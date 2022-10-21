Read full article on original website
Want to Live Somewhere Safe? Maine and New England is Your Best Bet
According to a recent report, it's been another banner year for safety here in Maine. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the safest states in America. The Pine Tree State found itself right near the top of list. Maine came in as the 2nd safest state....
Maine State Aquarium Plans to Open Summer 2023 With New Exhibits
After closing their doors in 2020, the Maine State Aquarium has some good news. According to an article by Booth Bay Register, the Maine State Aquarium anticipates being open for the summer of 2023 with some new exhibits. While they hoped and planned to be open for 2022, the Aquarium...
Road Trip Worthy: Travel to Massachusetts to Walk Through a Sea of Cranberries
I distinctly remember the Ocean Spray cranberry juice commercial growing up as a little kid and seeing two men in waders standing in a sea of cranberries. At the time, I was so confused why the berries were floating in the water and thought it was just for the fun of the commercial.
This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage
Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
The Most Popular Adult Halloween Costumes in Each New England State May Surprise You
I want to say we're boring, but sometimes it's about simple, easy fun. I mean, stressing over costumes seems unnecessary. I'm talking about celebrating Halloween, that one night each year that adults get all dressed up and hit the bars, clubs, restaurants, and private parties. There's something so freeing and fabulous about becoming some-ONE or some-THING else for a night, and partying the night away.
Tired of Waiting in Line at the Maine BMV? Now You Can Skip It
Getting your license renewed or your paying your registration is a royal pain in you-know-what when you have to go any of Maine's Bureau of Motor Vehicles, or as we say here in Maine, The BMV. I'm not sure why Maine prefers BMV to DMV or OUI to DUI, but that's a discussion for another day.
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
Big Names Already Lining Up for Upcoming Maine Celebrity Golf Tournament
Celebrities will be hitting the links in Maine in the summer of 2023, for what should be one heck of a benefit tournament. After two successful years of hosting the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Shamrock Sports & Entertainment has announced a celebrity golf tournament to be held starting on June 21. The event will once again be hosted at Falmouth Country Club, which is just a short drive from Portland.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
New Hampshire Man Sets New State Record for His Channel Catfish Catch
Record alert, repeat, RECORD ALERT. On September 27, 2022, Scott Alexander, Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, broke the current record for the largest channel catfish caught in the Granite State, according to the NH Fish and Game Facebook page. Sullivan's catfish was pulled out of the Connecticut River near Hinsdale....
Some Brilliant Study is Claiming Whoopie Pies Are Why Mainers Are Fat
They've obviously never tried Maine's delicious craft beers. For real, who comes up with these things? While I can agree that Maine has it's fair share of residents with obesity issues, myself included, it would seem hard to pin it strictly on one thing. For instance, there is no greater cook on the face of the planet than my mom. I've eaten all over this country and no one can touch her food.
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It
I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is a wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
The Mortgage Payment on this Maine House is What You Paid in Total For Yours
Okay, hold onto your hats ya'll. This million dollar house located in Mount Desert Maine will absolutely blow you away. This house is listed by Sprague and Curtis Real Estate. The listing price is a cool $19,500,000! If you want the address, you'll have to call to request it. That...
12 Best Date Night Restaurants in New Hampshire
Date nights are few and far between for some of us, but other couples enjoy date nights regularly. I admire those couples who schedule a date every Saturday night, or the second Friday of each month. I am not much of a planner, so I often "wing it" for a...
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
Here’s How Mainers Can Get 5 Free COVID Tests Sent to Them Each Month
It's hard to believe it's been over two years since the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep through New England and the United States. Our way of life certainly went through a rollercoaster of changes during that time as more and more people got infected, and unfortunately, even in 2022, COVID hasn't gone away.
The Maine Mall Exit Will Be Closing This Weekend – What You Need To Know
More construction, or in this case "destruction" will be happening at Exit 45, the Maine Mall exit on the Maine Turnpike and that means that it will have to be shut down this weekend. Exit 45 has been reconstructed as a diamond interchange to help the flow of traffic and...
Are Mainers Actually Taking Out Loans to Pay for Oil This Winter?
I feel like a million jokes could be made about the cost of oil this year. And for real, we should make them all. Otherwise the ongoing price of heating oil will make you cry. I remember I had the foresight to fill my tank right before the Ukrainian war kicked in full force. As soon as I heard it was really happening I filled up for just over $3.00 a gallon. Sure enough, a couple months later, and it was over $6.00 a gallon.
