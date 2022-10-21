Read full article on original website
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley
In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
WWE Raw 10/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for October 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/24): Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 24. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/24) Preston Vance defeated Baron Black. Eddie...
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 1 Results (10/23/22): KAIRI, Mayu Iwatani, And More
STARDOM kicked off their 12th Goddess of Stardom Tag League tournament Sunday as they held seven tournament matches. Along with those seven were the semifinals of the IWGP Women's Championship tournament, which saw KAIRI take on Alpha Female (Jazzy Gabbert) and Mayu Iwatani go one-on-one with Utami Hayashishita for the first time in two years.
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Filmed Own Segments This Summer
We've yet to see any Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler feuds in WWE, but that hasn't stopped them from making sense of WWE angles on their own. Recently, Rousey was booked in a Women's Title program with Baszler's then-partner Natayla. Along the way, Baszler was briefly integrated into the story, with the two giving a nod to their yearslong history and friendship with one another. However, there was also a video released on WWE on Fox's social media where the two made sense of the situation, and explaining their stances.
Rhea Ripley Says Dominik Mysterio Is All Man, Matt Riddle Rescues Elias | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 24, 2022:. - The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley) kicked off the show. They discussed Dominik's win over AJ Styles last week, with Ripley stating that the group runs Raw. She called Dominik Mysterio "all man, and Priest called him the greatest luchador in the history of the business. Dominik claimed that he's built differently and called himself this generation's Eddie Guerrero. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) interrupted, and Styles said that Dominik is not "it". He compared Dominik to James Ellsworth before Anderson then challenged Balor to a match.
Mayu Iwatani, Kylie Rae, And More Announced For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
STARDOM talent will be in action at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street. New Japan Pro-Wrestling continues to load up the card for its event in New York City on October 28. The company announced that SWA World Champion Mayu Iwatani will put her title on the KiLynn King, who regularly competes for NWA. King has also wrestled for AEW in recent months.
Willow Nightingale: Intriguing Your Mothers And Wives Into Watching Wrestling
Willow Nightingale is ready to bring back the lapsed mothers and wives. Nightingale was officially signed by All Elite Wrestling on Friday's AEW Rampage following her victory over Leila Grey. Nightingale first wrestled in AEW in April 2021 at AEW Dark tapings at Daily's Place. Nightingale is highly regarded by...
CWE Point To Prove Tour Results (10/20-10/23): James Storm In Action
Canadian Wrestling's Elite held its Point To Prove tour from October 20 through October 23 in Ontario. CWE Point To Prove Tour Results (10/20- Elliot Lake, ON) - CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Championship: "Chiseled" Chad Daniels def. Dragneel. - Diego DaVinci def. Odjig Thundercloud. - The Cannon Corporation ("The...
WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT Crossover To Continue
If you've been enjoying seeing Raw and Smackdown talent on NXT, you're in luck. Fightful Select has been told that the crossover between Raw and Smackdown talent on the NXT brand is set to continue, even after the slight rebrand that we've seen on WWE's Tuesday night show. We've seen the Brawling Brutes, Finn Balor, Nikki ASH, Doudrop and several others make appearances on the brand.
WWE Tried To Re-Sign Saraya Before AEW Debut, Offered Her Matches
Saraya is now in All Elite Wrestling, but things weren't as cut and dry as they appeared with WWE. Even though Saraya, then known as Paige, was sidelined for the majority of her last five years in WWE, we're told that there was some confusing messages sent regarding about her physical status, ability to wrestle, and the way that things went down.
Tom Lawlor, Tomohiro Ishii, Ari Daivari, And More Announced For 10/29 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (10/29) Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Knight. Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Alex Zayne and Mistico. Fightful will have coverage of the show as it airs on Saturday. Catch up on our coverage of NJPW STRONG using Fightful's results section.
NJPW Issues Statement Regarding Karl Anderson Being Double Booked For 11/5 Battle Autumn Show
New Japan Pro-Wrestling issues an official statement regarding Karl Anderson's status for the Battle Autumn event on November 5. NJPW previously advertised that Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at the Battle Autumn event on November 5. Anderson and Doc Gallows returned to WWE on the October 10 episode of WWE RAW, and they were subsequently booked for a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel. This event is also on November 5, but NJPW has continued to advertise him for Battle Autumn. On October 19, Anderson and Gallows posted a video in which they stated that they won't appear at the show, though NJPW has continued to advertise the match.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Date And Location For IMPACT No Surrender 2023
IMPACT No Surrender returns. IMPACT announced that IMPACT No Surrender 2023 will take place on Friday, February 24 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will air on IMPACT Plus. The company will tape two nights of television on February 25 and 26. IMPACT No Surrender has...
Stipulation Announced For KOPW 2022 Match At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
The stipulation has been announced for the KOPW 2022 match between El Phantasmo and Shingo Takagi at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street. Phantasmo and Takagi had proposed their own stipulation for the bout; Phantasmo pitched a a New York City Street Fight while Takagi suggested a Last Daddy Standing Match. NJPW left the decision up to the fans in a poll, and the decision has been announced.
WWE NXT Results (10/25/2022): NXT Tag Title & Women’s Tag Title Matches, Shotzi Competes & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 10/25/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Edris Enofe & Malik Blade...
Lyons And Stark Almost Win The Gold, McDonagh Beats Dragunov | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT fight size update for October 25. - Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark almost won the NXT Tag Team Championship on Tuesday. They challenged Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the gold, and in the closing minutes, the challengers temporarily clinched the win. Stark pinned Chance for the three count, but Carter had tagged in, so her partner wasn't the legal competitor. The match restarted, and Chance ultimately pinned Lyons to score the victory. Later in the show, Stark expressed her frustration and vowed to win the titles when they get a rematch.
Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Mandy Rose Championship Celebration, Bron Breakker, R-Truth, And More Set For 11/1 WWE NXT
Mandy Rose will celebrate a remarkable milestone on the November 1 episode of NXT. As announced during the October 25 episode, Rose and her Toxic Attraction stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will celebrate her one-year anniversary as NXT Women's Champion. Rose won the title by defeating Raquel Rodriguez on the Halloween Havoc episode of NXT on October 26, 2021. Her reign stands as the third-longest run in NXT history.
