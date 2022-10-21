ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

PERRY: Coming soon to Aurora — Coffman Heights, a workfare solution for deserving homeless campers

This just in from City Hall: Banning people from being homeless does not prevent homelessness. Actually, the same people elected to run Aurora who brought you the city’s useless ban on homeless camping were told by a bevy of experts and their political opponents on the council dais that homeless camping bans do nothing but shuffle people around who are already barely existing.
LETTERS: Maybe diverse candidates don’t want to work for Aurora

Editor: OK, Aurora is a pretty diverse community, so why isn’t the list of candidates for Police Chief more diverse? Maybe because well-qualified and experienced police professionals who are diverse aren’t interested in working in Aurora. Ever consider that?. Besides, when you’re after someone to fill a critical...
Aurora lawmakers stall mayor’s homelessness plan over amendment controversy

AURORA | Aurora City Council conservatives threatened to walk away from Mayor Mike Coffman’s “work-first” plan for addressing homelessness Monday night, after he endorsed amended language brought by progressives. Councilmember Juan Marcano on Monday repeated that he was uncomfortable with putting conditions on aid offered to the...
LETTERS: Elections have consequences, vote Republican

Editor: Now that we know that elections have consequences, let’s turn the city, county, state and country around by voting for candidates who represent common sense!. Steve Monahan, Stephanie Hancock and Kevin Edling are three veterans who will serve Aurora and Colorado well. Steve Monahan, Candidate for U.S. House...
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.24.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FIELD HOCKEY. State playoffs (play-in game) St. Mary’s Academy 5, Smoky Hill 2. Score by quarters:. Smoky Hill 0...
Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.24.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FIELD HOCKEY. State playoffs (play-in game) Smoky Hill at St. Mary’s Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Aurora woman accused of leaving the scene of fatal motorcycle crash Saturday

AURORA | An Aurora woman is accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon, and then abandoning her car nearby, according to Aurora police. Valerie Zamora, 50, was arrested and faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Police were called...
Boys Soccer: Handful of Aurora teams qualify for Class 5A state tournament

AURORA | The largest number of city teams have qualified for the Class 5A boys soccer state playoffs since 2019 as five local programs were part of the 32-team state field released Monday by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Overland, Rangeview and Regis Jesuit all will...
