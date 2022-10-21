The $199.99 Sony SRS-XE300 is the middle child of the company's latest X series Bluetooth speakers, joining the SRS-XE200 and the SRS-XG300. The speaker gets quite loud for its size and we like its highly durable design. A companion app with a decent array of EQ and battery customization options also adds appeal. That said, an unconventional driver setup doesn't live up to Sony's promise of improving sound dispersion. We wouldn’t mind paying a premium for an experimental design that clearly enhances performance, but that simply isn't the case here. As such, the JBL Charge 5 ($179.99) remains our Editors' Choice winner in this price range because its traditional driver setup leads to a more consistent sonic experience.

