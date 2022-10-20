Read full article on original website
Related
Woman forced to have hands and legs amputated after getting sepsis on holiday
A woman will undergo a rare double hand transplant after losing her limbs to sepsis in 2017. Kim Smith, 61, was on holiday in Spain when she woke one morning feeling unwell, with intense back pain, a fever and feeling like she ‘was going to die’. She had...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens start selling over-the-counter hearing aids: What to know
Retailers started selling over-the-counter hearing aids nationwide this week, giving Americans with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairments better access to products.
Is Keeping Marijuana Illegal Putting People's Health At Risk?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. With marijuana still listed as a Schedule 1 drug, it simply is not possible to treat marijuana the same as other plants that are consumed by American citizens. Some argue that marijuana is far less toxic...
MedicalXpress
Children not target of 'rainbow fentanyl,' experts say. And adding color may actually protect drug users
Parents may have noticed a disturbing trend on social media this month: claims that fentanyl is being manufactured in colorful tablets that are meant to attract their children. Politicians like Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) spread the news on their own social media...
New state program provides California residents up to $100 of free groceries
With a new initiative at Northgate Markets in Southern California, families and individuals may earn up to $100 each month to spend on fresh food. Participants in the “Más Fresco” program will be able to earn up to $100 per month to spend on fruits and vegetables.
rsvplive.ie
Woman issues warning after attempt to save money on energy bill goes horribly wrong
A woman has issued a warning after her attempts to save money on her energy bill backfired, leaving her paying much more than she anticipated. A member of the Facebook group Money Saving Hints, Tips and Ideas took to social media to share her experience to save others from making the same mistake.
A whopper of a move! Burger King will ban plastic lids on drinks in bid to combat eco-damaging waste
Burger King will get rid of lids on soft drinks and milkshakes in restaurants to reduce plastic waste and pollution. The move is intended for meals served inside outlets and is estimated to remove 17million lids from circulation, saving over 30,000kg of plastic each year. The chain’s decision is among...
Shocking farm footage shows piglets with tails cut off and mothers crammed into tiny cages
Footage shot on British factory farms that show piglets with tails cut off, mother pigs in metal cages the size of a fridge and chickens struggling to breathe highlights typical conditions in which meat animals are reared, say activists.The World Animal Protection organisation says the photos and video “expose the myth” of the UK’s world-leading animal-welfare standards. It is calling on the government to ban new factory farms and prevent them from expanding.Investigators visited two UK pig factory farms housing both farrowing – breeding – pigs and those for slaughter.They said they saw pigs destined for meat crammed into...
SpartanNash Foundation Launches Fundraiser to Support Local Food Pantries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) will launch its annual in-store fundraiser this week through Nov. 6, 2022, in support of local food banks in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. All 147 Company-owned stores under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Dan’s Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, Supermercado, VG’s Grocery, Forest Hill Foods and Ada Fresh Market are participating in this fundraiser. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005278/en/ This program allows shoppers to make quick, easy donations at checkout or online through Fast Lane. Through this fundraiser, SpartanNash will support local families through food pantry donations to provide meals for those struggling with food insecurity this holiday season.
a-z-animals.com
Here Are The Reasons Your Dog Pees On Your Bed
Do you know what is worse than stepping in doggie poo? Getting into bed with a wet puddle your dog left for you. Not only do you have to change clothes but you have to clean the sheets and the mattress. That adds a lot of work if you have had a long day already. Everyone agrees that dogs should only use the bathroom outside. Dogs haven’t 100% decided to do so because they can’t talk.
EatingWell
Is It Safe to Eat Freezer-Burned Food?
Have you ever opened up the freezer, ready to pull out some meat or another frozen food, only to find it looks like it's covered in a layer of ice? That's freezer burn. But if you've chucked your freezer-burned food immediately in the past, you might want to reconsider. For everything you need to know about freezer-burned foods, including why it happens and how to prevent it, read on.
Healthline
Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety
Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
dogster.com
Dogs with a Brindle Coat Pattern
Across all the different dog breeds, there are several different coat textures that come in a variety of hair types, lengths, colors and patterns. A brindle dog coat is a very distinctive “tiger stripe” of darker streaks over a lighter base coat color running along a dog’s back. Brindle is a coat pattern and not a dog breed; there is no brindle dog breed.
CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week
Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
pethelpful.com
Florida Shelter's 'Biggest Underdog' Keeps Getting Overlooked and It's Heartbreaking
Florida animal shelter, known on TikTok as @humanebroward, has recently shared a clip that is breaking our hearts. It's an underdog story for the ages. And we sincerely hope that by sharing this video, this dog will find her forever home. Meet Daisy, a Labrador Retriever mix. This sweet doggo...
Why is hoarding on the rise? We ask an expert
Hoarding behaviours are on the rise, with some councils even setting up specialist teams to deal with the issue. But why? And what should you do if you’re worried? I asked Jo Cooke, director of Hoarding Disorders UK and a professional declutterer. What’s the difference between hoarding, collecting, or...
grid.news
America’s latest Halloween obsession is Home Depot’s 12-foot ‘Skelly’ skeleton. That’s no accident.
A 12-foot skeleton has taken Halloween decorations to a whole new (ahem) height. It’s the latest craze that has people searching stores and websites for a Skelly (yes, it has a name) of their own but also has achieved a kind of cult status, with several dedicated Facebook pages, including one with 50,000 members.
BBC
Warning to not approach Guernsey newborn grey seals
People who spot seal pups are being told not to approach them by animal welfare experts. The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) said that anyone who got too close to the grey seal pups, which are born in the autumn, could scare the mothers away.
katzenworld.co.uk
Keeping Outdoor Cats Safe and Healthy Year-round
Keeping your cat indoors is the best way to keep them safe from traffic, pollutants, and predators. However, most cat owners agree that access to the outdoors gives cats a better quality of life, even if they are at greater risk of accidents. As a cat owner, it’s your job...
Comments / 1