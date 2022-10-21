Honors/CaptainshipOffensive POG at GATC ‘222021 ACC Honor Roll Selection. Games WatchedOHST ‘20/21, NYSY ‘21, SCUN ‘21, NCWF ‘22. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Sr. Aligns at TE for SCCL. Y-TE in the NFL. Big, above-average height and weight, with a thick, athletic build. He is a big, strong Y-TE, a quality run blocker that displays strength, latch, and finish, but a sufficient receiver and middle of the field target with good catch ability. He displays good play strength, sufficient speed, explosion and balance, below-average agility and COD. As a run blocker, he is above-average, displays a good first step, ability to get hands on/inside, and strong hips to roll through the defender. He is a physical player with average balance that will move his man off the ball, steer and seal off defenders, and/or climb to the 2nd level, finishing his blocks even when on the backside of the play. Does a good job of sustaining blocks and being aware of where the runner is. Possesses average power on contact, but never gives up on play. In space, he is ordinary, lack of twitch and below-average COD can cause him to have trouble against DB’s and quicker LB’s but typically takes a good angle to his blocks and will get enough on the defender to affect the play. As a pass blocker, he is sufficient. Does a good job of mirroring defenders, while size allows for him to display power. Tends to have problems with speed on the edge. As a receiver, he is average. Size provides a good MOF target. Enough long speed to attack secondary vertically or underneath on a drag, but does not show great short area quickness or speed. As a route runner he is below-average. Struggles with sinking his hips and breaking down at the top of the route, and subpar acceleration coming out of the break. Knows where to go and what to do, but has lack of twitch and creativity to create separation. Hands are solid, very strong at the catch point, and above-average at high pointing football. Explosive, big frame, allows for RA targets whether it’s outside or up the seams. After the catch, he is below-average. Displays ability to continue play, but does not possess much skill to MYM, aside from the occasional hurdle. Will run hard and strong, looking to continue play but lack of speed eventually catches up to him. Overall, there are no traits that blow you away, especially with the league wanting more creativity in the pass game, but he can be a low-end backup for a team that needs help blocking from their TE’s. Below-average arm length may hurt at next level, but has been a consistent piece in the SCCL run game over the past 3 seasons.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO