koxe.com
The Burn Ban in Brown County remains in effect as of Monday, October 24th. In session Monday morning, county commissioners made no changes, so the Burn Ban remains in place.
koxe.com
700 Votes on First Day of Early Voting in Brown County
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning
A regular meeting of the Brownwood City Council will be held Tuesday, October 25, at 9:00 am at Brownwood City Hall. The agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
koxe.com
Brown County Commissioners to Meet Monday Morning
A regular meeting of Brown County Commissioners will be held Monday morning, October 24, at 9:00 am at the County Courthouse. The agenda is below. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations – First Responder Recognition. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules...
koxe.com
New Patrol Vehicles Approved for Sheriff’s Dept.
brownwoodnews.com
700 turn out in Brown County for first day of early voting ahead of Nov. 8 election
Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks reported 700 early votes were cast Monday ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. State races on the ballot include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner, Supreme Court Justice Places 3, 5, and 9, and Criminal Court of Appeals Judge Places 5 and 6.
brownwoodnews.com
Commissioners Approve Purchase of New Vehicles for Sheriff’s Dept.
Today the Brown County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the purchase of five new patrol cars for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. The Department will purchase five 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes with Police Package for a total of $280,136. The purchase will be through the American National Leasing Company in Wichita Falls.
koxe.com
Brownwood Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Up In Smoke
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Up in Smoke – Meat Market on Saturday, October 15th. They are located at 231 Parkway Drive Suite 100 in Early. Up in Smoke is run by the BBQ Pitmaster Junior Urias. Up in Smoke has been a...
koxe.com
Lake Brownwood Nearing Stage 2 Drought Contingency
As of 8:30 am Tuesday, Lake Brownwood is at 7 feet and 9 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds area customers that we are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2, Moderate Drought Conditions, begins when Lake Brownwood hits 8 feet below spillway so it’s nearing that level.
brownwoodnews.com
Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star
koxe.com
11th Annual Trick or Treat Trail This Thursday, Oct. 27
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 11th Annual Trick or Treat Trail presented by Great Clips on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 5 pm – 7 pm at the Depot Plaza. Community businesses will be lined up to serve candy and other great goodies for the...
koxe.com
Cornerstone Pet Hospital Holds Ribbon Cutting
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Cornerstone Pet Hospital on Saturday, October 15th. They are located at 2406 Coggin Avenue in Brownwood. Cornerstone Pet Hospital is a full service small animal clinic serving Brownwood and surrounding Heart of Texas communities. Progressive medicine and surgery is performed in a beautiful, modern facility. Drs Rebecca Barnhard and Russell Kotzur are the husband and wife owners of the practice.
koxe.com
Priscilla Marie Cantwell, 81
Priscilla Marie Cantwell, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 26th at Austin Avenue Church of Christ, with Tom Washburn officiating the service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Her family will host a visitation prior to the service from 1 to 2pm. Interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
koxe.com
Arrest made for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence after shooting near Rising Star
Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
koxe.com
Anthony Trawick Bocknite of Georgetown
Anthony Trawick Bocknite, of Georgetown, Texas, was born June 26, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas. Anthony passed away on Oct. 18, 2022. He was the first of five children born to Edgar Bocknite, Jr. and Willie Victoria Grace Bocknite. Like the rest of his siblings, Anthony, (or Big Chili as he...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 24
On Friday, October 14, Deputy Saydie Bradley received a call of an illegal dumping in a rock bluff on Sailboat Dr. in May. A report was made. On Friday, October 21, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to CR 180. This was in regard to a deer carcass, which was disposed on the side of the rode. Information was gathered, and a report was made.
koxe.com
Bill Jones, 79, of Coleman
Bill Jones, 79, of Coleman, formerly of Ballinger, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center. Services are pending with Lange Funeral Home, Ballinger, Texas.
koxe.com
Alfredo “Freddy” Ruiz, 61, of Brady
Alfredo “Freddy” Ruiz, age 61, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Freddy, as he was known by most, was born April 19, 1961 in Beeville, Texas to Robert Ruiz and Sulema (Hernandez) Ruiz. He was raised in Brady. He worked at Kohler in Brownwood for several years before moving to Ft. Worth, where he lived for several years. He also was a car transporter for Cowboy Cars Sales. He moved back to Brady in 2020 and worked for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He liked to fish, gardening, taking care of plants and Bar-B-Queuing with friends. He enjoyed garage sales and especially loved his dog “Sancho” He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady.
koxe.com
Larry Chamberlain, 65, of Early
Larry Chamberlain, age 65, of Early passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hendrick Hospital Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Larry will be held from 4 – 7 p.m., come and go, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
