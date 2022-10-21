ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Family ties helped lead QB Sean Boyle to WVU commitment

Sean Boyle knew during a June workout he may have found his college home, but it took four more months before he had the offer he coveted. So the quarterback at Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic remained patient and quiet and focused on his senior season rather than getting frustrated about the process, and it all turned out like he wanted it to.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

NC State QB Jack Chambers: 'I've just got to step in and do my part'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State quarterback Jack Chambers got his first taste of starting at the Power 5 level against Syracuse his last time out in a 24-9 loss to the Orange. But after having a bye week to prepare and fix his mistakes, Chambers and the Wolfpack offense are looking to put a better product on the field Thursday night against Virginia Tech.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Men’s Basketball Recruiting Update: 10/24/22

I was on vacation in the mountains last week, so I’m playing catchup on quite a few things here at PackInsider. Below are a couple of nuggets relating to NC State Men’s Basketball recruiting. On Thursday, 4-Star 2025 Small Forward Zacch Wiggins (6’5″/170) will be taking an unofficial...
RALEIGH, NC
Bladen Journal

MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

WATCH: On The Beat Live! - Tonight, 9pm

After a bye week, the Inside Carolina On The Beat crew is back to discuss all things North Carolina football. The Heels host the Pittsburgh Panthers in Kenan Stadium Saturday night at 8 p.m. in a game that for all intents and purposes could wrap up the ACC's Coastal Division for Mack Brown's team. Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman to break down what is being said and what has been done in the lead up to a big time contest this weekend.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Zonovan Knight elevated to New York Jets' active roster

Zonovan Knight is about to get his shot in the NFL. The former NC State running back was signed as a free agent by the New York Jets in the offseason and has been on the practice squad throughout the season. But with a recent torn ACL suffered by Breece Hall over the weekend that led him to being placed on the Injured Reserve, Bam Knight has been elevated to the active 53-man roster ahead of this weekend.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

QB Sean Boyle decommits from Charlotte; has Power 5 options

A struggling Charlotte football team lost its marquee commit in Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Boyle, who picked up offers from Rutgers, West Virginia and James Madison after his commitment to Charlotte, announced his decommitment Sunday morning. "I'd like to thank coach (Will) Healy, (quarterbacks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Shaw runs past Livingstone for homecoming victory

Durham, N.C. — Andre Brandon, Jr. (Jr./Baltimore. MD) picked the right time to have his best game as a football player. The Bears running back rushed for a school-record 306 yards on Homecoming Day to pace Shaw past Livingstone 28-14 at Durham County Stadium on Saturday. As good as...
SALISBURY, NC
country1037fm.com

Two North Carolina Cities Ranked In Top Cities To Work From Home

A lot of people continue to work from home. According to a new report from SmartAsset, the Carolinas have two of the top ten cities to work from home. SmartAsset’s report ranked 100 of America’s largest cities across eight metrics including the percentage of the workforce that works from home, median monthly housing costs, unemployment rate, income tax rate, coffee shop density and bar density to determine the best city for remote work.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte moves up on ‘Rattiest Cities in the US’ list

CHARLOTTE — It’s probably not a designation you’ll hear anyone in Charlotte bragging about, but the Queen City has been rated one of the rattiest cities in the country. The pest control company Orkin put together a list of 50 U.S. cities that have seen an increase in new rodent treatments since last year. That list was released this week; Charlotte landed near the tail end at number 38. You can see the full rankings, including which city is America’s rattiest, at the bottom of this article.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

2 Charlotte-Area Schools Rank Among 2023’s Top 10 Best Colleges

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy