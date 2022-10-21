Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Pregame Podcast: Doug Bowman of VTScoop247 talks Virginia Tech vs. NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State returns home this Thursday night for a primetime showdown against Virginia Tech in Carter-Finley Stadium. Doug Bowman of VTScoop joins the pregame podcast to discuss the Hokies' struggles this season, what areas they looked to improve during the bye and more. Will Grant Wells look...
Family ties helped lead QB Sean Boyle to WVU commitment
Sean Boyle knew during a June workout he may have found his college home, but it took four more months before he had the offer he coveted. So the quarterback at Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic remained patient and quiet and focused on his senior season rather than getting frustrated about the process, and it all turned out like he wanted it to.
NC State QB Jack Chambers: 'I've just got to step in and do my part'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State quarterback Jack Chambers got his first taste of starting at the Power 5 level against Syracuse his last time out in a 24-9 loss to the Orange. But after having a bye week to prepare and fix his mistakes, Chambers and the Wolfpack offense are looking to put a better product on the field Thursday night against Virginia Tech.
packinsider.com
NC State Men’s Basketball Recruiting Update: 10/24/22
I was on vacation in the mountains last week, so I’m playing catchup on quite a few things here at PackInsider. Below are a couple of nuggets relating to NC State Men’s Basketball recruiting. On Thursday, 4-Star 2025 Small Forward Zacch Wiggins (6’5″/170) will be taking an unofficial...
MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
Report: Florida State's Alex Atkins Candidate for Charlotte Head Coaching Vacancy
Something to potentially keep an eye on.
WATCH: On The Beat Live! - Tonight, 9pm
After a bye week, the Inside Carolina On The Beat crew is back to discuss all things North Carolina football. The Heels host the Pittsburgh Panthers in Kenan Stadium Saturday night at 8 p.m. in a game that for all intents and purposes could wrap up the ACC's Coastal Division for Mack Brown's team. Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman to break down what is being said and what has been done in the lead up to a big time contest this weekend.
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
Zonovan Knight elevated to New York Jets' active roster
Zonovan Knight is about to get his shot in the NFL. The former NC State running back was signed as a free agent by the New York Jets in the offseason and has been on the practice squad throughout the season. But with a recent torn ACL suffered by Breece Hall over the weekend that led him to being placed on the Injured Reserve, Bam Knight has been elevated to the active 53-man roster ahead of this weekend.
cbs17
No more ‘glorified pick-up with jerseys’: North Carolina Central basketball back in action
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years, North Carolina Central University basketball is finally back to normal. “I don’t think there was another program in the nation more affected by COVID-19 than North Carolina Central,” head men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton said.
QB Sean Boyle decommits from Charlotte; has Power 5 options
A struggling Charlotte football team lost its marquee commit in Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Boyle, who picked up offers from Rutgers, West Virginia and James Madison after his commitment to Charlotte, announced his decommitment Sunday morning. "I'd like to thank coach (Will) Healy, (quarterbacks...
Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
Shaw runs past Livingstone for homecoming victory
Durham, N.C. — Andre Brandon, Jr. (Jr./Baltimore. MD) picked the right time to have his best game as a football player. The Bears running back rushed for a school-record 306 yards on Homecoming Day to pace Shaw past Livingstone 28-14 at Durham County Stadium on Saturday. As good as...
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
country1037fm.com
Two North Carolina Cities Ranked In Top Cities To Work From Home
A lot of people continue to work from home. According to a new report from SmartAsset, the Carolinas have two of the top ten cities to work from home. SmartAsset’s report ranked 100 of America’s largest cities across eight metrics including the percentage of the workforce that works from home, median monthly housing costs, unemployment rate, income tax rate, coffee shop density and bar density to determine the best city for remote work.
Charlotte moves up on ‘Rattiest Cities in the US’ list
CHARLOTTE — It’s probably not a designation you’ll hear anyone in Charlotte bragging about, but the Queen City has been rated one of the rattiest cities in the country. The pest control company Orkin put together a list of 50 U.S. cities that have seen an increase in new rodent treatments since last year. That list was released this week; Charlotte landed near the tail end at number 38. You can see the full rankings, including which city is America’s rattiest, at the bottom of this article.
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
Charlotte Stories
2 Charlotte-Area Schools Rank Among 2023’s Top 10 Best Colleges
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
247Sports
