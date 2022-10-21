Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This new PC watercooler covers both your CPU and SSD
TeamGroup has just launched a new PC water cooler. That might not be that interesting, you’re probably telling yourself. But with the new Sired Duo360, there’s an interesting wrinkle: This device cools both your CPU and your M.2 SSD at the same time. It’s the first water cooler...
dexerto.com
How to reset your graphics driver: AMD, Nvidia, DDU
Wondering how to reset your graphics driver? We’ve got you covered with all methods possible, including using a handy tool named DDU. Resetting your graphics driver on Windows is exceptionally easy. Whether you’re switching brands, solving technical issues, or just experiencing a few weird glitches on the screen, there’s no need to panic. It turns out there are tonnes of support for the core component of many gaming PCs.
dexerto.com
RTX 4090 literally melts as power cable fails
The RTX 4090 uses a brand-new 16-pin power cable. However, one user has reported that their GPU suffered a melting power connector and cable while gaming. Redditor reggie_gakill suffered a nasty surprise after his RTX 4090 began to burn up during a gaming session. The Redditor posted pictures of the RTX 4090, along with a melted power cable and connector. Reportedly, the GPU began coming up in smoke during a gaming session in Red Dead Redemption 2.
dexerto.com
Gamer goes viral claiming Newegg sent metal weights instead of RTX 4090
A PC gamer has gone viral after claiming in a Reddit post that Newegg sent him metal weights instead of his nearly $2000 Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card. The RTX 4090, Nvidia’s latest addition to their line of high-end graphics cards, launched on October 12 to near critical acclaim with gamers around the world rushing to grab one.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Apple said to be testing multiple Mac Pro configurations including one with 48 CPU cores
In a nutshell: The next version of Apple's high-end Mac Pro is expected to be the first to feature Apple Silicon. Apple insider Mark Gurman believes the Mac Pro could be offered with multiple chip options that are at least two to four times as powerful as the M2 Max and has affectionately dubbed them the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme. These chips are said to feature 24 and 48 CPU cores, respectively, alongside 76 and 152 graphics cores, and up to 256 gigabytes of system memory.
TechSpot
Updated Asus RTX 3060 Ti spotted with higher performance GDDR6X memory
TL;DR: Rumors began circulating last month about several GeForce RTX 3000 series card refreshes. Despite no official announcement from Nvidia, a revised RTX 3060 Ti sporting 8GB of GDDR6X was recently spotted on Asus' website. The new revision reportedly boosts the card's synthetic benchmark performance up to 10% higher than the previous GDDR6 model.
Digital Trends
AMD 7000X3D V-Cache CPUs could challenge Intel at CES 2023
New AMD 7000X3D V-Cache CPUs could be shown as early as January 2023 at next year’s CES, promising big gaming performance gains and potentially wrestling the title of best gaming chip from Intel once more. The latest news comes from a supposedly leaked internal road map that reveals AMD...
Digital Trends
How to use ReBAR on Arc GPUs
A gaming GPU from Intel? It may sound like blasphemy, but the new Arc chip line proves otherwise. In fact, we’re seriously impressed with Intel’s gaming graphic cards, calling them “the right GPU at the right time” with their excellent 1440p performance, competitive ray tracing, and pricing that’s somehow relatively reasonable. They even – dare we say it – work quite well with AMD Ryzen processors.
The Rise of Power: Are CPUs and GPUs Becoming Too Energy Hungry?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Every couple of years, a new generation of computer processors is launched. For a long time, CPUs seemed to stick to the same level of power, whereas GPUs only increased by a relatively small amount. But these days it appears that top-end models from all vendors are releasing models that require huge amounts of power.
notebookcheck.net
Raptor Lake mobile CPUs: Intel is allegedly preparing four new 13th gen chips including two previously unknown models
It is safe to say that Intel has had a successful launch for the Raptor Lake desktop CPUs. The processors not only bring meaningful performance upgrades over the 12th gen Alder Lake parts but also compare quite favorably to AMD’s Zen 4 offerings owing to Intel’s aggressive pricing. As confirmed by Intel previously, the company is preparing to launch Raptor Lake mobile processors by the end of the year. Hardware leaker @momomo_us now alleges that Intel is readying four 13th gen SKUs for notebooks.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti has an unbelievable deal today
In the last couple of years, there’s been a significant design push toward making gaming laptops look less “gaming” and more as if they could fit in an average office, and the Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 has somewhat taken it to its logical conclusion. Given that it’s designed as a sort of sleeper computer — that is, a computer that’s powerful but looks rather dull — it tends to come with a heavy price tag, but luckily some great gaming laptop deals are floating around, like this one from Lenovo bringing its price down by over $700 to $1,760 from $2,470.
technewstoday.com
Flash Vs SSD Drive – What’s the Difference?
Solid-state drives, or SSDs, have always had super-speed data transmission. However, the application was limited to non-volatile memory, such as RAM, until the invention of flash storage. Flash memory technology changed the game for secondary storage. Its use in Solid-state drives had the capability to replace traditional hard drives. And...
notebookcheck.net
Extreme overclocker smashes world record by pushing an Intel Core i9-13900K to 8.8 GHz
Even pre-production Intel Raptor Lake samples showed impeccable overclocking ability. The Core i9-13900K easily breached the 8.0 GHz barrier, while its Zen 4-based competitor, the Ryzen 9 7950X, stalled at around 7.2 GHz. Extreme overclocker Elmor has smashed all records by pushing their Core i9-13900K to 8,812 MHz with liquid nitrogen.
Gizmodo
Exploring Raptor Lake with Intel’s Core i5-13600K and Core i9-13900K
With just one month in between their respective showcases, both Dr. Lisa Su of AMD and Intel’s Pat Gelsinger declared their forthcoming line of CPUs to be the best and fastest gaming CPUs on the market. These are bold claims from both manufacturers, however, AMD’s Zen 4-powered juggernaut left an impression that demands a strong answer. Now it’s time to see Intel’s response—and what a response they gave!
Phone Arena
TSMC suspends production of powerful GPU chip for Chinese tech firm
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. is known throughout the planet as TSMC. The largest foundry in the world produces chips based on the designs presented to it by companies like Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia, MediaTek, and more. In fact, Apple is TSMC's largest customer and accounts for approximately 25% of the company's revenue.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity OC 24GB drops by 58 percent on Amazon
Discounts for the NVIDIA RTX 3000 series of video cards are not something new, and have been around for a while. However, given the existing RTX 4000 series supply problems and the possibility for the situation to get even worse, the RTX 3000 cards might get at least a moderate price increase in the coming weeks as well. Thankfully, there are quite a few excellent deals to choose from these days.
Digital Trends
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
dexerto.com
Is Football Manager 2023 Touch on iPad? FM23 Touch release date & more
Football Manager 2023 will mark the franchise’s return to iPad after a year away as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. So, here’s what you need to know about it’s release date on Apple Arcade and everything else. When Football Manager – or Championship Manager to those of a...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Oct. 22: $300 off Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5, $200 off Radeon RX 6950 XT, $218 50-inch TCL 4K TV, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Saturday's bestdeals include $100 off a MacBook Air M2, $200 off a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a $40 off Apple Watch Series 8, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and...
