Worcester, MA

Fightful

Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley

In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Fightful

Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
Fightful

WWE Raw 10/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo

Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for October 24, 2022.
Fightful

Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Filmed Own Segments This Summer

We've yet to see any Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler feuds in WWE, but that hasn't stopped them from making sense of WWE angles on their own. Recently, Rousey was booked in a Women's Title program with Baszler's then-partner Natayla. Along the way, Baszler was briefly integrated into the story, with the two giving a nod to their yearslong history and friendship with one another. However, there was also a video released on WWE on Fox's social media where the two made sense of the situation, and explaining their stances.
Fightful

Rhea Ripley Says Dominik Mysterio Is All Man, Matt Riddle Rescues Elias | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 24, 2022:. - The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley) kicked off the show. They discussed Dominik's win over AJ Styles last week, with Ripley stating that the group runs Raw. She called Dominik Mysterio "all man, and Priest called him the greatest luchador in the history of the business. Dominik claimed that he's built differently and called himself this generation's Eddie Guerrero. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) interrupted, and Styles said that Dominik is not "it". He compared Dominik to James Ellsworth before Anderson then challenged Balor to a match.
Fightful

CWE Point To Prove Tour Results (10/20-10/23): James Storm In Action

Canadian Wrestling's Elite held its Point To Prove tour from October 20 through October 23 in Ontario. CWE Point To Prove Tour Results (10/20- Elliot Lake, ON) - CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Championship: "Chiseled" Chad Daniels def. Dragneel. - Diego DaVinci def. Odjig Thundercloud. - The Cannon Corporation ("The...
Fightful

WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT Crossover To Continue

If you've been enjoying seeing Raw and Smackdown talent on NXT, you're in luck. Fightful Select has been told that the crossover between Raw and Smackdown talent on the NXT brand is set to continue, even after the slight rebrand that we've seen on WWE's Tuesday night show. We've seen the Brawling Brutes, Finn Balor, Nikki ASH, Doudrop and several others make appearances on the brand.
Fightful

WWE Tried To Re-Sign Saraya Before AEW Debut, Offered Her Matches

Saraya is now in All Elite Wrestling, but things weren't as cut and dry as they appeared with WWE. Even though Saraya, then known as Paige, was sidelined for the majority of her last five years in WWE, we're told that there was some confusing messages sent regarding about her physical status, ability to wrestle, and the way that things went down.
Fightful

NJPW Issues Statement Regarding Karl Anderson Being Double Booked For 11/5 Battle Autumn Show

New Japan Pro-Wrestling issues an official statement regarding Karl Anderson's status for the Battle Autumn event on November 5. NJPW previously advertised that Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at the Battle Autumn event on November 5. Anderson and Doc Gallows returned to WWE on the October 10 episode of WWE RAW, and they were subsequently booked for a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel. This event is also on November 5, but NJPW has continued to advertise him for Battle Autumn. On October 19, Anderson and Gallows posted a video in which they stated that they won't appear at the show, though NJPW has continued to advertise the match.
Fightful

Stipulation Announced For KOPW 2022 Match At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street

The stipulation has been announced for the KOPW 2022 match between El Phantasmo and Shingo Takagi at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street. Phantasmo and Takagi had proposed their own stipulation for the bout; Phantasmo pitched a a New York City Street Fight while Takagi suggested a Last Daddy Standing Match. NJPW left the decision up to the fans in a poll, and the decision has been announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fightful

Lyons And Stark Almost Win The Gold, McDonagh Beats Dragunov | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT fight size update for October 25. - Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark almost won the NXT Tag Team Championship on Tuesday. They challenged Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the gold, and in the closing minutes, the challengers temporarily clinched the win. Stark pinned Chance for the three count, but Carter had tagged in, so her partner wasn't the legal competitor. The match restarted, and Chance ultimately pinned Lyons to score the victory. Later in the show, Stark expressed her frustration and vowed to win the titles when they get a rematch.
Fightful

Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons.
Fightful

Mandy Rose Championship Celebration, Bron Breakker, R-Truth, And More Set For 11/1 WWE NXT

Mandy Rose will celebrate a remarkable milestone on the November 1 episode of NXT. As announced during the October 25 episode, Rose and her Toxic Attraction stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will celebrate her one-year anniversary as NXT Women's Champion. Rose won the title by defeating Raquel Rodriguez on the Halloween Havoc episode of NXT on October 26, 2021. Her reign stands as the third-longest run in NXT history.
Fightful

Fightful

