Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
Antonio Brown made a shirt with Tom Brady’s wife on it & all proceeds go to fatherless children
Oh man, Antonio Brown is messed up. He is now selling T-shirts with Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele on them for 50 dollars and claims that all proceeds will go to fatherless children. Antonio Brown keeps clowning Tom Brady and it maybe working. Tom Brady looks lost on the football...
Colts benched QB Matt Ryan…. It is Sam Ehlinger is now at QB
The Indianapolis Colts are benching their starting quarterback. Matt Ryan is officially being benched by the Colts. The Colts will turn to Sam Ehlinger as their starter against the Washington Commanders. Colts head coach Frank Reich is making the move to get the more mobile Ehlinger in at quarterback. Ehlinger...
Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent is one of the best quarterbacks in the NCAA. The Division 2 Football superstar recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Jets traded a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Running Back James Robinson
The New York Jets had a rough day with losing both star running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, but they are getting some help. The New York Jets have acquired RB James Robinson for a sixth-round draft pick that can turn into a 5th-round-pick. Draft pick compensation is going back to the Jags.
Mike Williams Injury Update: How serious is the Chargers star WR’s ankle injury?
Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Mike Williams injured his ankle yesterday, and Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down the injury. How serious is his ankle injury? Find out below:. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.Over 400 pages are filled with injury risk scores for over 200 players, in-depth player profiles with videos, data-backed studies, team medical staff reviews, rankings, sleepers, players to avoid, players to target and so much more. Draft with it or draft against it! Only $24.99.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Camren McDonald, TE, Florida State
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Sr. Three year starting TE who aligns out wide as a bigger bodied WR. Undersized at his position, standing at 6’4” and 236 lbs; he is best used in the passing game. He has a lean and muscular frame, with a thicker middle body and thick thighs, while also having shorter arms and small hands. As a blocker, he is a fierce, competitive prospect fighting through the whistle, while in the passing game, he has good reliable hands. In the run game, succeeds due to his physicality, inside hand placement, and effort fighting from snap to finish. He struggles to sustain blocks against LBs and DL due to his shorter arms and lack of strength, allowing defenders between the tackles to keep an arm free, then being able to shed and make a play on the ball. As an inline blocker in pass pro, he displays good timing of his hands firing, however, can get pushed back into the QB due to average leverage. Good blocker when flexed out, being able to mirror DBs feet and latch on due to good hand placement, then overpowering smaller defenders, creating lanes for the ball carrier in Screen/RPO game. As a pass catcher, he is solid off the line against Off, however, can struggle against Press/Press Jam due to a lack of footwork and physicality on his release and into his route stem. At the top of his routes, he struggles to separate due to a lack of decisiveness whilst having no sinkage of the hips. Against Z/C, he displays good mental processing, being able to find the seam and track the football. Displays good hands, being a natural catcher of the football. Good adjustment to balls placed behind or in front of him, then being able to have the body control to contort his body mid air to make the catch. Demonstrates ability to make contested catches by taking hits in mid air and coming down with the football. Good YAC, showing solid COD and balance, keeping a low center of gravity and evading defenders.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
Honors/CaptainshipOffensive POG at GATC ‘222021 ACC Honor Roll Selection. Games WatchedOHST ‘20/21, NYSY ‘21, SCUN ‘21, NCWF ‘22. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Sr. Aligns at TE for SCCL. Y-TE in the NFL. Big, above-average height and weight, with a thick, athletic build. He is a big, strong Y-TE, a quality run blocker that displays strength, latch, and finish, but a sufficient receiver and middle of the field target with good catch ability. He displays good play strength, sufficient speed, explosion and balance, below-average agility and COD. As a run blocker, he is above-average, displays a good first step, ability to get hands on/inside, and strong hips to roll through the defender. He is a physical player with average balance that will move his man off the ball, steer and seal off defenders, and/or climb to the 2nd level, finishing his blocks even when on the backside of the play. Does a good job of sustaining blocks and being aware of where the runner is. Possesses average power on contact, but never gives up on play. In space, he is ordinary, lack of twitch and below-average COD can cause him to have trouble against DB’s and quicker LB’s but typically takes a good angle to his blocks and will get enough on the defender to affect the play. As a pass blocker, he is sufficient. Does a good job of mirroring defenders, while size allows for him to display power. Tends to have problems with speed on the edge. As a receiver, he is average. Size provides a good MOF target. Enough long speed to attack secondary vertically or underneath on a drag, but does not show great short area quickness or speed. As a route runner he is below-average. Struggles with sinking his hips and breaking down at the top of the route, and subpar acceleration coming out of the break. Knows where to go and what to do, but has lack of twitch and creativity to create separation. Hands are solid, very strong at the catch point, and above-average at high pointing football. Explosive, big frame, allows for RA targets whether it’s outside or up the seams. After the catch, he is below-average. Displays ability to continue play, but does not possess much skill to MYM, aside from the occasional hurdle. Will run hard and strong, looking to continue play but lack of speed eventually catches up to him. Overall, there are no traits that blow you away, especially with the league wanting more creativity in the pass game, but he can be a low-end backup for a team that needs help blocking from their TE’s. Below-average arm length may hurt at next level, but has been a consistent piece in the SCCL run game over the past 3 seasons.
Jacobi Meyers says Mac Jones getting benched is an “Ugly Situation” for the Patriots
The Patriots lost last night to the Chicago Bears which I do not think anyone thought would happen, and it was an ugly situation, but Jacobi Meyers feels that benching Mac Jones hurts. “Not even as a football player, it’s tough as a man to see somebody who worked so...
Breece Hall Injury Update: The Jets star rookie RB has a torn ACL and Meniscus
The New York Jets have been pretty solid this year, but they just lost their star running back for the year. Breece Hall who was taken in the second round was injured and it is bad. Dr. Jesse Morse from the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the significance of the injury.
Vikings football player arrested during bye week in Miami for following a female into the woman’s bathroom refusing to leave
The Minnesota Vikings were on a bye this week, and one of their players enjoyed himself a little too much. Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was reportedly arrested on Saturday in Miami, Florida and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Udoh reportedly followed a female into a nightclub...
Former NFL tight end Lance Kendricks was arrested for DUI
Lance Kendricks the former NFL tight end was arrested over the weekend in Santa Monica after police found him passed out in the driver’s seat with the engine running. Police were dispatched around 2:15 regarding a Ford Bronco swerving. Police found the 34-year-old passed out in the driver’s seat.
Falcons vs Chargers Preview
The 2022 NFL season has already produced some surprises and plenty of drama, and there’s still lots more to come. Bookmakers and sports fans are always looking ahead and one of NFL sports betting’s appeals is the fascinating matchups that occur throughout the season. Interconference games are always...
NFL is now investigating refs getting Mike Evans autograph after the Panthers game
The Carolina Panthers slammed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and as the players were walking off the field, one of the refs asked the star wide receiver for his autograph. Evans signed something for the ref, and it did not seem like a big deal, but someone in the locker room area, recorded it and leaked it to social media.
Rex Ryan says Tom Brady and the Bucs are “old and slow” saying his personal life is taking a toll on him
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers looked horrible this past week against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers beat Brady and his team 21-3 and really looked great. They did this with a back-up quarterback in PJ Walker and without Christian McCaffrey. Well, Rex Ryan the former New York Jets coach was...
