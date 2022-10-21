ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage

Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
The Most Popular Adult Halloween Costumes in Each New England State May Surprise You

I want to say we're boring, but sometimes it's about simple, easy fun. I mean, stressing over costumes seems unnecessary. I'm talking about celebrating Halloween, that one night each year that adults get all dressed up and hit the bars, clubs, restaurants, and private parties. There's something so freeing and fabulous about becoming some-ONE or some-THING else for a night, and partying the night away.
Big Names Already Lining Up for Upcoming Maine Celebrity Golf Tournament

Celebrities will be hitting the links in Maine in the summer of 2023, for what should be one heck of a benefit tournament. After two successful years of hosting the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Shamrock Sports & Entertainment has announced a celebrity golf tournament to be held starting on June 21. The event will once again be hosted at Falmouth Country Club, which is just a short drive from Portland.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
Some Brilliant Study is Claiming Whoopie Pies Are Why Mainers Are Fat

They've obviously never tried Maine's delicious craft beers. For real, who comes up with these things? While I can agree that Maine has it's fair share of residents with obesity issues, myself included, it would seem hard to pin it strictly on one thing. For instance, there is no greater cook on the face of the planet than my mom. I've eaten all over this country and no one can touch her food.
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?

We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It

I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is a wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Are Mainers Actually Taking Out Loans to Pay for Oil This Winter?

I feel like a million jokes could be made about the cost of oil this year. And for real, we should make them all. Otherwise the ongoing price of heating oil will make you cry. I remember I had the foresight to fill my tank right before the Ukrainian war kicked in full force. As soon as I heard it was really happening I filled up for just over $3.00 a gallon. Sure enough, a couple months later, and it was over $6.00 a gallon.
