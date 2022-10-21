Read full article on original website
Flu off to an early start as CDC warns about potentially severe season
Reports of flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase across much of the country," especially in the Southeast...
KEYT
RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know
In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts.
What To Know About The RSV Surge And How To Best Protect Your Family
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has seen a surge in case numbers among children. Luckily, there are steps you can take to better protect your family.
An 'unprecedented' rise in respiratory viruses in children is overwhelming some hospitals
A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals.
What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?
COVID-19 and the flu aren't the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients recently increased in at least 33 states.
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?
As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
What Side Effects Can You Expect With Your COVID Vaccine Booster Shot?
Most Americans are now eligible to receive reformulated COVID-19 booster shots, and many are undoubtedly wondering what kind of side effects they may potentially have to deal with when it comes to the new “bivalent” shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug...
natureworldnews.com
Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States
Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
The top 20 Covid symptoms right now revealed as cases surge by 34% in a fortnight
CASES of Covid-19 have surged by 34 per cent in the last two weeks, new data has revealed. The increase in infections comes as many Brits have now started to develop cold-like symptoms as we head into the winter months. Data shows that there are currently an estimated 235,829 new...
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
News-Medical.net
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
Flu ‘gathering speed’ across US as health officials and doctors prepare for a potentially rough season
CNN — US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season – and are already seeing signs that the virus is spreading. As the 2022-23 flu season gets underway, one high school in California is facing a “high number of absences” among students due to possible flu cases. Flu activity in the United States often starts to increase in October and usually peaks between December and February.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
Eating a handful of prunes a day in later life can stave off bone loss seriously affecting more than 44million Americans, study finds
Eating a handful of prunes a day may help to prevent bone loss in later life, a study suggests. Researchers at Penn State University found women in their 60s who ate the dried fruits had significantly less bone loss at their hips in a year compared to non-eaters. Scientists said...
NBC New York
What Is RSV? Why a Virus Nearly All of Us Get Before Age 2 Has Doctors Worried Now
A common respiratory virus that can make kids (and some adults) severely sick is concerning doctors because it emerged far earlier than usual this year and is already filling up hospital beds across the country. Pediatric hospital bed capacity is already strained in nearly a half-dozen states because of the...
U.S. hospitals brace for an unprecedented winter of viruses
Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with Covid — the first one that's also expected to include high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years. Flu cases are already rising in parts of the U.S., according...
CDC and FDA clear Novavax vaccine as a first COVID booster for adults
U.S. regulators on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax to be used as a booster. The shot can now be administered to people 18 and older who received the Novavax, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines as their primary series, at least six months after the completion of those initial doses, according to the Food and Drug Administration.The Novavax booster, however, should not be given to those who have already been boosted with one or more booster doses of the other approved vaccines, the agency said in a fact sheet for health care providers.
Surge in cases of RSV, a virus that can severely sicken infants, is filling hospital beds
On Sunday night, 4-month-old Aesop Light was happy and alert. By Monday morning, he was struggling to breathe. Aesop's parents, Corey and Tara Light, took him to an emergency room near their home in the Chicago suburbs, but it didn't have a children's wing, so Aesop was rushed by ambulance to another hospital an hour away. He tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common virus that causes lung infections.
