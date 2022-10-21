Read full article on original website
Friday – Tay Day, is All Day! Learn ALL things on Taylor Swift’s “Midnights”!
Happy Friday, no FriYAY, nope, it's TAY DAY! Swifties I am sure haven't gotten much sleep in anticipation of waiting for the new Taylor Swift album "Midnights" that dropped at Midnight and have been listening to it ever since. But if like myself you actually need to get some sleep...
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
Everything You Need to Know About “The Voice” Everything You Need to Know About “The Voice”. In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani.
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
During His Puppy Interview, Charlie Puth Said Bruce Springsteen Is Likely To Pick Up A FaceTime Faster Than His Own Parents
From working with Jungkook, to his favorite song to perform live, to the TV show he'd most want to cameo on, nothing was off limits.
"Everyone I Know Who Did This In High School Cringes Hard When They Think Back To It": Adults Are Sharing Things They Did As Kids That They're Now Embarrassed By
"This behavior is fairly prevalent and accepted when you're young, but it feels progressively out of place as you move into your 30s and beyond."
