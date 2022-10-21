Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the systemVictorWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Related
multihousingnews.com
RailField Sells Suburban DC Affordable Community
The new owner rebranded the 178-unit property as Gateway Station. OneWall Communities has acquired a 178-unit affordable multifamily community in Suitland, Md. RailField Partners sold the asset in a $23 million a deal brokered by CBRE Affordable Housing. The new owner rebranded the suburban Washington, D.C. community, formerly known as...
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
fox5dc.com
DC director of policy fired
WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
drugstorenews.com
Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area
Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council candidate Fani-Gonzalez provides email showing state backs up property tax exemption
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, to clarify and include documentation provided by Natali Fani-Gonzalez. County Council District 6 candidate Natali Fani-Gonzalez on Monday provided documentation clarifying that her husband remains eligible for a 100% disabled veteran property tax exemption — contrary to claims made by a local activists group.
WTOP
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance
Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
foresthillsconnection.com
School updates: Amazon will pay employees’ UDC tuition; Jackson-Reed HS is crowded
When its employees enroll at the University of the District of Columbia, Amazon will foot the bill. UDC has been added to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which as of this year covers 100% of the tuition at participating colleges and universities. More than 5,000 hourly Amazon employees in the DC area are said to be eligible for the tuition benefit. Amazon says more than 80,000 employees globally have take part in the program.
Baltimore leaders apply for federal funding to demolish "Highway to Nowhere"
A longtime plan to rebuild West Baltimore's Route 40 - known as the "Highway to Nowhere" - is now moving forward.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. tenants speak out about rent hikes
Tenants renting homes in Laurel, Maryland, turned out on Monday night to tell the City Council about the challenges they face from rent hikes. One by one, the renters spoke out, some speaking through Spanish language interpreters, telling of rent hikes as high as 25%. “I used to pay $1,320,...
'You cannot lease property that does not belong to you' | Criminal charges could be coming in Clinton home dispute
CLINTON, Md. — A couple in Prince George’s County thought they were buying a home in Clinton, Maryland but when they went by last week they found strangers moving into their new home. On Monday, the State's Attorney for Prince George's County Aisha Braveboy told WUSA9 that everyone...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Committee Votes To Eliminate Medical Marijuana Licenses Caps And Promote Industry Equity As Part Of Wide-Ranging Reform Bill
Washington, D.C. lawmakers on Friday approved a bill that would significantly reshape the District’s medical marijuana program in several key ways—including by eliminating licensing caps for medical marijuana businesses, promoting social equity in the industry and creating new regulated business categories such as on-site consumption facilities and cannabis cooking classes.
District council considers changes to Rapid Re-housing program
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District council is considering major reforms to a DC housing program, but not everyone supports the proposed changes. On Thursday, the council held a public hearing on the Rapid Re-housing Reform Amendment Act. The proposed legislation would make several changes to the Rapid Re-housing program, which is overseen by […]
Bused Migrants Resettling In D.C. Say They Struggle To Access Health Care, Other Resources
Migrants who were bused to D.C. by Republican governors and decided to stay local are facing difficulties in accessing local resources — including identification cards and health coverage — they told the D.C. Council on Thursday. Those who testified described problems accessing Health Care Alliance — local health...
The Flight Deal
Delta: Washington D.C. – Athens, Greece. $385 (Basic Economy) / $535 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
DC attorney general: Don’t use Facebook Messenger, other unencrypted services for abortion planning
Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) urged city residents to not use Facebook Messenger and other unencrypted services for abortion planning purposes. In a news release on Thursday, Racine said that city residents should use secure, encrypted messaging apps to discuss private conversations, pointing to a story earlier this year about a Nebraska woman facing multiple felony charges for allegedly helping her teenage daughter illegally abort her pregnancy.
DC Council passes non-citizens voting bill
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 4, 2022. The DC Council has passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act, according to a tweet from Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, who is the bill's lead sponsor. This bill will allow non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants to vote in local elections in D.C.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Comments / 0