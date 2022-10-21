(Red Ribbon Week Began October 23rd)... It will continue through October 31. It is America's oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program. It is held every year from October 23 through October 31. The week comemorates the tragic death of Calexico native DEA Special Agent Enrique KIKI Camarena. Red Ribbon Week serves as a reminder to celebrate living drug free. You celebrate by wearing red clothing or a red ribbon. Organized events are held at schools and commun ities. There are Red Ribbon contests, etc. It started in Calexico as a way to honor their native son. Red Ribbon Week rapidly turned into a national event. Drug Enforcement Administrator Anne Milgram says the DEA use the entire month of October to promote drug free life styles in honor of Special Agent Camarena. The National Family Partnership has turned Red Ribbon Week inbto a national drug awareness campaign. The 8-day event was proclaimed by the US Congress, originally chaired by then President Ronald Reagan. Currently over 80 million people particiate in Red Ribbon Events every year.

