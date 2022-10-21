ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

"The Secret Garden" hosts 3rd annual pop-up art show in Detroit Saturday

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G930f_0ihwdvG200
John Collins

(CBS DETROIT) - The Secret Garden is hosting its third annual Pop Up Art Show in Detroit's Historic Woodbridge Community on Oct. 22.

It's a showcase featuring some of Detroit's best emerging artists. Handmade jewelry, hats and art will also be for sale.

Casual fall attire is encouraged and light refreshments will be provided.

The free event starts at 1 p.m., and the art giveaway begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday (4147 Trumbull St. in Detroit).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Looking for a free lunch? Drake has you covered

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're craving some hot chicken, Drake's got your back.Dave's Hot Chicken is celebrating the rapper's 36th birthday by offering one free slider or tender at any of its three Metro Detroit locations:624 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy3667 E. Grand River, Howell 22208 Michigan Ave. DearbornIn order to get the free chicken, customers will have to show they follow Dave's Hot Chicken on Instagram or TikTok. The promotion runs between 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Oct. 24.
TROY, MI
CBS Detroit

The Polish Art Center brings a cultural shortcut to Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – The Polish Art Center has been a cultural hot spot for the Polish community and is one of the country's premier emporiums of Polish cultural and traditional goods. "I can't tell you how many people come here and refer to it as their pilgrimage," says owner Joan Bittner.The Polish Art Center was opened in 1958 by Polish immigrant Joseph Kalenkiewicz and in 1973 he sold the Hamtramck location to the Bittner Family. The couple at the time was just 23 years old! Now they have three children who also support the family business and help to pass along the Polish cultural traditions.In 2004, the family expanded their Hamtamck business to include an educational center with lectures, folk art demonstrations and so much more. The Bittner's also opened an additional story in Cedar, Mi. Forty-three years later, the Polish Art Center remains a staple in the Polish community! Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7 a.m. on CW50
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns to Eastern Market

(CBS DETROIT)- Over 110 breweries and 600 beers were featured at Saturday's 13th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival."The whole beer community is my favorite thing," says Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham.Graham says the comradery among craft beer drinkers is unmatched. The festival returns to Eastern Market where breweries across the entire state of Michigan show up to show beer connoisseurs what they're all about. "They're here tasting beers, having a good time, being with their friends. It's fun to watch people. Everybody's really friendly," Graham added.Victor Lambert has been a Michigan Brewers Guild Enthusiast Member since 2002, giving...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Halloween on Tillson Street serves up another year of scares

(CBS DETROIT) - During the Halloween season you'll often see homes with extravagant displays showing off what spooky season is all about. As for Tillson Street in Romeo, it's more than just one home."It's just a labor of love," says Craig Engwell is just one one resident along the spooky street of Tillson who decorates his home for the holiday."There's always a little kid who's looking at your display and its like he's at Disneyland or something," Engwell added. Outside of the castle walls surrounding Engwell's home, skulls and several other characters line the street of Tillson."A lot of families...
ROMEO, MI
CBS Detroit

Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) -  With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events. We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed.  DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY) This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more.  Organizers said free parking will be...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit pastor celebrates 20 years on the job

(CBS DETROIT)- As people file into the Church of the Messiah on this Sunday, they greet their Pastor, Barry Randolph, to celebrate his 20 years on the job. For this East side Detroit church, it's not only about providing a religious sanctuary, it's been 20 years of being entrenched in the community. When not on the pulpit you might catch Pastor Barry leading anti-gun violence marches, meeting with community leaders, organizing job training, and more."One thing is for sure, Detroit has a lot of churches, and one of the things that we need to do is understand what all of the issues that Detroit faces," said Pastor Barry. "Everything from gun violence and crime, poverty, illiteracy, human trafficking, employment, all these different things we face. You've got to be on the front line. You've got to get out of the building, you've got to get uncomfortable and be willing to do what's necessary in order to move Detroit forward," said Pastor Barry.   Pastor Barry says he is looking forward to many more years to come. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Polish Gwiazda Dancers represent their culture in Hamtramck

Hamtramck, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From festivals to game nights, you can catch the Gwiazda dancers throughout Hamtramck representing their Polish culture. This style of Polish dancing was something that was always near and dear to Jessica Wendt. Wendt is the director for the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America (PRCUA) Gwiazda Dancers. She joins Community Connect to discuss the dance team and how you can experience Polish culture."I've always wanted to be a Polish dancer!" explains Wendt. She was first exposed to the world of dance when she attended Polish school as a child and it just grew from then. "Being on stage and just showing the world that they are keeping up all of their culture," is what Wendt is most proud of.Be sure to catch the Polish Gwiazda Dancers around town as they use their moves to help promote Polish culture this month. Check out their Facebook at PRCUA Gwiazda Dancers for where you can find them around town.Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7 a.m. on CW50
HAMTRAMCK, MI
CBS Detroit

Snow Crab shortage concerns Detroit crab houses and eateries

A problem all the way in the deep waters off of Alaska is hitting close to home. Crab legs are very popular around the Detroit area. So news that there would not be a snow crab harvest out of the Bering sea this year because the declining snow crab population was very concerning.Eric English manager at the Crab House in Detroit makes his living selling yummy dishes with snow crab as their signature menu item. English said they have been open for more than 13 years and they rely on the supply of snow crab for business."We are hoping and...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit demolishes building damaged in summer explosion

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) -- A building that exploded over the summer in Detroit's west side is no more.Crews demolished the structure on Schoolcraft and Mansfield Streets that police say housed an illegal marijuana operation. The sounds of heavy machinery Friday brought smiles to many people who live and work nearby."It was amazing that it got such a quick response," Eugene Owens, a neighbor, said. "Because normally, it takes years to get a building demolished." In August, the former barbershop exploded after police said someone was allegedly making THC oil inside the vacant structure. The explosion hurt five people. "You...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Troy man arrested in series of bank robberies

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is facing charges after a series of bank robberies in Oakland County.On Oct. 21, 2022, Eddie Flint, 29, was charged with two counts of armed robbery and bank robbery. Investigators believe Flint is responsible for the Sept. 20 Huntington Bank robbery, Sept. 24 robbery at Chase Bank, both in Troy, Sept. 27 at Huntington Bank in Royal Oak, and Oct. 3 at Vibe Credit Union in Berkley.The suspect was wearing a mask and implied having a weapon in all four robberies. Days after the last robbery, Flint purchased a one-way flight from Detroit to Las Vegas. Las Vegas police arranged for Flint to be arrested at Harry Reid International Airport. He was taken into custody and held pending extradition back to Michigan. He was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.Flint was arraigned at 52-4 District Court and given a $2 million cash bond.
TROY, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating Highland Park homicide

(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call  800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Gun buyback events to be held in Oakland County this Saturday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - St. David's Episcopal Church in Southfield will be one of four locations to host gun buyback events in Oakland County on Saturday, Oct. 22."One of the biggest problems here in America is gun violence," said Father Chris Yaw with St. David's. Over the summer, the church created an exhibit with grave markers to represent the people who have died by gun violence in the county this year. "The white ones demarcate children, the grey ones homicides and the black ones suicides," said Yaw. The victims range from ages 6 to 80."When you walk past that makeshift...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MDOT: 3 freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in the Metro Detroit area this weekend, which includes three freeway closures. I-75:Oakland - NB I-75, 12 Mile to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 6am-6pm.Wayne - NB I-75 CLOSED, I-375 to M-102/8 Mile, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm.Wayne - SB I-75, M-8 to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-noon.   Wayne - NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Warren, Fri 8pm-Mon 6am.Wayne - NB I-75/Fisher RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75/Chrysler, Fri 8pm-Mon 6am.Wayne - SB I-75/Gratiot Conn RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75/Chrysler, Fri 8pm-Mon 6am.Wayne - NB/SB John R...
WAYNE, MI
CBS Detroit

Toddler stabbed by grandmother in Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - A 2-year-old boy has been stabbed by his grandmother inside of a Detroit home, according to the Detroit Police Department. The incident happened in the 5200 block of Chrysler at approximately 1:39 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Cpl. Donakowski said.The 2-year-old was stabbed by his 56-year-old grandmother.He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.Police say the grandmother was taken into custody.There is no additional information at this time.The incident remains under invesitgation.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo returns in November

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo is gearing up for another year of a bright holiday season.The annual Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo opens Nov. 19 through Jan. 8, 2023, for 35 nights, featuring millions of lights illuminating trees, sculptures, buildings and a walk-through tunnel.New this year, the event will feature the Enchanted Trail and the Wild Lights Lounge with live entertainment, bar service, s'mores and more.It will be open 5-9 p.m. on select weeknights and most Sundays, and 5-10:30 p.m. on most Fridays and Saturdays.Ticket prices start at $17 and can be purchased on the Detroit Zoo website. Parking is $8 per vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Dog reunited with family after being stolen in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the weekend, here's a feel-good story of a stolen puppy being reunited with its family!On Sept. 12, Detroit Police Detective Posey and officers Ford and Wilson went to the home where a stolen support poodle was allegedly being held, according to a Twitter post from the police department. The owner had reported the dog stolen on Sept. 4.The poodle was recovered and has since been reunited with its family.In the Twitter post, Detroit police said the recovery effort was made possible through a community member's tip and the work of 3rd Precinct detectives.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police closing EB I-94 at 8 Mile to map homicide crime scene

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are closing down a portion of eastbound interstate 94 near Harper Woods to map a murder scene. MSP says the eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Friday, with traffic reopened off at 8 mile road. The closure comes after a 17-year-old girl's body was found last week along the freeway in St. Clair Shores. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder case earlier this week. 
HARPER WOODS, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police seek suspect in home invasion on city's west side

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in a home invasion that happened on the city's west side.The incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at about 3:30 p.m. in the 18900 block of Snowden.Police say the suspect broke into the home, stole a variety of items, and then fled the scene on foot.If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Flint man charged after viral TikTok video shows him striking child

(CBS DETROIT) - A Flint man has been charged after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office was alerted of a child abuse incident that was being shared through a video on TikTok. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, was charged with one count of fourth-degree child abuse.Officials say a concerned citizen sent them the viral video on Oct. 14, and an initial investigation revealed the incident happened near the 1200 block of Perry St. in Pontiac.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the TikTok video shows a man verbally disciplining a child under the age of five for kicking dirt while standing in...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man dies in New Jersey skydiving accident

PITTSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — State and federal authorities are investigating the death of a Michigan man in a skydiving accident in New Jersey.State police said they responded to a call for medical assistance at about 2:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Field airport in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County.Police said first responders found the skydiver lying in a field near the airport runway. Brandon M. Jackson, 37, of Troy, Michigan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Police didn't immediately identify the company involved or release other details.The Federal Aviation Administration it had been notified and was investigating.An FAA spokesperson said the agency's investigations of skydiving accidents and incidents "typically focus on inspecting the packing of the parachute and reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft."
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy