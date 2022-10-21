ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

DPS: 436 pounds of narcotics seized in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the U.S. Border Patrol in a seizure of more than 400 pounds of narcotics. According to a Tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the agencies seized 436 pounds of drugs at about 6 p.m. Saturday near Rio Grande City. “A group […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
utrgvrider.com

Police Reports: Oct. 13-20

The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between Oct. 13 and 20. 6:21 a.m.: An employee reported that, while working in Lot E-12 on the Edinburg campus, he struck a palm tree while reversing. No injuries were reported. 10:26 a.m.: A student reported that her vehicle, which...
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Vela: Bringing Mexican nurses into the Valley would be plug and play

WESLACO, Texas – Manny Vela, CEO of Valley Baptist Health System, says he welcomes Texas Workforce Commission efforts to bring Mexican workers into the state to address the nursing shortage. Vela pointed out that Texas is currently 30,000 nurses short of what it needs. In the Rio Grande Valley,...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, sees man collapse and die in driveway

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say. The man was identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman from Edinburg, investigators said. When deputies arrived, they saw Guzman with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Where to vote as early voting begins in the Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting across Texas began Monday, Oct. 24. Unlike election day, when voters have a designated polling place based on their precinct, voters can choose where to vote within their county. This provides the convenience of dropping in at one of many polling places during the early voting period. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott stops in Harlingen to rally voters

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Harlingen to rally voters on the first day of early voting for the November election. Abbott spoke to a crowd of supporters Monday at SMOKE: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole located at 1600 W. Harrison Avenue. “I will not allow our record-breaking economy to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Illegal Immigrants Found in a Trailer in South Texas

EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehend 37 migrants from two failed smuggling attempts and a stash house.       On October 20, Weslaco Border Patrol agents received a call for assistance from the Pharr Police Department (PPD) regarding migrants encountered during a smuggling event. PPD advised they had received a call regarding a trailer suspected of being used to smuggle migrants. When authorities arrived at the location, the vehicle was abandoned, and a search of the utility trailer revealed a total of 22 migrants all determined to be illegally present in the U.S…
FALCON HEIGHTS, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD investigate shooting after 5 injured at 6 a.m. ‘cookout’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that left five people shot early Sunday morning. At 6:24 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West Saint Francis in reference to a shooting. When they arrived police say they discovered five people had been shot. According […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy