Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
EU Gives Final Approval for USB-C Standard
Though some wondered if the day would actually ever come, Europe appears prepared to finally move forward with a common USB-C charging standard. Following months of deliberations and nearly a decade of speculation, the European Council on Monday gave a final approval for a common charger directive. That directive will make USB-C ports mandatory for mobile phones, tablets, headphones, games consoles, and other electronic devices by Fall, 2024. In theory, the new directive will make USB-C the one charger to rule them all, which could hopefully help empty out those drawers filled to the brim with messy, tangled, mostly useless cords.
TechCrunch
Amazon says fear of Google putting off vendors from TV hardware partnership
The revelation, officially shared by Amazon for the first time, was made by the company’s unit in India to the Competition Commission of India as part the antitrust watchdog’s years-long investigation into Google over claims that it abuses the dominant position in Android. Google does abuse its dominant position in Android, the regulator said Thursday in a statement, slapping a $162 million fine.
PC Magazine
Price Hikes Come for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One Bundle
If you use Apple Music or Apple TV+, get ready to pay a little more. On Monday, Apple raised subscription prices for both streaming services, which was first spotted by 9to5Mac. In general, the price hikes amount to a $1 to $2 monthly increase from before. Apple MusicApple Music now...
PC Magazine
HP Holiday Doorbuster Sale: Get Up to 62% Off Select PCs, Monitors, Accessories
Missed HP's two days of deals last week? There's still time to save big on laptops and gaming desktops from the hardware maker—up to $500 off select products through the end of this week. The Best Deals From HP's Holiday Doorbuster Sale. HP Omen 25L Intel i5 RTX 3050...
PC Magazine
Walmart Rollbacks: Huge Savings on TVs by Hisense, TCL, Vizio, Philips, LG, More
The holidays are rife with scary movies, cheesy romcoms, and live sporting events you can watch from the comfort of your couch. But why settle for your current TV set when you can get a big-screen smart TV on sale from Walmart?. The big-box store is offering an array of...
Digital Trends
How to use ReBAR on Arc GPUs
A gaming GPU from Intel? It may sound like blasphemy, but the new Arc chip line proves otherwise. In fact, we’re seriously impressed with Intel’s gaming graphic cards, calling them “the right GPU at the right time” with their excellent 1440p performance, competitive ray tracing, and pricing that’s somehow relatively reasonable. They even – dare we say it – work quite well with AMD Ryzen processors.
TechCrunch
Sight Tech Global 2022 announced
First, new digital experiences, notably virtual reality, are testing known approaches to accessibility. There are no white canes or screen readers (yet!) in the metaverse. That digital realm is on the verge of going mainstream both for consumers and enterprises so quickly that accessibility could easily become an afterthought, as it was at the start of the PV era.
TechCrunch
And the winner of Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF 2022 is…Minerva Lithium
It began with 20: As seasoned TechCrunch readers will know, startups participating in the Startup Battlefield were handpicked to compete in the event. During the first two days of Disrupt, the companies pitched before judges — multiple groups of VCs and tech leaders — for a chance to win $100,000 and the coveted Battlefield Cup.
PC Magazine
Sony SRS-XE300 Review
The $199.99 Sony SRS-XE300 is the middle child of the company's latest X series Bluetooth speakers, joining the SRS-XE200 and the SRS-XG300. The speaker gets quite loud for its size and we like its highly durable design. A companion app with a decent array of EQ and battery customization options also adds appeal. That said, an unconventional driver setup doesn't live up to Sony's promise of improving sound dispersion. We wouldn’t mind paying a premium for an experimental design that clearly enhances performance, but that simply isn't the case here. As such, the JBL Charge 5 ($179.99) remains our Editors' Choice winner in this price range because its traditional driver setup leads to a more consistent sonic experience.
TechCrunch
Pillar of the community: How Talkbase plans to power user-led growth for any company
Founded out of the Czech Republic in 2021, Talkbase launched out of stealth just a couple of weeks back, backed by $2 million in pre-seed funding from a mixture of Czech and U.S. funds, including J&T Ventures, Credo Ventures, Mxv Capital and Plug & Play Tech Center. The Prague-based company represents one of the Battlefield 200 startup exhibitors at TC Disrupt this week, and TechCrunch caught up with the co-founders to get the lowdown on what Talkbase is all about, and the problem that it’s looking to solve.
TechCrunch
Could machine learning refresh the cloud debate?
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Bare metal, rehashed. If you had a sense of déjà vu this week when David Heinemeier Hansson (DHH)...
PC Magazine
Roccat Vulcan II Max Review
Roccat's Vulcan II Mini is a colorful but compact gaming keyboard. Now Roccat has gone over the top with the $229.99 Vulcan II Max, a full-sized keyboard with an emphasis on aesthetics. The Vulcan II Max combines stunning RGB lighting, a translucent wrist rest, and 24 dual-LED smart keys with programmable secondary functions. It's a power user's—or at least a desktop showoff's—dream. Sure, it's pricey, but thanks to that healthy dose of RGB, it's sure to look great in front of any gaming PC.
PC Magazine
Save Thousands on Samsung's Sleek Frame, Terrace TVs
From holiday films and live events to end-of-season sports games, it's beginning to look a lot like the time of year to treat yourself to a new television set. Amazon is currently running a sale on Samsung lifestyle TVs The Frame(Opens in a new window) and The Terrace(Opens in a new window), available in a variety of sizes and prices—all up to 33% off the retail price.
CNBC
The major space players and diverging strategies in the race to connect your smartphone via satellites
An ambitious race to connect directly from space to devices like smartphones began in earnest earlier this year. A host of projects and partners – from Apple, Iridium, SpaceX, T-Mobile and AT&T, among others – have come to the fore in 2022. The potential untapped is spurring a...
PC Magazine
Hide Your Texts to Protect More Than Juicy Gossip
Allowing text messages to show on your phone's lock screen is a gateway for snoops, hackers, and thieves. Luckily there's a way to fix it, and we're here to show you how on Android and iOS. By default, most smartphones show the first few words of incoming text messages on...
Comments / 0