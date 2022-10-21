Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
Vote By Mail Ballots
(Voters encouraged to turn in ballots as soon as possible).....The Registrar of Voters say Vote By Mail Ballots should be returned as soon as they are filled out. Don't wait until November 8th. Elections have made it easy and convenient to drop off the completed ballots. Drop Boxes are located at the Brawley City Hall, Calexico City Hall, Calipatria City Hall, Holtville City Hall, Imperial City Hall, Westmorand City Hall, and at the County Administration Center, drive up in the West parking lot and a drop box at the East Entrance. Ballots can be dropped off 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
kxoradio.com
Red Ribbon Week Is Underway
(Red Ribbon Week Began October 23rd)... It will continue through October 31. It is America's oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program. It is held every year from October 23 through October 31. The week comemorates the tragic death of Calexico native DEA Special Agent Enrique KIKI Camarena. Red Ribbon Week serves as a reminder to celebrate living drug free. You celebrate by wearing red clothing or a red ribbon. Organized events are held at schools and commun ities. There are Red Ribbon contests, etc. It started in Calexico as a way to honor their native son. Red Ribbon Week rapidly turned into a national event. Drug Enforcement Administrator Anne Milgram says the DEA use the entire month of October to promote drug free life styles in honor of Special Agent Camarena. The National Family Partnership has turned Red Ribbon Week inbto a national drug awareness campaign. The 8-day event was proclaimed by the US Congress, originally chaired by then President Ronald Reagan. Currently over 80 million people particiate in Red Ribbon Events every year.
kxoradio.com
Arrests Made in 2020 Murder
The investigation into a November 2020 homicide has led to three people being charged with murder. On November 9, 2020, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office was notified by U. S. Border Patrol agents that the body of a man was found outside the city limits of El Centro. The victim was identified as Joe Angel Sandoval, 19, of El Centro. The ICSO Criminal Investigations Division worked multiple leads and identified three suspects as being involved in the murder. Arrests warrants were issued and the three have been taken into custody. The suspects are Jose Mario Salas, 25, Jericho Duron, 22, and Gerardo Acevedo, 33. All three suspects are currently being held in Imperial County Jail on $1 million bail.
kxoradio.com
Supplemental Ballots
(The City of Imperial Voters)...They are getting supplemental ballots. They are for the November 8th election. County Elections Officials say the Imperial City Clerk contest was inadvertently not included in the original Vote By Mail Ballot. They said because no candidates had fied to run for Imperial City Clerk before the close of the nomination period, there were no candidates listed for that contest. To allow City of Imperial Voters an opportunity to vote for a qualified write in candidate, supplemental ballots were sent. Vote a list of qualified write in candidates, go the the Registrar of Voters website. This is for City of Imperial Voters only.
kxoradio.com
Serious Injury Accident
A Yuma man was seriously injured in an early morning accident. Yuma County Sheriff's Office received report of an accident in the 4100 block of E. County 14th Street at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. According to deputies, a car traveling eastbound on E. County 14th went out of control, through a fence and became airborne. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was ejected from the car and sustained critical injuries. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to Phoenix area hospital. The accident remains under investigation. YCSO says alcohol appears to be a factor in the incident.
kxoradio.com
Halloween Carnival
(1st Annual Halloween Carnival)....It is being held in Calexico. It is being presented by the City of Calexico Recreation Department. They say there will be so uch family fun its scary. It will be held Monday, October 31, from 4-7 pm, at the Community Center on Dool Avenue. There will be carnival games, music, craft, cake walk, La Catrina Pasarela by the Recreation Department Sewing Class and much more. Free Hot Dogs to the first 100 kids. A great way to have some spooky fun before going out trick or treating.
Comments / 0