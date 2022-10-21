A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. Napoli has already qualified for the last 16 and will be joined by Liverpool if the English team avoids defeat at Ajax. After opening with a 4-1 loss in Naples, Liverpool has won three straight games — starting with a last-gasp home victory over Ajax — to move to the brink of advancing. If Ajax wins in Amsterdam, qualification will go to the final round of games when Liverpool hosts Napoli and Ajax visits last-place Rangers. Liverpool will hope to have striker Darwin Núñez back from a muscle injury and Thiago Alcantara back after an ear infection. Napoli, which hosts Rangers, leads by three points ahead of Liverpool and is looking to clinch top spot.

