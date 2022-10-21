ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Cruella Deville: Woman Arrested After Chasing Dog, Fatally Running It Over With Vehicle

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mH22X_0ihwfC3700
Dalmation Photo Credit: Image by Jools Theriault from Pixabay

A small dog is dead after being chased by a woman who then ran it over with a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, authorities say.

Police received a call about a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Leelyn Drive around 9:15 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 after a woman was observed pulling on door handles in the area and chasing a small black and white dog, according to Anne Arundel County police.

A witness stopped their vehicle and asked the woman, identified as Theresa Cooper, 41, if she needed help. Cooper handed the witness the dog and then got into the witness's vehicle and attempted to drive off, running over the dog who had gotten away.

A citizen then rushed the dog to an animal hospital where it was pronounced dead. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested Cooper. No other injuries were reported.

At this time, officers are still attempting to identify the owner of the dog. Anyone with any information is asked to call Eastern District at 410-222-6145 or Animal Control at 410-222-8900.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

Comments / 9

AP_001422.d8a8cf7caf0242e2b041a22a433533bb.1328
2d ago

Poor beautiful puppy! I think she should be chased and then run over the same way she ran over her puppy. May she never make it to the “Pearly Gates.”

Reply
2
Cookie Crumble
3d ago

How about giving her 10 years in prison and never allowing her to ever have or even pet an animal again!

Reply
3
Related
Daily Voice

Driver With Handgun Rats Himself Out In Waldorf During Traffic Stop: Charles County Sheriff

A late-night traffic stop in Maryland led to a weapon charge for a Charles County man who was caught with an illegally loaded gun, according to the sheriff’s office. Waldorf resident Cameron Cordel Chesley, 21, was arrested and charged with wearing and transporting a loaded gun following a stop on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

Speeding Driver Killed After Losing Control Of Infiniti, Striking Tree In Waldorf: State Police

Authorities say that a 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after speeding and crashing his Infiniti into a tree in Charles County near a busy intersection. Mechanicsville resident Xzavier Wendell Jameson Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly before noon on Monday, Oct. 24 near the intersection of Maryland Route 5 and Minefield Road in Waldorf, according to state police investigators.
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

Detectives Search For Taser Wielding Teens On The Loose After Glen Burnie Robbery

Detectives are looking for a group of armed robbers armed with a taser after a 20-year-old man was robbed while walking in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The victim was reportedly approached by one white male teenager and two black male teenagers while walking in the area of Carolina Avenue and Allen Road around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Sheriff warns of Facebook Marketplace fishing trend involving stolen vehicles

BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning people who are buying vehicles off of Facebook Marketplace that they might find their purchases missing the next day and later learn that they were stolen from another state.Sheriff's deputies have noticed a trend of vehicle thefts tied to the popular online marketplace, according to authorities.People perusing Facebook Marketplace for affordable automobiles are getting lured into buying what they don't realize is a stolen vehicle at a public spot only to have it taken from outside of their home not long after buying it, deputies said.There are videos of a suspect...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Another Pedestrian Dead After Hit-And-Run On Dangerous Prince George's County Highway

At least two pedestrians have died within days of each other after being struck by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Prince George's County. After a deadly collision on the same highway over the weekend, detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred around 12 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway near Whitfield Chapel Road in Lanham, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

One Killed, One Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle I-95 Crash In Howard County: State Police

One person was killed, and another was hospitalized with serious injuries as a strange scene unfolded on I-95 in Howard County, according to Maryland State Police. Baltimore resident Alcira Garcia De Dubon, 50, was ejected from a vehicle at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after a Porche rear-ended a Mazda she was a passenger in while driving through Elkridge, police said.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Firebug Convicted Of Arson, Murdering Four People In Edgewood Townhouse Fire

Prosecutors announced that the Maryland woman who set a townhouse on fire in May 2019 has been found guilty of arson, murder, and assault charges for killing her housemates. Edgewood resident Bobbie Sue Hodge, 63, is likely to spend the rest of her life in prison for her role in a massive townhouse fire in the early hours of May 9, 2019, Harford County State’s Attorney Albert Peisinger, Jr. announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Montgomery County

A 39-year-old man has died following a fatal pedestrian collision in Gaithersburg, authorities say. The victim was struck in the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road around 8:42 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, according to Montgomery County police. Investigators say that the victim, who was located in the roadway,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A man who just finished shopping at the Annapolis Mall on Saturday was approached by two armed gunmen and carjacked. The incident happened shortly after 4pm in the Orange parking garage. According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was placing shopping bags into the trunk of his vehicle, a blue 2023 BMW X6, when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. “The suspects demanded the victim’s keys and personal property. One of the suspects left the scene with the victim’s vehicle, and the other got into a silver sedan being driven by a third suspect,” The post Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall appeared first on Shore News Network.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
389K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy