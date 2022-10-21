New Japan Pro-Wrestling issues an official statement regarding Karl Anderson's status for the Battle Autumn event on November 5. NJPW previously advertised that Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at the Battle Autumn event on November 5. Anderson and Doc Gallows returned to WWE on the October 10 episode of WWE RAW, and they were subsequently booked for a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel. This event is also on November 5, but NJPW has continued to advertise him for Battle Autumn. On October 19, Anderson and Gallows posted a video in which they stated that they won't appear at the show, though NJPW has continued to advertise the match.

1 HOUR AGO