference between hoarding, collecting, or...
BBC

Warning to not approach Guernsey newborn grey seals

People who spot seal pups are being told not to approach them by animal welfare experts. The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) said that anyone who got too close to the grey seal pups, which are born in the autumn, could scare the mothers away.
katzenworld.co.uk

Keeping Outdoor Cats Safe and Healthy Year-round

Keeping your cat indoors is the best way to keep them safe from traffic, pollutants, and predators. However, most cat owners agree that access to the outdoors gives cats a better quality of life, even if they are at greater risk of accidents. As a cat owner, it’s your job...

