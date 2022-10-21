Read full article on original website
Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be decided TODAY, with Chelsea set to shockingly sign the superstar
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set for showdown talks with manager Erik ten Hag
LFCTransferRoom
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Chelsea could offer Cristiano Ronaldo a way OUT of his Old Trafford nightmare in January, with owner Todd Boehly open to signing the veteran amid his close relationship with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes
Chelsea co-controlling owner Todd Boehly may be open to signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Boehly has forged a close relationship with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and was interested in signing the 37-year-old from Manchester United in the summer, but found opposition from then Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. But the American...
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
Manchester United report: Red Devils eyeing ex-Manchester City defender
Manchester United are being linked with one of Europe's most exciting young right-backs – who started out with their arch-rivals
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
Manchester United report: Red Devils ready to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in January
The Portuguese superstar was dropped from the first-team squad last week after refusing to come on as a substitute.
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign an 18-year-old from Benfica
ESPN
Juventus 'sorry and angry' after shock Champions League group-stage exit - Allegri
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his side are "sorry and angry" following their 4-3 Champions League loss at Benfica on Tuesday as they miss out on the knockout rounds for the first time since 2013/14. The defeat means struggling Juve can only finish third in Group H, which would earn...
CBS Sports
Champions League score picks, predictions: Barcelona, Juventus under pressure on Matchday 5
It may be hard to believe, but Champions League Matchday 5 is already here. Just six points remain for teams to punch their tickets to the knockout stages, and numerous big clubs like Barcelona and Juventus find themselves in complicated situations. More spots in the next round will be secured this week, but entering these matches only Napoli, Club Brugge, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City have clinched.
MATCHDAY: Barcelona battling to avoid Champions League exit
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. Napoli has already qualified for the last 16 and will be joined by Liverpool if the English team avoids defeat at Ajax. After opening with a 4-1 loss in Naples, Liverpool has won three straight games — starting with a last-gasp home victory over Ajax — to move to the brink of advancing. If Ajax wins in Amsterdam, qualification will go to the final round of games when Liverpool hosts Napoli and Ajax visits last-place Rangers. Liverpool will hope to have striker Darwin Núñez back from a muscle injury and Thiago Alcantara back after an ear infection. Napoli, which hosts Rangers, leads by three points ahead of Liverpool and is looking to clinch top spot.
Unai Emery Returns To Premier League As New Aston Villa Manager In €6m Deal
The former Arsenal boss has been announced as Villa's new manager four days after Steven Gerrard was fired.
BBC
'I feel like I am only getting better in this team'
Bournemouth summer signing Marcus Tavernier said he is "loving every second" of playing for the Cherries since his arrival. The midfielder has started all of Bournemouth's league games and discussing his time at the club so far said: "It couldn’t be better at the moment, I have settled in really well.
Yardbarker
Manchester United confident of beating Chelsea to world class transfer guru
Manchester United are reportedly confident of appointing former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards ahead of rivals Chelsea. The Red Devils could do with more expertise in their recruitment department after some struggles in recent transfer windows, and Edwards has a terrific record from recent spell at Anfield. Edwards was instrumental...
Yardbarker
Report: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Focused On Napoli Amid Chelsea Interest
Napoli winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has become one of the most sought after players on the face of the earth this season due to his performance, and it's no surprise the Premier League and its clubs have taken heavy notice of the Georgian. Manchester City are showing strong interest, as are...
Yardbarker
Chelsea could provide exit route for Cristiano Ronaldo in January
Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly make the move to Manchester United’s top-four rivals Chelsea in January. The 37-year-old faced disciplinary actions from Erik ten Hag for refusing to feature as a substitute against United’s midweek clash with Tottenham Hotspur, as well as leaving Old Trafford before the full-time whistle without celebrating the triumphant win with his teammates or manager.
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Arsenal look tired as Tottenham run out of ideas against Newcastle
Arsenal rolled into St Mary's like a side top of the table that had won eight games on the bounce. Once Granit Xhaka fired in the opener it felt inevitable that the floodgates would open. Southampton had no answer to the slick brand of football that has got so many people talking about Arsenal as serious contenders this season.
sporf.com
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen impresses Chelsea scouts amid transfer rumours
Chelsea look set to up their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after he apparently impressed their scouts in a recent match. According to Calcio Mercato, Osimhen drives scouts “crazy” with the quality of his performances. As a result, the Blues are now pondering a move for the Nigerian as they hunt for a new man to lead the forward line.
Yardbarker
Todd Boehly to offer Ronaldo an escape route out of Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo won’t have many options in January but Chelsea could make a move for the veteran striker. The 37-year-old faced disciplinary actions last week after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last Wednesday. Ronaldo went on to leave Old Trafford early without celebrating the 2-0 win with his teammates.
