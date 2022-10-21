Read full article on original website
FDA urges Mighty Bliss electric heating pad customers to stop using them citing injury risk
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging customers of the Mighty Bliss electric heating pad to stop using them and contact the company for instructions on returning them. The FDA announced a recall of over 500,000 electric heating pads after receiving at least 286 complaints reporting various injuries.
Sauces sold on Amazon.com recalled due to potential allergen
The Seed Ranch Flavor Co. is recalling several products sold on Amazon.com and at a handful of retailers as the products contain undeclared soy. The recalled products include 5 fl ounce bottles of "Umami Everyday Sauce" and “Everything But The Sushi & Dumplings” sauce. The Food and Drug...
