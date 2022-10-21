"The Secret Garden" hosts 3rd annual pop-up art show in Detroit Saturday

John Collins

(CBS DETROIT) - The Secret Garden is hosting its third annual Pop Up Art Show in Detroit's Historic Woodbridge Community on Oct. 22.

It's a showcase featuring some of Detroit's best emerging artists. Handmade jewelry, hats and art will also be for sale.

Casual fall attire is encouraged and light refreshments will be provided.

The free event starts at 1 p.m., and the art giveaway begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday (4147 Trumbull St. in Detroit).