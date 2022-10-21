Read full article on original website
A New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is Coming From Damon Lindelof
Star Wars’ TV slate is going great, with series like The Mandalorian, Andor, Ahsoka, and the awesome-sounding The Acolyte. Star Wars movie slate is, well, kind of in shambles. It’s been three years since the last theatrically released Star Wars film (which was The Rise of Skywalker, and we all recall how that went), and we’re still years away from seeing any new Star Wars project back on the big screen. Films have been announced, like Rian Johnson’s trilogy of movies or Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, only to stall out in development, or get canceled completely.
‘Black Adam’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend of Dwayne Johnson’s Career As Leading Man
DC Comics fans know Black Adam, but in the wider moviegoing world, he’s a very obscure character. So when people showed up this weekend for the movie in large numbers, it wasn’t necessarily the droves and droves of Black Adam fans that made the movie a hit. It was Dwayne Johnson fans, looking for the chance to see their favorite play a comic-book hero for the first time.
‘Black Adam’ Producer Frustrated With Post-Credits Scene Leak
Black Adam has been in the works for an extremely long time. So it makes sense the people behind it would be a little upset when things get spoiled. In the lead-up to the film’s release, Dwayne Johnson made some hints here and there, even coming right out to say it in an interview. While of course, a fight between Black Adam and Shazam was planned, Johnson wanted more. When asked if the film would lead to a fight between Black Adam and a certain guy from Smallville, he said:
"Everyone I Know Who Did This In High School Cringes Hard When They Think Back To It": Adults Are Sharing Things They Did As Kids That They're Now Embarrassed By
"This behavior is fairly prevalent and accepted when you're young, but it feels progressively out of place as you move into your 30s and beyond."
Tobin Bell Will Return as Jigsaw in Next ‘Saw’ Film
He goes by the Jigsaw Killer, but they should probably call him The Cat; the dude seemingly has nine lives. While the brilliant yet sadistic Jigsaw — AKA “John Kramer” — died in Saw III, he hung around via flashbacks and assorted other plot devices, through Jigsaw, the eighth film in the series. He got a momentary break from torturing people via deranged Rube Goldberg-esque death traps in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but now it looks like Jigsaw, as played by actor Tobin Bell, will return in the upcoming tenth Saw, which is due in theaters at this time next year.
Netflix Cancels New Mike Judge Series Mid-Production
Mike Judge has been busy lately, with the return of Beavis and Butt-Head, first in a streaming movie and then in a new TV series, both available on Paramount+. And along with Greg Daniels, his co-creator on King of the Hill, he was executive producing another animated series for Netflix called Bad Crimes — but now that series has been canceled in the middle of production, before a single episode had made it to air (or streaming).
Here's How The Emotional Final Scene In The "House Of The Dragon" Season 1 Finale Was Filmed
House of the Dragon Season 1 ends on a wordless, emotional moment, which almost looked different if not for Matt Smith's stroke of "genius," according to Emma D'Arcy.
Everything New on HBO Max in November
Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?
House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
‘Nope’ Announces Streaming Debut on Peacock
It won’t quite be here in time for Halloween, unfortunately, but if you’ve been waiting for streaming to watch Jordan Peele’s outstanding new horror movie Nope, it’s almost here. The film is coming exclusively to Peacock next month. Nope is Peele’s unique twist on an alien...
