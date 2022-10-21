ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Kinston police arrest, charge suspects after investigation

By Jason O. Boyd, Kinston Police Department
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department announced arrests after a two-week investigation following complaints from citizens about drug activity.

On Oct. 20, C-Squad Officers concluded a two-week-long investigation into gang activity, illegal weapons possession and drug sales. Officers, with the assistance of the Investigations Division and the department’s SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at 1208 E Bright St. Officers where they found four men, a 16-year-old and a 1-year-old.

Police found 557 grams of marijuana (1.23 lbs.), $5,123, an AR-style rifle, multiple extended pistol mags, and digital scales. Julius Lawson, 21, Nicholas Edwards, 24, Jadakis Fleming, 24, and Tajiri Hines, 21, were arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center. Officials said there will be a follow-up with juvenile services about the 16-year-old. The 1-year-old was released to his guardian.

All other individuals were charged with the following:

• Possession of Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of Park x 2
• Felony Maintaining a Dwelling
• Felony Possession of Marijuana
• Felony Solicitation and Participation in a Criminal Street Gang
• PWISD Marijuana
• Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Additionally:

• Julius Lawson was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and his parole was revoked.
• Jadakis Fleming was charged with Child Abuse.

Anyone can report a crime to the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

