Washington, DC

About 1,000 students absent from Virginia high school with flu-like symptoms

(The Hill) – A Virginia high school canceled all activities this weekend after almost half of its students called in absent this week due to a flu-like illness. “Due to the high number of student and staff illnesses reported this week, all Stafford High School activities and athletics scheduled through Sunday, October 23, are canceled,” wrote Stafford High’s official Facebook account on Friday.
STAFFORD, VA
Penix leads Washington to 1st road win, 28-21 over Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP)Michael Penix Jr. threw a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan early in the fourth quarter to lead Washington past California 28-21 on Saturday night. Penix threw for 374 yards and two TDs for his eighth straight 300-yard passing game to help the Huskies (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12)...
BERKELEY, CA

