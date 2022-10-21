Cruella Deville: Woman Arrested After Chasing Dog, Fatally Running It Over With Vehicle

Dalmation Photo Credit: Image by Jools Theriault from Pixabay

A small dog is dead after being chased by a woman who then ran it over with a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, authorities say.

Police received a call about a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Leelyn Drive around 9:15 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 after a woman was observed pulling on door handles in the area and chasing a small black and white dog, according to Anne Arundel County police.

A witness stopped their vehicle and asked the woman, identified as Theresa Cooper, 41, if she needed help. Cooper handed the witness the dog and then got into the witness's vehicle and attempted to drive off, running over the dog who had gotten away.

A citizen then rushed the dog to an animal hospital where it was pronounced dead. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested Cooper. No other injuries were reported.

At this time, officers are still attempting to identify the owner of the dog. Anyone with any information is asked to call Eastern District at 410-222-6145 or Animal Control at 410-222-8900.

