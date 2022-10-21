ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

multihousingnews.com

RailField Sells Suburban DC Affordable Community

The new owner rebranded the 178-unit property as Gateway Station. OneWall Communities has acquired a 178-unit affordable multifamily community in Suitland, Md. RailField Partners sold the asset in a $23 million a deal brokered by CBRE Affordable Housing. The new owner rebranded the suburban Washington, D.C. community, formerly known as...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC director of policy fired

WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
WASHINGTON, DC
drugstorenews.com

Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area

Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

County Council candidate Fani-Gonzalez provides email showing state backs up property tax exemption

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, to clarify and include documentation provided by Natali Fani-Gonzalez. County Council District 6 candidate Natali Fani-Gonzalez on Monday provided documentation clarifying that her husband remains eligible for a 100% disabled veteran property tax exemption — contrary to claims made by a local activists group.
WTOP

Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance

Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
foresthillsconnection.com

School updates: Amazon will pay employees’ UDC tuition; Jackson-Reed HS is crowded

When its employees enroll at the University of the District of Columbia, Amazon will foot the bill. UDC has been added to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which as of this year covers 100% of the tuition at participating colleges and universities. More than 5,000 hourly Amazon employees in the DC area are said to be eligible for the tuition benefit. Amazon says more than 80,000 employees globally have take part in the program.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. tenants speak out about rent hikes

Tenants renting homes in Laurel, Maryland, turned out on Monday night to tell the City Council about the challenges they face from rent hikes. One by one, the renters spoke out, some speaking through Spanish language interpreters, telling of rent hikes as high as 25%. “I used to pay $1,320,...
LAUREL, MD
marijuanamoment.net

D.C. Committee Votes To Eliminate Medical Marijuana Licenses Caps And Promote Industry Equity As Part Of Wide-Ranging Reform Bill

Washington, D.C. lawmakers on Friday approved a bill that would significantly reshape the District’s medical marijuana program in several key ways—including by eliminating licensing caps for medical marijuana businesses, promoting social equity in the industry and creating new regulated business categories such as on-site consumption facilities and cannabis cooking classes.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

District council considers changes to Rapid Re-housing program

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District council is considering major reforms to a DC housing program, but not everyone supports the proposed changes. On Thursday, the council held a public hearing on the Rapid Re-housing Reform Amendment Act. The proposed legislation would make several changes to the Rapid Re-housing program, which is overseen by […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

DC attorney general: Don’t use Facebook Messenger, other unencrypted services for abortion planning

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) urged city residents to not use Facebook Messenger and other unencrypted services for abortion planning purposes. In a news release on Thursday, Racine said that city residents should use secure, encrypted messaging apps to discuss private conversations, pointing to a story earlier this year about a Nebraska woman facing multiple felony charges for allegedly helping her teenage daughter illegally abort her pregnancy.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Council passes non-citizens voting bill

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 4, 2022. The DC Council has passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act, according to a tweet from Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, who is the bill's lead sponsor. This bill will allow non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants to vote in local elections in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

