Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents want running water back on island
Emotions are running high in the wake of Hurricane Ian. People living on Fort Myers Beach demand more help from the town, especially when it comes to running water and garbage pickup. During a meeting on Tuesday, residents made themselves heard about the lack of water, to a need for...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market
Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
WINKNEWS.com
Housing market in Collier County since Ian
The housing market has seen a bit of a seesaw, going back and forth with prices for some time, but has Ian had an impact?. Home prices are actually going back up in Collier County post-Hurricane Ian. Before the storm, inventory was down by around 70%. Simply put, supply and...
WINKNEWS.com
Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue
A fire at a recycling center has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
WINKNEWS.com
River’s Edge community in North Fort Myers looking for solution to growing debris pile
The River’s Edge community on West North Shore Avenue in North Fort Myers is struggling with an ever-growing pile of storm debris. Nicolas Imbriaco lives in the community and is frustrated and wants to see all the debris gone or at least get an answer as to when it will be.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County tourism rebound after Ian
Many resorts and hotels are closed and have no timeline on when they will be open again after Hurricane Ian. Employees at these hotels have been laid off leaving many places understaffed and people without jobs. But, Collier County said they still are open and have a lot to offer.
WINKNEWS.com
The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money
The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
Lee County collects 1 million cubic yards of storm debris
That is roughly equal to 1.1 million kitchen ovens removed from the road right-of-ways in unincorporated Lee County, officials said.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral neighborhood has a debris problem
One man needs the debris in his Cape Coral neighborhood gone. He said the City of Cape Coral is taking too long so now he and his condo association are taking matters into their own hands, spending thousands of dollars to get rid of it. The debris is slowing the...
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning up the Fort Myers Yacht Basin
Many people hope the boats along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers are cleaned up. But they aren’t all destroyed and some till want to call the houseboats home. Liveaboards are still not allowed to live at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin but they are allowed to come and go to get their stuff.
Ian's flood waters deposited a big problem for Ft. Myers couple's apartment
A Fort Myers couple who barely escaped their ground-floor apartment says their landlord is demanding they clean up after the storm in order to get their deposit back.
WINKNEWS.com
Only shelter in Collier County remaining open after confusion
The only shelter open in Collier County is causing residents confusion on whether or not they are closing at the end of the week. However, Collier County officials confirmed that the shelter will remain open and not close on Friday. It was just a sign, shown below, that spawned all...
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for housing insurance funds
People who live in the six counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian can get help paying their insurance deductibles. Those six counties include Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hardee and Sarasota. The governor made an announcement on Saturday and WINK News dug in to see how to apply since the announcement...
WINKNEWS.com
Boil water notice issued for homes along Lamplighter Drive in Marco Island
Marco Island has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the area of Lamplighter Drive and connected roads. The city says the notice is due to a water service interruption that occurred while work was being done on a water main in the area. The area marked in red on...
WINKNEWS.com
Did Lee County’s ‘Just-in-Time’ evacuation protocol for Hurricane Ian cost lives?
As Hurricane Ian barreled over Western Cuba toward the Gulf of Mexico, counties on the Southwest coast of Florida had their emergency management plans at the ready — plans that every Florida county must prepare and regularly update. But a close look at Lee County’s plan reveals that its...
speedonthewater.com
Nor-Tech Coming Full Force To Fort Lauderdale Show
When the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off this Thursday, it will be one month to the day that Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Cuba and—just one day later—hammered Southwest Florida. Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats has operations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, both hard-hit areas, yet managed to escape catastrophic damage to its facilities. Still, the clean-up chores, combined with immediate efforts to support the local community, were significant for the Nor-Tech team.
WINKNEWS.com
Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers
Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
WINKNEWS.com
People at the North Fort Myers shelter are upset about its condition
People staying at the North Fort Myers shelter are upset because they say nothing is being done about the missing ceiling tiles, lack of soap, and unsanitary conditions. Hurricane Ian left many people without homes and some of those people are at the shelter in North Fort Myers. WINK News...
WINKNEWS.com
San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes
San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape Coral officials provide Ian recovery update
Cape Coral officials provided residents with an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts on Friday, with an emphasis on debris removal and FEMA. Twenty-two days after the near Category 5 storm brought devastating destruction to Southwest Florida, Mayor John Gunter said efforts will continue for months and even years. Gunter...
Comments / 6