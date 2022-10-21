ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start

Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Lakers, who have started the season 0-3 after an inexplicable choke against the Portland Trail Blazers, are unequivocally the worst three-point shooting team in the league, having made a terrible 8.3 threes on 39.3 attempts per night through their first three games, a putrid 21.2 percent that’s eight percentage points lower than […] The post RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns

The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Russell Westbrook as doubtful on the team’s injury report for Wednesday’s road game against the Denver Nuggets, citing “left hamstring soreness.” Here's the Lakers' official status report for the Nuggets game tomorrow. Russell Westbrook is doubtful with "left hamstring soreness." pic.twitter.com/DlgFCE3QYo — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 25, 2022 Westbrook […] The post Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets

Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
‘You got to show up’: Jason Kidd calls out Mavs after stunning loss vs. Zion Williamson-less Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks entered their nationally televised tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans fresh off a rousing 41-point victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, who were on the second night of a back-to-back. Bouncing back was important for Jason Kidd’s squad after a crushing loss to the Phoenix Suns in their season opener, and the Mavericks appeared primed to get the upper hand on the Pelicans, especially with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram out due to a hip contusion and a concussion, respectively.
DALLAS, TX
Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Clippers-Thunder

The LA Clippers have announced that star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Leonard will join both Paul George and Marcus Morris on the sidelines. Kawhi Leonard is OUT tonight due to right knee management. Clippers down Paul George, Kawhi, and Marcus Morris. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October […] The post Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Clippers-Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 reasons DJ Uiagalelei must remain Clemson football starter after benching

Clemson football may have won yet again on Saturday, but it was far from the usual dominant performance. Facing off against undefeated Syracuse at home, the Tigers struggled mightily and trailed 21-10 heading into halftime. They came back to win 27-21, but it was easily their least impressive performance this season. A big part of Clemson’s struggles was poor play from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
CLEMSON, SC
LeBron James reacts to Warriors’ Jordan Poole hot streak vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a day off Tuesday, so Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has plenty of time to watch some of the games on the schedule. And we know he is tuned in on the marquee battle between two title contenders in the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, who play host to the reigning and defending NBA champions because he just dropped a tweet praising Jordan Poole.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wizards’ potential plan for Johnny Davis doesn’t exude confidence

The NBA’s rookie entry draft is one of the most exciting times for a team hoping to strike gold on the next biggest thing. Solid contributors have emerged from almost every draft spot, making the selection process a crapshoot. But for the Washington Wizards, the early returns on their most recent first round pick, Johnny Davis, who was selected 10th overall out of Wisconsin, are not looking good to say the least.
WASHINGTON, DC
Trae Young, Bradley Beal strongly driven to lead new-look Team USA squad

If you haven’t seen the LeBron James and Dwyane Wade-produced The Redeem Team documentary on Netflix then I strongly recommend that you do. It seems that both Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards have seen and have been inspired by the show, and both All-Stars are now looking to lead the way for the next iteration of Team USA.
ATLANTA, GA
