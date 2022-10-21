ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Chelsea could offer Cristiano Ronaldo a way OUT of his Old Trafford nightmare in January, with owner Todd Boehly open to signing the veteran amid his close relationship with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes

Chelsea co-controlling owner Todd Boehly may be open to signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Boehly has forged a close relationship with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and was interested in signing the 37-year-old from Manchester United in the summer, but found opposition from then Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. But the American...
The Guardian

Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’

Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
ESPN

Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources

Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
CBS Sports

Champions League score picks, predictions: Barcelona, Juventus under pressure on Matchday 5

It may be hard to believe, but Champions League Matchday 5 is already here. Just six points remain for teams to punch their tickets to the knockout stages, and numerous big clubs like Barcelona and Juventus find themselves in complicated situations. More spots in the next round will be secured this week, but entering these matches only Napoli, Club Brugge, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City have clinched.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Barcelona battling to avoid Champions League exit

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. Napoli has already qualified for the last 16 and will be joined by Liverpool if the English team avoids defeat at Ajax. After opening with a 4-1 loss in Naples, Liverpool has won three straight games — starting with a last-gasp home victory over Ajax — to move to the brink of advancing. If Ajax wins in Amsterdam, qualification will go to the final round of games when Liverpool hosts Napoli and Ajax visits last-place Rangers. Liverpool will hope to have striker Darwin Núñez back from a muscle injury and Thiago Alcantara back after an ear infection. Napoli, which hosts Rangers, leads by three points ahead of Liverpool and is looking to clinch top spot.
BBC

'﻿I feel like I am only getting better in this team'

B﻿ournemouth summer signing Marcus Tavernier said he is "loving every second" of playing for the Cherries since his arrival. The midfielder has started all of Bournemouth's league games and discussing his time at the club so far said: "It couldn’t be better at the moment, I have settled in really well.
Yardbarker

Manchester United confident of beating Chelsea to world class transfer guru

Manchester United are reportedly confident of appointing former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards ahead of rivals Chelsea. The Red Devils could do with more expertise in their recruitment department after some struggles in recent transfer windows, and Edwards has a terrific record from recent spell at Anfield. Edwards was instrumental...
Yardbarker

Report: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Focused On Napoli Amid Chelsea Interest

Napoli winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has become one of the most sought after players on the face of the earth this season due to his performance, and it's no surprise the Premier League and its clubs have taken heavy notice of the Georgian. Manchester City are showing strong interest, as are...
Yardbarker

sporf.com

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen impresses Chelsea scouts amid transfer rumours

Chelsea look set to up their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after he apparently impressed their scouts in a recent match. According to Calcio Mercato, Osimhen drives scouts “crazy” with the quality of his performances. As a result, the Blues are now pondering a move for the Nigerian as they hunt for a new man to lead the forward line.
Yardbarker

